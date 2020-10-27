Troubleshooting request - 3080 FE reboots

I could use some eyes on this before I do an RMA. Any thoughts greatly appreciated.
  • Case: Meshify C with reasonably good cooling (2x 140mm front intake, 1x 120mm rear exhaust)
  • GPU: 3800 FE
  • CPU: 9900k (stock boost of 4.4, but allowed indefinitely)
  • Motherboard: Asus Maximus Hero Z370
  • RAM: G.Skill 32GB (4x8) - 3866 XMP
  • PSU: 1000W Seasonic Prime Titanium (separate PCIE to GPU)
  • OS: Win10 64 Pro Current
Problem: 1-2 spontaneous reboots per day when Folding@Home. No graphical glitches or similar.

Troubleshooting:
  • Clean DDU driver re-install
  • Boosted power limit to max, reboots within minutes
  • Power limit at stock, reboots randomly but just 1 or so per day.
  • Underclocked / undervolted to 1875 / 0.875V - Still reboots but less frequently.
  • Clean Folding reinstall
  • Computer perfectly stable in this config for years with previous 2080Ti / 2080 Super.
I run aggressive enough fan profiles and nothing is exceeding 65-67C or so.

The only other PC I can drop this in is a Ghost S1 so that's not really viable. I did look to see how hard I'm pushing my 1500VA / 900W Cyberpower UPS. Looks like I'm peaking around 750W due to PC + other connected eqpt.

Am I missing anything? I hate to go thru the RMA process if there's some chance I have a PSU defect or otherwise. It bothers me that I'm not seeing any graphical artifacts or similar.
 
If I were to guess, I'd say that Folding@Home needs an update for the new GPU architecture. Everything else seems fine.
 
Reboots are usually PSU and sometimes RAM. This doesn't sound like a GPU issue to me. This current gen of GPU's from NV seem to stress the PSU more than before.
 
DooKey said:
Reboots are usually PSU and sometimes RAM. This doesn't sound like a GPU issue to me. This current gen of GPU's from NV seem to stress the PSU more than before.
This is one of my concerns. Obviously this PSU should be just fine with this load but here I am. I was hoping to get NV to cross-ship for me but that's not happening.

I'm not worried about RAM because I can independently test that and it's fine. Plus I've had the RAM/MB/CPU combo going fine for so long. The fact that I can almost immediately trigger the reboot by pushing the power headroom indicates PSU or GPU. The fact that it still happens with the card undervolted to ~280W gets me iffy on the PSU part.
 
brentsg said:
This is one of my concerns. Obviously this PSU should be just fine with this load but here I am. I was hoping to get NV to cross-ship for me but that's not happening.

I'm not worried about RAM because I can independently test that and it's fine. Plus I've had the RAM/MB/CPU combo going fine for so long. The fact that I can almost immediately trigger the reboot by pushing the power headroom indicates PSU or GPU. The fact that it still happens with the card undervolted to ~280W gets me iffy on the PSU part.
Can you underclock your CPU/memory, etc. to lower the system power draw to see if that would help your video card? Might be able to isolate the PSU vs. the GPU.
 
brentsg said:
This is one of my concerns. Obviously this PSU should be just fine with this load but here I am. I was hoping to get NV to cross-ship for me but that's not happening.

I'm not worried about RAM because I can independently test that and it's fine. Plus I've had the RAM/MB/CPU combo going fine for so long. The fact that I can almost immediately trigger the reboot by pushing the power headroom indicates PSU or GPU. The fact that it still happens with the card undervolted to ~280W gets me iffy on the PSU part.
The reason I'm thinking PSU is normally a GPU malfunction causes a bluescreen or a driver reset.

Why not head to a local store that carries PSUs and won't charge you a restock fee for returns? Buy the PSU and see what happens when you replace what you have currently?
 
The 1000W Seasonic Prime Titanium is a pretty solid PS. Could just be an iffy power cable - have you tried switching out your PCIE power cables to a different set and plugging them into alternative location sockets within the PS to rule out a bad power cable?
 
Supercharged_Z06 said:
The 1000W Seasonic Prime Titanium is a pretty solid PS. Could just be an iffy power cable - have you tried switching out your PCIE power cables to a different set and plugging them into alternative location sockets within the PS to rule out a bad power cable?
Good call. As a matter of fact it could be a cable that isn't plugged in all the way on the GPU. This did happen after changing out the GPU.

OP, pull your cables and reseat them again.
 
Supercharged_Z06 said:
The 1000W Seasonic Prime Titanium is a pretty solid PS. Could just be an iffy power cable - have you tried switching out your PCIE power cables to a different set and plugging them into alternative location sockets within the PS to rule out a bad power cable?
Thanks, will swap out for the Seasonic cables that just arrived. I just added the adapter to the existing cables but good idea.. even if it's solid I could have an iffy adapter. Shit is so baffling when it's this sporadic.

Trying to avoid hitting a local MC because I'm immune compromised so just playing it extra safe.
 
kirbyrj said:
If I were to guess, I'd say that Folding@Home needs an update for the new GPU architecture. Everything else seems fine.
I've been running f@h for days on end on my 3090 FTW3 Ultra, no issues. However, I will get a reboot or lockup if I overclock too high.

If the RMA/power cable swap out doesn't fix it, I'd wager that your PSU isn't handling the transient power spikes that these 30 series cards can produce (whether the PSU is aging, or just that model's caps can't hack it). I can't find the list now, but someone on the EVGA 30 series forum was compiling a list of PSUs that could handle it.
 
