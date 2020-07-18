What's y'all's read on the 12-pin PCIe rumor surrounding the 3080ti?

VanGoghComplex
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 5, 2016
- Messages
- 2,005
I don't mind the idea of the next gen being more power hungry. If it's more advanced silicon AND more OF it, I'm all for it. That's what my custom loop is for.
Still, I find the idea of introducing a new PCI power connector to be a little hard to swallow. I'm likely going to be in the market for a new PSU anyway - my current 650w is likely to be insufficient - so I don't mind needing more wattage. However, not being able to buy that supply in advance because the requisite connector doesn't exist yet is pretty annoying.
AIBs have been doing 2X8 and even 3X8 for years now, and I'm willing to bet they will continue to do so even if Nvidia drops a new connector.
My hope is that it's not true or - as was suggested by one article I read - the connector will be an interface between the PCB and cooling solution, where the cooling solution will have normal 8-pin and / or 6-pin connectors on the exterior.
