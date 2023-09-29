So, what are you rocking for VR?

atarumoroboshi18
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 9, 2013
- Messages
- 249
Just a simple question, what are you all using as your main VR driver? What headset, games, standing/sitting/room scale, etc. are you using at this time?
My Headset + System:
Pico 4
Gigabyte 4090
5800x3D
Games:
Ghosts of Tabor
Into the Radius
Hotdogs, Horseshoes, and Handgrenades
Settings:
Wireless using Virtual Desktop
90fps
130%-150% SS depending on game
H264+ at 200Mbps
Everything on highest possible settings
Medium boundary setting for full movement
