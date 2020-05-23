Windows 10 May update version 2004 or 20H1

https://www.windowslatest.com/2020/05/17/windows-10-may-2020-update-details/

Windows 10 May 2020 Update release date
Windows 10 May 2020 Update was originally supposed to roll out to mainstream consumers on May 12, but Microsoft pushed it back a bit to patch a zero-day security vulnerability.

A leaked schedule revealed that the update will be released between May 26 and May 28, but a rumour suggests that it will happen on May 28.
 
This is the reason why no recent Nvidia drivers have been released in the past month.
 
This is the reason why no recent Nvidia drivers have been released in the past month.
I was wondering wtf was going on.


I just hope this doesn't break anything or delete files randomly after updating. ( the win update i mean )
 
