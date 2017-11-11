Threadripper and Windows 7

spacedrone808

I have question regarding compatibility of AMD Threadripper and Windows 7. Do they compatible?
FYI: I want to use it with nvme drive. Is it possible?
I want to hear opinion of real owner of such rig, not just official mambo-jambo.

Currently i am using Ryzen 7 under Windows 7 without any hassles.
 
Sarra

What about NVMe compatibility? I thought that was a Win 10 thing? Or is that Optane?

Guessing that Threadripper boards will have NVMe boot compatibility built in, so that shouldn't be an issue.
 
Algrim

Microsoft doesn't want to support new processors on anything prior to Windows 10. It's not that AMD doesn't want you to use Windows 7/8.x; it's Microsoft. While you can probably get things to work just know that Microsoft won't support it.
 
spacedrone808

It will be neat to hear the report of real owner of Threadripper 1950x.
Coz i'd like to squeeze a little more performance under Windows 7 for the upcoming future.
As i understand, currently, Ryzen 1800x is a fastest AMD cpu for Windows 7..
 
AXm77

Still testing 1950X, but it is tricky. Can't install Win7 on Gigabyte board, but MSI have no problem. Can't get to work NVMe as a boot drive, so for now I use SATA drive for system.
 
spacedrone808

Thanks for reply! It looks like there is no way to use nvme on Threadripper under W7. I've heard here and there on different forums the same information. So 1800x is the best choice for win7 user..
 
AXm77

As a boot drive, probably not, as a storage drive, no problem. I have Intel 750 in my system. BTW where did you read other info? (trying to find out as much as I can..)
 
spacedrone808

Yeah i need fast boot drive, this is mandatory.
Here: ASrock forum

"As AMD specifically states in their information and download page for the NVMe RAID driver and software, only Windows 10 build 1703 supports the X399 NVMe RAID:

http://support.amd.com/en-us/kb-articles/Pages/NVMe-RAID-Support-for-the-AMD-Ryzen-Threadripper-platform.aspx

Sorry, but Windows 7 has no chance of working, for multiple reasons. Among them, it does not support UEFI booting (using the EFI boot loader instead of the legacy boot loader) without a modification of the location of the EFI boot loader file. But the necessity of Windows 10 beyond that is not clear to me yet."

Mega6 already provided this link above..So it seems that i can forget about TR existence:)

Also i could share info about how i figure out problem with nvme on Ryzen 7. This is my personal exp:
https://win7sp2.blogspot.de/p/install-problems.html

Ps And one more thing, if you are looking for real information, not just generic mambo-jumbo about nothing i advice to search German tech forums. It seems that Dutch men are tekno cowboys. Problem is in translation, but Japanese forums are more complex ones))
 
Sarra

The real reason Microsoft won't support newer hardware on old software is pretty simple. They simply don't want ANYONE using Windows 7, 8, or 8.1 anymore, period. Look at how fast support was killed for 8.1. Quite a shame, as I really liked Windows 8.1. Well, actually, Win 7, and XP as well. I'll keep running 8.1 until I can't anymore, and only then will Microsoft FORCE me to downgrade to 10.
 
spacedrone808

Agreed. I decided to stick with Win7.It supports up to 192gb of ram. This is quite satisfying for my needs.Will see for how long I can keep up with my decision.

Wise solution will be to purchase extra parts that compatible with w7 to prevent future hw failures. I suspect that we have way to little time for doing it already.
 
Stanley Pain

Or instead of jumping through stupid hoops you can just upgrade to Windows 10 and be done with it all. I fought it off for a while as well. Decided to give it a go when the last Creators Update showed up. It's been a solid experience since then.
 
kirbyrj

Or get a Samsung 950 Pro that still has a legacy boot rom on it. I had mine running just fine in Windows 7 and then used the Samsung NVMe driver. I don't see why that wouldn't work on Threadripper. Just no RAID.
 
spacedrone808

Hm interesting...Thanks for information! RAID 0 is nice for performance, but Threadripper multicore capabilities way more better, especially in 3d and daw works..
Am I understand you correctly that you have Threadripper under Windows 7, just with 950 Pro nvme ssd?
 
kirbyrj

I don't have a threadripper, but I've used the 950 Pro in other computers that supposedly didn't have NVMe compatibility without issue. I boot off it with my old X58 Sabertooth setup. Honestly, I could probably get it to boot off of this QX6700/P35 setup if I really wanted to.

Newer Samsung drives don't have this legacy rom built in. You need the 950 Pro.

Now that I think about it. I might have had to install on a regular SSD, then install the NVMe driver, then clone the drive, then boot.
 
spacedrone808

Thanks for lightning fast and comprehensive reply. One more question if you don't mind..
What type of mobo do you recommend to build threadrippper rig? For W7 of course.
 
kirbyrj

baca

helo
my experiences with win 7 and amd TR is u need mobo with PS2 conector or installation of win 7 with usb 2.0 support ....
 
AXm77

First, don't buy Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7, Win7 is no go on that board (legacy or NVMe).
I have luck with MSI X399 Gaming Pro Carbon, and to make simple installation, use Asrock USB driver patcher for Ryzen (can't get to work correctly Asus, Gigabyte or MSI one) or NTLite to inject needed drivers, so you don't have to fiddle with PS/2 or DVD-ROM. That is my expirence with Threadripper.



BTW, Intel NVMe is just storage, Samsung is bootable drive.
 
spacedrone808

Thanks for warning regarding Gigabyte. Currently i own Gigabyte x370, and don't like the quirks of this board. It will be my last Gig.
So ,you successfully using MSI board with TR? Can you show screen of cpu cores. I just want to make sure that everything is fine.

Looks like Asrock is more trusty than Gigabyte and Asus all together.. I would like to try X99 Taichi..

Regarding Intel and Samsung - new information! thanks for it!
 
FlawleZ

How would I know if one has a legacy boot rom if I were to buy one today?
 
kirbyrj

I would assume it doesn't unless you read otherwise. The only ones I know of are the Samsung 950 and maybe the Kingston HyperX predator?
 
spacedrone808

I just thought. it would be nice to create thread with Windows 7 compatible mobos for TR.
Also i've asked question regarding compatible mobos on amd forums. Will see how it performs.
 
AXm77

Holy.. Microcenter went nuts: 1950x - $699.99, 1920x - $499.99, 1900x - $349.99 and of course $30.00 off, if you get motherboard....
 
noko

AXm77 said:
Holy.. Microcenter went nuts: 1950x - $699.99, 1920x - $499.99, 1900x - $349.99 and of course $30.00 off, if you get motherboard....
Click to expand...
Wow! That is very tempting, may have to Drive to Atlanta. 1700x for $229 too!
 
Algrim

In addition to what Stanley Pain said, Blender has a Linux client so you could at least run one needed application natively.
 
CJ Reynolds

Greetings! First post on this forum...

I have the same issue as the others here - looking for the right parts for a TR 1950X/Win 7 build

I'm thinking of an 850 Pro - so I'm guessing that won't be an issue?
 
spacedrone808

Aha, i know this info. It seems that i'd rather install Linux, than Windows 10. Photoshop and Illustrator hold me on Win7.
 
spacedrone808

Will be neat to hear the answer:) I am interested also.
 
kirbyrj

You shouldn't have issues with the 850 Pro because it's a SATA3 drive. Just make sure the bios is set to AHCI (probably will be) and away you go.
 
AXm77

Samsung 850 Pro is a SATA drive, so you do not need NVMe to be bootable.
Get any TR, MSI Carbon Pro board, patch Win7 installation and you are good to go...
 
