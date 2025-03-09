Upgrade to oled?

Currently running a 1440p 27 inch led 144hz ips panel. Is it worth upgrading to an oled?
 
I upgraded for gaming only and it’s been amazing. 360hz 1440p. I don’t do office work on it or much text work, as the text isn’t that crisp (known issue with current oled’s). Mine is a qd-oled and looks amazing especially if the room is dim.
 
Is it really that big of a difference from a regular led monitor? I do business work in mine as well so kinda wanted a ips panel but I've been having my monitor for ages I don't even know how long now
 
As Dreamerbydesign touched on, OLED monitors are not known for their text clarity. It has to do with the arrangement of the sub-pixels. So if text is a central focus of your work (e.g., writer, programming) you should probably be wary of switching. If you do buy one make sure returns are relatively simple in case it doesn't work out.
 
Went OLED with a 42" C2 two years ago and never going back to LCD.
 
Well what is the go to for me I currently have a 27 inch ips panel 144 g sync ips panel built by Acer. It was a holy grail monitor back in the day for gaming. I really only upgrade anything when it is really noticeable otherwise I just stick with what I have.. My gpu is a 3070ti so I'm not sure how much that will hold me back... As I mentioned before I use this pc for gaming but also sum business uses but not all day stuff here and there
 
Like I said you may not like the text. If you can go see a oled monitor at a local store hooked to a pc, do it.

Some people just use two monitors if the text blurriness is a problem.

I only game on mine so no issue. The second I saw oled and gamed on it at a very high refresh rate I was sold. I had a high end ips 144hz gaming monitor also that I used for years. The colors, lack of ips glow and response rate had me sold.

May just be a coincidence but I do play some online games competitively and ranked and I’ve seen an increase in my scores that is noticeable. Might be the hardware upgrade idk. Nothing else has changed besides my gpu and monitor.
 
I have used LG OLED TV's and now an LG Ultragear 45" OLED monitor and have had a great experience with all of them.
 
Don't take anyone's advice but your own eyes. Find an OLED monitor you are interested in a local store and see for yourself. There is no substitute for that plan of action.
 
I think you need to be really careful when considering OLED. Many people are comparing regular old backlit LCDs when coming from LCD to OLED. Sure, compared with these there is a significant increase in contrast; however, c/w mini-LED the difference is negligible and, in many cases, mini-LED will look better. I have both and tend to use my mini-LED much more than my OLED for the following reasons:
(1) The ambient contrast ratio is significantly better on mini-LED (also known as ACR, this is the ability of the monitor to retain contrast in varying ambient light conditions, such as near a window in which lux values can dramatically change throughout the day, even with closed blinds). This advantage is due to LCD's inherently higher brightness levels but also due to improved black level handling due to a polarizer. I am not kidding when I say my mini-LED has deeper blacks most of the time due to this (remember they can completely turn off areas of the screen too, though not as precisely as OLED per-pixel) unless it is a completely dark environment.
(2) VRR flicker and general motion handling. This cannot be understated. My mini-LED has a dedicated hardware G-sync module and it just handles motion much better in gaming: everything looks smoother and there are less juttering and frametime spikes. That's not even to touch on VRR flicker, which is enormously distracting to me. Sure, when you have absolutely consistent frametimes and a capped FPS, OLED can then look in this regard better due to superior response times, but that almost never happens in any modern games.
(3) Sharpness. One thing that is often never mentioned but that I have noticed is that OLED's have a slightly blurrier picture than LCD. I am not just talking about text fringing but also video and picture media. I suspect it is because of the substandard pixel layout. Until OLED gets RGB pixel structure, this problem will persist to some degree, though it is mitigated on 4K displays due to higher PPI. I still notice it though when comparing 4K mini-LED side-by-side with 4K OLED.
(4) Less hassle. The constant worry of burn-in. For me this is not something I care about and likely now a days is not much of an issue, but is something to consider.

I have a top-tier mini-LED so the differences above may not be universally one-size-fits-all, but I feel these differences will persist to some degree.
 
There are no 32" 1440p OLED's, only 4K and those start around $800 US. There probably won't be, 32" 1440p makes no sense. PPI too low.

For 27" 1440p, nothing like those deals back in November. https://pcpartpicker.com/products/monitor/#r=256001440&D=240000,600000&P=7,9&sort=price&page=1

The AOC AG276QZD2 was on sale for $400 US for a week or two back then. Latest gen QD-OLED. I know quite a few people that picked it up at the time.
 
Yeah I think the 27 is best since I game at 1440p should I wait to this drops in price? I find 27 to be a good gaming size at a desk any bigger might not work well... https://www.amazon.com/AOC-AG276QZD2-Tournament-2560x1440-Compatible/dp/B0D682HF6R
Is this the correct one above? Never used AOC is this even a good brand? Is there better brand to buy I don't like buying cheap if it's not good product. My current acer is like 10 years old and works great still
 
Replacing IPS with OLED I would not recommend due to:
- text sharpness being much worse
- burn-in is not only a concern but real issue - and it pretty much forces you to from time to time perform pixel refresh procedure and you better be comfortable using monitor at low brightness as using it at 200+ nits is inviting burn-in

Otherwise OLEDs are pretty great as secondary monitor. Text clarity and burn-in is non-issue if you use them as secondary monitors because then you can only use them for games and videos and you also have additional desktop monitor which can come in handy when you really need it - but otherwise its not like you have to use it all the time to display static elements.
 
