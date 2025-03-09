Upgrade to oled?

I think you need to be really careful when considering OLED. Many people are comparing regular old backlit LCDs when coming from LCD to OLED. Sure, compared with these there is a significant increase in contrast; however, c/w mini-LED the difference is negligible and, in many cases, mini-LED will look better. I have both and tend to use my mini-LED much more than my OLED for the following reasons:

(1) The ambient contrast ratio is significantly better on mini-LED (also known as ACR, this is the ability of the monitor to retain contrast in varying ambient light conditions, such as near a window in which lux values can dramatically change throughout the day, even with closed blinds). This advantage is due to LCD's inherently higher brightness levels but also due to improved black level handling due to a polarizer. I am not kidding when I say my mini-LED has deeper blacks most of the time due to this (remember they can completely turn off areas of the screen too, though not as precisely as OLED per-pixel) unless it is a completely dark environment.

(2) VRR flicker and general motion handling. This cannot be understated. My mini-LED has a dedicated hardware G-sync module and it just handles motion much better in gaming: everything looks smoother and there are less juttering and frametime spikes. That's not even to touch on VRR flicker, which is enormously distracting to me. Sure, when you have absolutely consistent frametimes and a capped FPS, OLED can then look in this regard better due to superior response times, but that almost never happens in any modern games.

(3) Sharpness. One thing that is often never mentioned but that I have noticed is that OLED's have a slightly blurrier picture than LCD. I am not just talking about text fringing but also video and picture media. I suspect it is because of the substandard pixel layout. Until OLED gets RGB pixel structure, this problem will persist to some degree, though it is mitigated on 4K displays due to higher PPI. I still notice it though when comparing 4K mini-LED side-by-side with 4K OLED.

(4) Less hassle. The constant worry of burn-in. For me this is not something I care about and likely now a days is not much of an issue, but is something to consider.



I have a top-tier mini-LED so the differences above may not be universally one-size-fits-all, but I feel these differences will persist to some degree.