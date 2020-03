Threadripper and Windows 7

Yeah i need fast boot drive, this is mandatory.Here: ASrock forum "As AMD specifically states in their information and download page for the NVMe RAID driver and software, only Windows 10 build 1703 supports the X399 NVMe RAID:Sorry, but Windows 7 has no chance of working, for multiple reasons. Among them, it does not support UEFI booting (using the EFI boot loader instead of the legacy boot loader) without a modification of the location of the EFI boot loader file. But the necessity of Windows 10 beyond that is not clear to me yet."Mega6 already provided this link above..So it seems that i can forget about TR existenceAlso i could share info about how i figure out problem with nvme on Ryzen 7. This is my personal exp:Ps And one more thing, if you are looking for real information, not just generic mambo-jumbo about nothing i advice to search German tech forums. It seems that Dutch men are tekno cowboys. Problem is in translation, but Japanese forums are more complex ones))