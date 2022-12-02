Steam On Linux Usage Climbs Higher Thanks To The Steam Deck

K

kac77

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 13, 2008
Messages
2,853

Steam On Linux Usage Climbs Higher Thanks To The Steam Deck

Written by Michael Larabel

Valve just posted their November 2022 Steam Survey results and it shows the Linux gaming marketshare continue to climb, driven by the success of their Arch Linux powered Steam Deck handheld gaming console.

October saw the Linux gaming marketshare at 1.28%, following months of ticking around the 1.2% range. Now for November... A rather big increase up to 1.44%.

Steam on Linux had a 1.44% marketshare to macOS at 2.45% and Windows at 96.11%. Besides a 0.16% increase month-over-month, this time last year Steam on Linux was at 1.16%, or a 0.28% increase year-over-year.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
34,994
You know, I keep reading that Steam on Linux is getting better, but ever single time I try it, I wind up disappointed, and thinking it was a waste of my time.

From talking to people online who are die hard Linux gaming enthusiasts, I was led to believe that my experience was historical only, and that these days it is really quite good, but man was I ever wrong. I installed it under linux just a few weeks ago and experimented with a few titles, and it was just one failure after another, experimenting hit or miss with various Proton versions, hoping for things to work well, but they never did.

Even native Linux games run poorly compared to their Windows versions, and if you run something through Proton/Wine/DXVK be prepared for constant problems, bugs crashes and poor performance compared to native.

It's really just not worth it.

I remain hopeful that some day gaming under Linux will be at least OK, as I would like nothing more than to get rid of Windows once and for all, but as it stands today it is nowhere near OK. It is more like it is in constant alpha. Buggy, requiring constant trial and error work arounds and if you are lucky enough to get it to work, performance and quality is typically shit compared to Windows.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top