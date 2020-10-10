Will the 5900X or 5800X be your next gaming CPU?

So from what I understand Zen 3 makes an architectural leap that will provide an additional 19% in IPC performance. And from what AMD reveals this means that they finally beat Intel at gaming. Per the slides the 5900X defeats the 10900k pretty much across the board except for one scenario where they lose out by -1% which is close enough to be a draw due to variance.



Another thing we've been told is that one reason for performance gains is the unified CCX design that now clusters 8 cores around a single big 32 MB cache that they all access directly.

Meanwhile the 5900X should essentially be a downgraded 5950X with 4 cores disabled that features two of these new unified CCX core clusters glued together.

In terms of raw performance the 5900X should be better than the 5800X because 12 cores > 8. But isn't there some added latency between the two CCX cores linked through Infinity Fabric or no?



Will the 5800X be able to pull slightly ahead of the 5900X in game performance because of this slight latency difference, or will the overall brute force of the 5900X mean that it still is the best gaming CPU?



And finally the big question, which CPU will you pick to be the heart of your gaming system?



I'm leaning toward the 5900X because I already run a 3700X so this feels like a bigger upgrade. But how about you? With your current CPU/system, what would you pick? Are are you sitting tight and waiting for Ryzen 4 or Meteor Lake. Or will you go for a 5600X, wait for the 5700X to release, etc. So many possibilities. Can't wait for those independent Ryzen 3 benchmarks to come out already!