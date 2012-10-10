Star Citizen - media blowout, Chris Robert's new game

Good. Instead of everyone barely able to run Starcraft 2 bitching about how they can't run Star Citizen , they will just have to actually invest in some new hardware instead of running console ports for the last 6-7 years on the same system.



It'll stimulate hardware sales if its a good game and frankly that couldn't hurt right now. Having a game that pushes the envelope graphically is important for PC gaming , it gives players the incentive to actually put down some cash on better gear and it encourages PC developers to be more willing to cater to that audience with true PC games that aren't console ports.

