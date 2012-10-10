Star Citizen - media blowout, Chris Robert's new game

From the original post in the other thread...... http://hardforum.com/showpost.php?p=1039218084&postcount=40 Get ready...... ITS A BLOW OUT! GameTrailers: http://www.gametrailers.com/videos/gx1of4/squadron-42-star-citizen-trailer YouTube: http://youtu.be/ypB3UGtGWCA GameSpot GDC Online Presser: http://www.gamespot.com/shows/gamespot-live/?event=roberts_space_industries_gdc_panel20121010 Pitch Video: http://player.vimeo.com/video/51135962 Main website: http://robertsspaceindustries.com/star-citizen/ Details: CryEngine 3 Singleplayer, Offline Co-Op, Online Modes (Akin to 'Demon's Souls') Connect with a huge community online and on the web, sounds kinda similar to an MMO User-generated content is a key feature Due out at some point in 2014, Alpha Testing next year Mash up of Freelancer, Privateer and Wing Commander Political drama inspired by the decline and fall of the Roman Empire Your goal is to get into Squadron 42, kind of like Space Foreign Legion Encourages random exploration of the universe, huge uncharted sections for the taking Seems to be Buy to Play, ala Guild Wars 2, once you buy the game, you can play for free online forever. Can I have a medium-sized ship with a single launchable fighter aboard? Yes. Can I get out of my ship and shoot people in first- or third-person combat? Yes. Can I hijack an enemy ship? Yes. Can other players hijack my ship? Yes. Will there be location-specific damage on spaceships? Yes. Will there be customizable weapons on hardpoints? Yes. Can I play with a mouse? Yes. A gamepad? Yes. A joystick? Yes. Will it support Oculus Rift? Yes. Will it take user-created content (ships, etc) and sell it, splitting revenue with creators? Yes. Holy fuck, those graphics. WOW.