Windows 10 update could be damaging your SSD

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
6,028
"As a result of the Windows 10 2004 bug, the Optimize Drives tool is defragging drives every time the connected device is rebooted. In effect, this means many SSDs are being defragged circa 30x more frequently than is optimal.


Microsoft has acknowledged the issue, first identified in June, and has already rolled out a fix for members of its Insider program with Windows 10 Build 19042.487 (20H2)."

https://www.techradar.com/news/windows-10-update-could-be-damaging-your-ssd
 
TheSlySyl

TheSlySyl

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 30, 2018
Messages
463
Why is it defragging SSDs at all?

Also, this may explain my seemingly random SSD temperature spikes...
 
