What's y'all's read on the 12-pin PCIe rumor surrounding the 3080ti?

ryan_975 said: 12pin can only have up to 6 +12v since it must have at least one ground pin for each one. That's only 300w, not 600.



As for the 8-pin having a ground on the same side as the power, it's not actually not a ground. It's one of the two sense wires the card uses to detect whether an 8-pin, 6-pin, or no connector is plugged in so it can set the correct power limits to operate at. Click to expand...

Sorry, I should have been more clear. The 12 pin doubles the amperage of the 8-pin to a bit over 8amps (~8.5) from 4 AND doubles the pin count hence you can get 4 times the watts (150 -> 600).Yes, I understand they have a sense pin, but that makes no sense, why not just supply 1 more +12v and one gnd to supply more power? What good does the sense pin do besides let the GPU know it's got an 8-pin plugged in? They could have easily done the same thing by checking if that pin had 12v on it... or have a slightly different connector so someone couldn't plug a 6-pin connector where an 8-pin is required? I wonder how many GPU's actually use the sense pin or just ignore it and assume. Just seems a wasted opportunity where it could have had 200watts per 8-pin instead of 150watts (they can supply 50 watts per pin @ 12v).I'm more curious if we'll start seeing higher voltages passed around to keep the amps down. Now that would require a new PSU but efficiencies would go up (and wire sizes could go down and/or less pins on connectors and voltage losses on cables won't be as critical).12v @ 4 amps = 48 watts24v @ 2 amps = 48 watts48v @ 1 amp = 48 wattsSo with 48v you could reduce wire sizes AND reduce pin counts on connectors. A single 18 gauge wire can carry ~10amps at the short runs in a case. So a SINGLE 48v line could carry 480 watts. Make a 4 pin connector like we have for MB's that can carry 10amops and you would have close to 1000watts available for any device with just 4 pins (of course they'd want a safety margin, so say 750watts). This would be something I would be interested in, much more than just making bigger connectors. You can get a lot more power through the same size wire/connector with higher voltages. This is why electric vehicles run such high voltages, the wires would be as heavy as the car (and impossible to run/land) if they didn't. OSHA considers anything under 50volts safe to work on live (meaning it's voltage is low enough not to harm people if touched directly while running). This is why I don't think it should/will go any higher than that.