Steam On Linux Usage Climbs Higher Thanks To The Steam Deck

You know, I keep reading that Steam on Linux is getting better, but ever single time I try it, I wind up disappointed, and thinking it was a waste of my time.



From talking to people online who are die hard Linux gaming enthusiasts, I was led to believe that my experience was historical only, and that these days it is really quite good, but man was I ever wrong. I installed it under linux just a few weeks ago and experimented with a few titles, and it was just one failure after another, experimenting hit or miss with various Proton versions, hoping for things to work well, but they never did.



Even native Linux games run poorly compared to their Windows versions, and if you run something through Proton/Wine/DXVK be prepared for constant problems, bugs crashes and poor performance compared to native.



It's really just not worth it.



I remain hopeful that some day gaming under Linux will be at least OK, as I would like nothing more than to get rid of Windows once and for all, but as it stands today it is nowhere near OK. It is more like it is in constant alpha. Buggy, requiring constant trial and error work arounds and if you are lucky enough to get it to work, performance and quality is typically shit compared to Windows.