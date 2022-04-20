Vega 64 missing pex rail?

Hi all!
I have a vega 64 card which has a problem with the 0.8v pex rail.
The inductor shows 0.00 ohms when probed.
I removed the mosfet, inductor and large capacitor, and the short only appears on the right pad of the inductor (closest to gpu).
My question is, is the core dead or possibly alive?
