Why did YOU choose AMD for your processor?

I'm interested what reasons people had when there bought Ryzen. Was coming from a i5 4460, upgraded this year to a Ryzen 2700 for an incredible price (215€). In the beginning, I was leaning more towards the 8600K/8700K, but after researching I decided more towards AMD CPUs. At that time, Intel still didn't had the "shortage" price increase. I'm mostly "gaming", but also do a lot of multitasking, streaming and content creation. AMD CPUs just offered me more for a better price, are soldered, come with a useable stock cooler, the idea to switch to the latest AM4 CPU in 2020 if needed, actually dropping prices when a new generation comes out, and and and... Intel offered me better fps, but do I really care if I'm never getting the highest end GPU and not playing @1080? I'm always GPU bottlenecked, so are a lot other people, explaining that and showing them what the difference is if you run Intel vs Ryzen in a not "everything high end but playing on a 1080p"-build, converted a lot of decisions to take AMD over Intel. Pretty much always advicing to put more money on your display and GPU these days. You will be shocked positively how much you improve your gaming enjoyment if you save money from buying just a 2600/x and taking the saved money to buy 1440p 144hz/better Graphics card over taking a extremely pricey Intel Core CPU and staying at 1080p/lower the Graphics card budget. These are my reasons why I ended up with a AMD CPU, now tell me yours please.
 
Price/performance, simply put. I game at 1440P so while Intel may offer slightly better framerates it's not big deal. But my multithreading performance is so much higher than a 9900K, and even some of Intel's HEDT parts. I can also get PCIe 4.0 down the road if I upgrade motherboards (however now I'm on X470 so don't have it). I also like how socket AM4 is sticking around for a bit, Intel never keeps sockets for more than a few years. It's great that someone who bought X370 at launch can upgrade to any Zen 2 CPU with a BIOS update, and probably can even upgrade to Zen 3 when it comes out.

This is the first time in a long time IMHO that AMD is competitive. Seems like since Core2Duo Intel has had a pretty big lead and AMD was just a budget choice that couldn't compete. Can't wait to see the upcoming Intel and AMD CPU performance in the coming years. Given Zen 2 has decent IPC, high core count and good value I hope this pushes Intel to really come out with some good CPUs. Competition is really good for consumers, would be nice for better price/performance across the board from both Intel and AMD.
 
I have an FX E8320 purchased for $40 and a cheap $30 AM3+ motherboard overclocked to 4.3GHz. I play at 1080P on a Ti 780. 😁
 
