The IO operation at logical block address "x" was retried. Cheap HP SSD errors in Event Viewer and poor performance.

Getting this out of the way:Windows 10 Home 19092700x @ StockAsrock AB350 iTX16GB DDR42080 SuperMy storage situation is a bit of a mess and I really, really need to consolidate.OS/C: Drive: 500GB Samsung 970 Evo NVMeD: Drive: Very cheap HP S700 Pro 256GB SATAE: Drive: Old Intel 520 Series 120GBF: Drive: Ancient 7200RPM 2TB Seagate HDDG: Drive: Samsung 840 Evo 120GBBeen using this HP drive for a couple games for a few months just fine. However in the last few days I installed Minecraft Dungeons and Warzone on and began to notice some serious issues where, what I now know is the drive just not responding for large amounts of time. This results in Warzone essentially hard locking and some hilarious texture missing in MCD.Thinking there was an actual issue with the drive, I promptly did a full wipe and format with diskpart which.. took longer than it should have. I then tried just copying a large file to it and it would stall at time then eventually resume. Sadly there is no dedicated software from HP, at least that i'm aware for doing any diagnostic's on this drive, however CrystalDiskInfo doesn't seem to show anything specifically wrong:Either way, whenever this happens, Event Viewer is absolutely FLOODED with the following errors:Disk 0 according to diskpart is this HP SSD. For each error, the "0x8018" is something different, which makes sense. Check Disk on the drive comes back with no issues as well when running it manually on the D: drive from the command prompt.Googling isn't getting me anywhere, really. The best i'm coming up with is it isn't necessarily a hardware fault, however i'm finding that hard to believe. Before I went and started trying some of the things listed here, I wanted to ask around here first. Could this just be a cable? As it turns out, i'm swapping cases later tonight or tomorrow so I'll probably do that.