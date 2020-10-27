Troubleshooting request - 3080 FE reboots

DooKey said: Reboots are usually PSU and sometimes RAM. This doesn't sound like a GPU issue to me. This current gen of GPU's from NV seem to stress the PSU more than before. Click to expand...

This is one of my concerns. Obviously this PSU should be just fine with this load but here I am. I was hoping to get NV to cross-ship for me but that's not happening.I'm not worried about RAM because I can independently test that and it's fine. Plus I've had the RAM/MB/CPU combo going fine for so long. The fact that I can almost immediately trigger the reboot by pushing the power headroom indicates PSU or GPU. The fact that it still happens with the card undervolted to ~280W gets me iffy on the PSU part.