Star Citizen - media blowout, Chris Robert's new game

Oct 10, 2012

    LeviathanZERO

    From the original post in the other thread......
    http://hardforum.com/showpost.php?p=1039218084&postcount=40

    Get ready...... ITS A BLOW OUT!

    GameTrailers: http://www.gametrailers.com/videos/gx1of4/squadron-42-star-citizen-trailer
    YouTube: http://youtu.be/ypB3UGtGWCA
    GameSpot GDC Online Presser: http://www.gamespot.com/shows/gamespot-live/?event=roberts_space_industries_gdc_panel20121010
    Pitch Video: http://player.vimeo.com/video/51135962

    Main website: http://robertsspaceindustries.com/star-citizen/

    Details:
    CryEngine 3
    Singleplayer, Offline Co-Op, Online Modes (Akin to 'Demon's Souls')
    Connect with a huge community online and on the web, sounds kinda similar to an MMO
    User-generated content is a key feature
    Due out at some point in 2014, Alpha Testing next year
    Mash up of Freelancer, Privateer and Wing Commander
    Political drama inspired by the decline and fall of the Roman Empire
    Your goal is to get into Squadron 42, kind of like Space Foreign Legion
    Encourages random exploration of the universe, huge uncharted sections for the taking
    Seems to be Buy to Play, ala Guild Wars 2, once you buy the game, you can play for free online forever.

    Can I have a medium-sized ship with a single launchable fighter aboard? Yes.
    Can I get out of my ship and shoot people in first- or third-person combat? Yes.
    Can I hijack an enemy ship? Yes.
    Can other players hijack my ship? Yes.
    Will there be location-specific damage on spaceships? Yes.
    Will there be customizable weapons on hardpoints? Yes.
    Can I play with a mouse? Yes.
    A gamepad? Yes.
    A joystick? Yes.
    Will it support Oculus Rift? Yes.
    Will it take user-created content (ships, etc) and sell it, splitting revenue with creators? Yes.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    Holy fuck, those graphics. WOW.
     
    Oct 10, 2012
    cageymaru

    *worships at the alter of PC gaming*
     
    Oct 10, 2012
    Stiler

    I do hope the game uses Newtonian physics, so you can full throttle, kill it and then spin around but still keep momentum.
     
    Oct 10, 2012
    Blubikins

    My kind of game, looks great.
     
    Oct 10, 2012
    WarriorX

    /insert "Shut up and Take my money" picture.

    Pre-ordered when available.
     
    Oct 10, 2012
    MavericK

    "Pre-order" is available now, really.
     
    Oct 10, 2012
    LeninGHOLA

    Sounds great.
     
    Oct 10, 2012
    ir0nw0lf

    I think I can safely say I am not the only who to say:

    [​IMG]
     
    Oct 10, 2012
    octoberasian

    Ok, I'm definitely buying this!
     
    Oct 10, 2012
    Godmachine

    Jesus H Christ I just got a nerd boner strong enough to defeat a nation.

    Pre-ordered.
     
    Oct 10, 2012
    DogChainX

    I'm almost embarrassed on how much I pledged...:eek:

    Joystick throw-back to the early 90's....for those who remember Falcon 3.0 and Wing Commander:

    [​IMG]

    This is the joystick that helped cause soooo many "late book reports" :D
     
    Oct 10, 2012
    wabbitseason

    That looks fucking awesome.
     
    Oct 10, 2012
    Laffles

    Look incredible, but, cry engine 3 :( expect 40fps even on high end cards. Watching the one hour presentation and he's getting huge fps drops with no AA running on a 670. Just yeah. Wish I wasn't addicted to 60fps!
     
    Oct 10, 2012
    wabbitseason

    By the time this is out the next generation cards (and possibly even their refreshes) will be out. I think pushing the graphical envelop and slaughtering current cards is the way to drive improvement.
     
    Oct 10, 2012
    Laffles

    Fair point.
     
    Oct 10, 2012
    drako

    And CryEngine 3 runs pretty damn well all things considered. The polycounts they are talking about would probably bog any engine down.
     
    Oct 10, 2012
    Viper87227

    This looks absolutely bad ass.... I'm want more!
     
    Oct 10, 2012
    relapse808

    Its supposed to be a heavily modified Cryengine3. I think that really means they cut all the console shit out of it.

    Wing Commander 2 is still one of my favorite PC games I played. I have nothing but high expectations for this game!
     
    Oct 10, 2012
    Godmachine

    Good. Instead of everyone barely able to run Starcraft 2 bitching about how they can't run Star Citizen , they will just have to actually invest in some new hardware instead of running console ports for the last 6-7 years on the same system.

    It'll stimulate hardware sales if its a good game and frankly that couldn't hurt right now. Having a game that pushes the envelope graphically is important for PC gaming , it gives players the incentive to actually put down some cash on better gear and it encourages PC developers to be more willing to cater to that audience with true PC games that aren't console ports.
     
