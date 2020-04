DooLocsta said: Can someone with more knowledge explain why the efficiency is 70% @2% load? Click to expand...

PSU efficiencies are always ABYSMAL at low loads.Usually PSU efficiency looks like this:So a typical desktop PC at idle gets very poor efficiency out of the PSU. Of course, this is a ver low efficiency percentage, on a very low amount of power drawn, so it isn't a terrible amount of power we are wasting here, but still.If you want to optimize your efficiency, you need to match your PSU size very closely with the constant load you expect, so that your constant load falls in the 70-90% range. Of course this is a terrible idea for most builds, as then you have no margin for higher loads. For some servers with very predictable and stable loads - however - this can be a way to gain PSU efficiency.This is what I tried to do with my Kodi box and pfSense router build. I used Mini-box 60w PicoPSU's kits . because of their low power rating I can be closer to the peak efficiency. They draw under 10W from the wall most of the time. The pfSense vox goes down to about 6w at idle, which is nuts.Definitely would not do this for an enthusiast desktop though. It would likely end in tears.