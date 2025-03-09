Upgrade to oled?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
I upgraded for gaming only and it’s been amazing. 360hz 1440p. I don’t do office work on it or much text work, as the text isn’t that crisp (known issue with current oled’s). Mine is a qd-oled and looks amazing especially if the room is dim.Currently running a 1440p 27 inch led 144hz ips panel. Is it worth upgrading to an oled?
Is it really that big of a difference from a regular led monitor? I do business work in mine as well so kinda wanted a ips panel but I've been having my monitor for ages I don't even know how long now
Like I said you may not like the text. If you can go see a oled monitor at a local store hooked to a pc, do it.Well what is the go to for me I currently have a 27 inch ips panel 144 g sync ips panel built by Acer. It was a holy grail monitor back in the day for gaming. I really only upgrade anything when it is really noticeable otherwise I just stick with what I have.. My gpu is a 3070ti so I'm not sure how much that will hold me back... As I mentioned before I use this pc for gaming but also sum business uses but not all day stuff here and there
Check rtings:What is the go to oled right now and size to match with a 3070ti gpu
1440p. latest gen 240-360Hz QD-OLED panels.What is the go to oled right now and size to match with a 3070ti gpu
Any links? Would a 32 be good?1440p. latest gen 240-360Hz QD-OLED panels.
Been deals in the US for as low as $400 the last couple of months.
There are no 32" 1440p OLED's, only 4K and those start around $800 US. There probably won't be, 32" 1440p makes no sense. PPI too low.Any links? Would a 32 be good?
Yeah I think the 27 is best since I game at 1440p should I wait to this drops in price? I find 27 to be a good gaming size at a desk any bigger might not work well... https://www.amazon.com/AOC-AG276QZD2-Tournament-2560x1440-Compatible/dp/B0D682HF6RThere are no 32" 1440p OLED's, only 4K and those start around $800 US. There probably won't be, 32" 1440p makes no sense. PPI too low.
For 27" 1440p, nothing like those deals back in November. https://pcpartpicker.com/products/monitor/#r=256001440&D=240000,600000&P=7,9&sort=price&page=1
The AOC AG276QZD2 was on sale for $400 US for a week or two back then. Latest gen QD-OLED. I know quite a few people that picked it up at the time.
Important thing to add is that LG G5 should use Primary RGB Tandem panel which is supposed to have much less blue light, up to 45% lessThe new LG G5 is up for preorder, it's the latest and greatest WOLED. Does 4k 165Hz.
Samsung has the S95F coming soon as well, if you prefer QD-OLED. This model will also support 165Hz.
Did you by any chance check the first rtings link that I posted above? You asked for links earlier, after I posted those. The first link has reviews to some of their best rated 1440p monitors, which would be the ideal resolution for your graphics card and the size you're wanting (27-32"). The monitors linked there aren't just OLEDs. There is a QD-OLED, an OLED, and a Mini LED monitor (I wouldn't bother with their 4th pick). Along with links to Amazon. Pretty much everything you've asked for...along with detailed reviews of each one, right from that page.When I game at my desk I'm pretty close to the screen so I'm not sure how any bigger than 27 or 34 might be too big.. However I also have a TV hooked up to the pc but it's not an oled... I'm curious to see how much better the oled looks Vs the led? I know nothing about the different types of oled s...
I'm in the same boat as you were. I had a 1440p ips Acer predator monitor which can do up to 165hz g sync. What do you think is a worthy upgrade from that monitor? I actually just snagged a XFX 9070xt gpu so if I plan to keep it I can't run it on my current monitor. So now I have to upgrade the monitor as well... Help with options!!Like I said you may not like the text. If you can go see a oled monitor at a local store hooked to a pc, do it.
Some people just use two monitors if the text blurriness is a problem.
I only game on mine so no issue. The second I saw oled and gamed on it at a very high refresh rate I was sold. I had a high end ips 144hz gaming monitor also that I used for years. The colors, lack of ips glow and response rate had me sold.
May just be a coincidence but I do play some online games competitively and ranked and I’ve seen an increase in my scores that is noticeable. Might be the hardware upgrade idk. Nothing else has changed besides my gpu and monitor.
Is it better to get the monitor version or TV, confusing with all these alternativesI have used LG OLED TV's and now an LG Ultragear 45" OLED monitor and have had a great experience with all of them.
Which one is the best should I step up from 27 to 32 to get a more immersion1440p. latest gen 240-360Hz QD-OLED panels.
Yes but still confusing.. Just looking for the best oled for gaming and still for text. Got a 9070xt coming so I can't use my current monitor with that card!!Did you by any chance check the first rtings link that I posted above? You asked for links earlier, after I posted those. The first link has reviews to some of their best rated 1440p monitors, which would be the ideal resolution for your graphics card and the size you're wanting (27-32"). The monitors linked there aren't just OLEDs. There is a QD-OLED, an OLED, and a Mini LED monitor (I wouldn't bother with their 4th pick). Along with links to Amazon. Pretty much everything you've asked for...along with detailed reviews of each one, right from that page.
I’ll never use a non-OLED gaming monitor ever again.I've been using an OLED for a couple of years now and I have been very impressed with the image quality the first time I turned it on.
Blacks are BLACK with no IPS glow.
People mention text clarity may be lacking but it looks fine to me.
Which one is the best to go with in currently on 1440p 27 inch onlyI’ll never use a non-OLED gaming monitor ever again.
Which one is the best to go with? I want one that has the image quality of ips but that will be a massive upgrade in terms of colors etc. Currently on 27 inch 1440pI've been using an OLED for a couple of years now and I have been very impressed with the image quality the first time I turned it on.
Blacks are BLACK with no IPS glow.
People mention text clarity may be lacking but it looks fine to me.
I am using the Alienware AW3423DW, the one with GSync Ultimate that came exactly 3 years ago. I haven't seen any other OLED monitors in person so I can't give you any comparisons/recommendations.Which one is the best to go with? I want one that has the image quality of ips but that will be a massive upgrade in terms of colors etc. Currently on 27 inch 1440p
3rd or 4th generation QD-OLEDWhich one is the best to go with? I want one that has the image quality of ips but that will be a massive upgrade in terms of colors etc. Currently on 27 inch 1440p
I currently have a led ips.. Is it worth going to oled for me? Will the difference blow me away or is just a minor upgrade? I don't care for minor upgrades3rd or 4th generation QD-OLED
I don't recommend WOLED as they have cheap looking cold synthetic colors.
And then dark scenes are ruined on these panels because flashing near-black pixels, solid colors have this dirty look to them and like on LCD WOLED shows this artifact in the center of vision
QD-OLED not having this or any dirty screen, vignetting, etc. is so much nicer and looks so much more high end. Not to mention QD-OLED has colors like rare professional RGB-LED IPS monitors.
