Steam On Linux Usage Climbs Higher Thanks To The Steam Deck
Valve just posted their November 2022 Steam Survey results and it shows the Linux gaming marketshare continue to climb, driven by the success of their Arch Linux powered Steam Deck handheld gaming console.
October saw the Linux gaming marketshare at 1.28%, following months of ticking around the 1.2% range. Now for November... A rather big increase up to 1.44%.
Steam on Linux had a 1.44% marketshare to macOS at 2.45% and Windows at 96.11%. Besides a 0.16% increase month-over-month, this time last year Steam on Linux was at 1.16%, or a 0.28% increase year-over-year.