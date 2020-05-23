Windows 10 May update version 2004 or 20H1

Comixbooks
https://www.windowslatest.com/2020/05/17/windows-10-may-2020-update-details/
Windows 10 May 2020 Update release date
Windows 10 May 2020 Update was originally supposed to roll out to mainstream consumers on May 12, but Microsoft pushed it back a bit to patch a zero-day security vulnerability.
A leaked schedule revealed that the update will be released between May 26 and May 28, but a rumour suggests that it will happen on May 28.