    Oct 10, 2012
    TheBuzzer

    ya before i buy new computer hardware just because my pc can't handle it.

    now it is like all the games can run just fine, why would i invest in a better gfx card?

    last game made me update my gfx card was metro, went from a 8800gtx to 5870
     
    Oct 10, 2012
    ElGuapo242

    All over my face please.
     
    Oct 10, 2012
    Sky15

    Wow, game looks awesome. I've never been into these type of games, but mainly because a lot of these games were popular when I was younger and way over my head. Also, I love the Quasi-MMO aspect.
     
    Oct 10, 2012
    HDriscoll

    I LIKE IT !

    makes me cry that my computer is presently in peices
     
    Oct 10, 2012
    Savoy

    I'm in. Nuff said.
     
    Oct 10, 2012
    LeviathanZERO

    YEAH!!!!

    [Moved pics to OP]

    :eek::eek::eek::eek::eek:
     
    Oct 10, 2012
    Litfod

    Squadron 42 - fuck YES (not really a PvP person). That is pretty much exactly what I wanted when when people started talking about a new Roberts game.
     
    Oct 10, 2012
    DeathPrincess

    Ugh why Cryengine... Every game i've played on it has this bad motionblurryness about it constantly. Even at 60+fps... It's not an engine suited to stuff in motion... Still, maybe it can be fixed.
     
    Oct 10, 2012
    MavericK

    So, a little bit of lameness. Tried to pledge via the regular site (Amazon Payments) earlier today, said it couldn't be processed and to try again later. So I went ahead and did the alternate site with Paypal and it went through just fine. Now, hours later, I find that the Amazon one just went through. :rolleyes:

    Time for a dispute, I guess.
     
    Oct 10, 2012
    Flogger23m

    Please tell me the combat is more than WWI style point and click shooting. If the combat and space movement mechanics are detailed and indepth I would be very interested in this game.
     
    Oct 10, 2012
    wabbitseason

    Anybody know if Newtonian physics will really be at play in the movement, or is this going to play like atmospheric flight "in space"? Ex: you are traveling at velocity V in direction <x, y, z>. You turn around completely and fire your weapons in direction <-x, -y, -z> while still moving at velocity V in direction <x, y, z>.
     
    Oct 10, 2012
    Litfod

    He talks a bit about the controls in one of the videos (can't remember which one, half of the links didn't work when I tried them). It's "physical" in the sense that it's based on thruster-driven rotations, but ultimately fly-by-wire and hard to tell exactly what sort of crazy back-to-front maneuvers you'll be able to pull off. Although I'd rather have that than floating around in a 3D ice rink any day.
     
    Oct 10, 2012
    Godmachine

    If Wing Commander style space sims are not your thing what did you expect? Its akin to Privateer , Freespace and other space simulation games.

    Did you even watch the 11 minute video about what its going to be like at launch? :confused:
     
    Oct 10, 2012
    Johnked6

    This game might be good enough to actually invest in a HOTAS setup. The last joystick I owned I bought because of Wing Commander.
     
    Oct 10, 2012
    Stiler

    If anoyne wants a good Joystick that isn't 300+ bucks, get a CH Fighterstick.

    Very well made (CH makes real sticks for planes, they ar eknown for lasting a long long time), good repsonse, better then most other joysticks that can even cost 200+.
     
    Oct 11, 2012
    Flogger23m

    I watched some videos (not the whole 11 minute one) though I keep hearing the term "space sim" thrown around. Though I guess people describe Ace Combat/Hawx as "flight sims" so I guess this will be a another action RPG set in space. :p

    Better than nothing I guess. Though I wonder if they'll reach the $2 million + they require from fans without Kickstarter.

    Depending on how well the space movement mechanics are, that might be overkill unless you really have money to burn. Also keep in mind you need rudder pedals with the CH setup. The X52Pro is a nice bang for the buck though its quality is not as good.
     
    Oct 11, 2012
    Hornet

    I guess they temporarily removed the pledge counter.

    Anyway what I really like is the ability to host private servers too. And their willingness to make a game that actually looks current with great graphics and all, rather than settle for mediocre graphics. Really impressed :eek:
     
    Oct 11, 2012
    shifty68

    I don't think funding will a problem they got 140k in about 45 min then their site got crushed from traffic. and their money ticker is still broken lol. and it got me so excited that i pledged more money than i probably should have.
     
    Oct 11, 2012
    SolidSnakeUS

    Can't wait for this game. Chris Roberts, welcome back to gaming. Gaming missed you dearly.
     
    Oct 11, 2012
    Dr. Righteous

    Wow-Wow-WOW!

    I have a warm fuzzy feeling again for PC gaming. The immersive space sim has RETURNED!!!
    EvE and a few other online space sims have been around for a while but I don't like playing online against/with other players. I still a casual player because I don't have a lot of time to invest in gaming. Just an hour or so here and there. So going up against online players that spend hours every day playing is a joke.
    I played X3 some but I thought the graphics sucked and were very dated.
    THIS IS THE GAME I HAVE BEEN WAITING YEARS FOR!!!!!!!!!
     
    Oct 11, 2012
    Bigbacon

    least it has SP content...
     
    Oct 11, 2012