I have one of these. I used it for over a year as my main monitor and now as a main monitor on another PC with zero burn in issues. In fact I have strictly used OLED monitors/TV's in the past 5-6 years and still haven't seen any burn in, so take that as you will. The text on the 4K TV's are a bit clearer than on a 2K monitor, but that hasn't stopped me from enjoying them equally. If you set the monitor or TV to do a "cleaning" or pixel refresh when idle like I do you basically take the burn in out of the equation. As mentioned I would look at some monitors with your own eyes and see what's best for you. I'm in my early 50's and need reading glasses occasionally on small print outside of the monitor and the text doesn't bother me, but everyone is different.
 
Another option is QLED/MiniLED. It gets a lot brighter than OLED, has a slightly faster refresh rate (144Hz vs 120Hz) and text is razor sharp. Also, there's no concern about burn-in/image retention. I've used a 43" Samsung QN90B for almost 2 years. It's easily the best work/gaming monitor I've ever owned.
 
Can anyone link to sum really good ones? Preferably Amazon since they have the best return policy
 
The new LG G5 is up for preorder, it's the latest and greatest WOLED. Does 4k 165Hz.

Samsung has the S95F coming soon as well, if you prefer QD-OLED. This model will also support 165Hz.

I've been running OLED TVs for my gaming rig since 2020. LG CX 55" @ 120Hz (WOLED), Samsung S95B 55" @ 144Hz (QD-OLED), and currently have the Samsung S95C 65" @ 144Hz for my PC gaming display as well as the S89C at 77". I much prefer the QD-OLEDs for the increased color luminance, but this year's LG has my interest as they have supposedly markedly improved in this regard.

In my opinion these big screens blow any monitor out of the water. I did try out a 32" QD-OLED 240Hz display, but sadly they lack the immersion and brightness (crucial for HDR) of the TVs. If you have the space for nailing the proper viewing distance, I highly recommend them!
 
Important thing to add is that LG G5 should use Primary RGB Tandem panel which is supposed to have much less blue light, up to 45% less
1742481317861.png


Hard to say if these new panels will be good enough to be competitive with QD-OLED for sensitive to this 'blue light' people but should be much better than current WOLED panels for sure.

Otherwise current WOLED also have near-black luminance overshoot which is a literal deal breaker and something hopefully LG fixed. If not then rest doesn't matter to me.

I mean I plan to upgrade my current WOLED which I don't like and these new panels did put LG in to potential candidate.
That said I will probably won't want to spend that much money on TV because I don't need that much luminance and this year only highest end and most expensive models will have new panels while all the rest will use terrible older WOLED panels.
 
When I game at my desk I'm pretty close to the screen so I'm not sure how any bigger than 27 or 34 might be too big.. However I also have a TV hooked up to the pc but it's not an oled... I'm curious to see how much better the oled looks Vs the led? I know nothing about the different types of oled s...
 
Did you by any chance check the first rtings link that I posted above? You asked for links earlier, after I posted those. The first link has reviews to some of their best rated 1440p monitors, which would be the ideal resolution for your graphics card and the size you're wanting (27-32"). The monitors linked there aren't just OLEDs. There is a QD-OLED, an OLED, and a Mini LED monitor (I wouldn't bother with their 4th pick). Along with links to Amazon. Pretty much everything you've asked for...along with detailed reviews of each one, right from that page.
 
I'm in the same boat as you were. I had a 1440p ips Acer predator monitor which can do up to 165hz g sync. What do you think is a worthy upgrade from that monitor? I actually just snagged a XFX 9070xt gpu so if I plan to keep it I can't run it on my current monitor. So now I have to upgrade the monitor as well... Help with options!!
 
Is it better to get the monitor version or TV, confusing with all these alternatives
 
Yes but still confusing.. Just looking for the best oled for gaming and still for text. Got a 9070xt coming so I can't use my current monitor with that card!!
 
You know have a really nice LG OLED monitor 4k also have msi mag401QR 40 155hx 3440x1440. I find I play on the MSI all the time. yeah love the OLED nothing like it but.. really like the IPS MSI
 
I've been using an OLED for a couple of years now and I have been very impressed with the image quality the first time I turned it on.
Blacks are BLACK with no IPS glow.
People mention text clarity may be lacking but it looks fine to me.

IMG_3310.JPEG
 
Which one is the best to go with? I want one that has the image quality of ips but that will be a massive upgrade in terms of colors etc. Currently on 27 inch 1440p
 
I am using the Alienware AW3423DW, the one with GSync Ultimate that came exactly 3 years ago. I haven't seen any other OLED monitors in person so I can't give you any comparisons/recommendations.
 
3rd or 4th generation QD-OLED

I don't recommend WOLED as they have cheap looking cold synthetic colors.
And then dark scenes are ruined on these panels because flashing near-black pixels, solid colors have this dirty look to them and like on LCD WOLED shows this artifact in the center of vision
1743438611454.png

QD-OLED not having this or any dirty screen, vignetting, etc. is so much nicer and looks so much more high end. Not to mention QD-OLED has colors like rare professional RGB-LED IPS monitors.
 
I currently have a led ips.. Is it worth going to oled for me? Will the difference blow me away or is just a minor upgrade? I don't care for minor upgrades
 
Also the fact that LG's own roadmap shows they're going RGB in the next year pretty much tells you all you need to know.
 
