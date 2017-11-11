spacedrone808
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Mar 28, 2017
- Messages
- 124
I have question regarding compatibility of AMD Threadripper and Windows 7. Do they compatible?
FYI: I want to use it with nvme drive. Is it possible?
I want to hear opinion of real owner of such rig, not just official mambo-jambo.
Currently i am using Ryzen 7 under Windows 7 without any hassles.
FYI: I want to use it with nvme drive. Is it possible?
I want to hear opinion of real owner of such rig, not just official mambo-jambo.
Currently i am using Ryzen 7 under Windows 7 without any hassles.