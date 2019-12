In fact the big problem is that even if an old mobo with b350 chipset is compatible with say Ryzen 3700, the latter will need a new BIOS for the motherboard and it seems new Bioses need new chipset drivers to run, that are only made for Windows 10. In fact it's been some time that AMD and the manufacturers do not publish Windows 7 AM4 compatible drivers.

This is really bad news. In fact the Bios supposed to support Ryzen 3000 APU family based on 12nm Zen+ Which is supposedly no different from Zen, need new BIOSES that need new chipset drivers only compatibles with Windows 10. I am not sure there is anything to do against that. It means, if you're on Windows 7 on Ryzen, you can't upgrade to Zen 2. That would mean, first to update the BIOS, and the update needs first to update the chipset drivers BEFORE updating the BIOS. These drivers seem to be completely made for Windows 10 as for PCIe PCI express NVME and new CPU memory and states. There is no way around.

