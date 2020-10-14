RTX 2080 Ti FE to RTX 3090 FE - My Exp (Some Benches and $$$ Numbers)

Hi all,
Finally copped an RTX 3090 FE in last Friday's (10/09/2020) Best Buy drop...yesterday I benched my exact system with the outgoing RTX 2080 Ti FE and did the same afterwards with the new RTX 3090 FE (same OS level and patches, same NVIDIA driver, etc - nothing changed other than slapping in the new GPU). Just 3DMark because I'm lazy, but I did every gamer bench so it is a pretty comprehensive look.
I also thought you guys might enjoy to see the numbers involved with a typical upgrade for me. I sell my parts on eBay and while they kill you with fees it has generally been a pretty good experience for me. The upgrade cost me $791.15 - which is worth it for me.
System Details:
Intel i9-9900KS CPU @ 4GHz (Stock), Cooler Master MasterGel Maker (2019) thermal grease, Corsair H115i 280mm Liquid CPU cooler, G.SKILL Ripjaws V series 64GB 3200MHz DDR4, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 FE (Stock), Samsung 970 Pro NVMe SSD (512GB), Samsung 970 EVO Plus NVMe SSD (2TB), on an GIGABYTE AORUS Z390 Master motherboard inside of a Cooler Master H500M mid-tower – powered by a Corsair AX1000 power supply (1000W; fully modular).
3DMark 2080 Ti FE Runs - 10/13/2020
27,103 - Fire Strike
15,408 - Fire Strike Extreme
8,110 - Fire Strike Ultra
13,628 - Time Spy
6,351 - Time Spy Extreme
8,552 - Port Royal
3DMark 3090 FE Runs - 10/13/2020
32,649 - Fire Strike (20% gain)
21,084 - Fire Strike Extreme (37% gain)
12,298 - Fire Strike Ultra (52% gain)
18,084 - Time Spy (33% gain)
8,933 - Time Spy Extreme (41% gain)
13,054 - Port Royal (53% gain)
Overall: 34% improvement
Financial Info RE: Upgrade
$1,649.33 RTX 3090 FE @ Best Buy
$858.18 RTX 2080 Ti FE sold @ eBay ($999.95 + $27.25 S&H charged - fees)
$791.15 total cost of upgrade
$1,289.22 RTX 2080 Ti FE @ NVIDIA (purchased 09/28/2018)
$431.04 cost of owning 2080 Ti FE for ~ 2 years
$0.59 per day cost to "rent" 2080 Ti FE
$23.27 cost per percentage point of improvement in 3DMark (cost of upgrade).
Finally, some pics:
Full size - click here.
Full size - click here.
If you haven't scored your desired 3080 or 3090 - hang in there. It'll come. Don't support the scalpers. Good luck!
