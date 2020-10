Zyklon808 said: I'm 100% convinced that the 3080 is a ghost card. Regular consumers will never see this card on shelves. I predict Nvidia coming out with another series cards before they manufacturers come close to supplying demand.



Nebell said: I think Ampere is a fail architecture if you look at perf/w improvement, there's none.

This is why Jensen focused on Pascal owners when he was talking about upgrading.

I did read somewhere that Samsungs 8nm is actually closer to 10nm.

You have virtually zero idea what you are talking about. Cards are often in short supply when they are new. There will be plenty of them on shelves at some point. Hell, I've seen plenty of paper launch products which end up with good availability at some juncture.Process node isn't the only metric to judge these parts by. I'm not saying it doesn't matter, but its not the end all be all of a product. NVIDIA's Turing architecture was more efficient than AMD's and that was at 12nm. Need I remind you that at 7nm, AMD has never come close to the level of performance offered by NVIDIA's upper end offerings. Navi was a mid-range card and that was about it. Samsung's 8nm process may not have been a good choice, but Ampere offers performance that I doubt Big Navi will come close to achieving.Also, performance per watt? Do we actually give a shit on a desktop part? I know I don't. I'm not saying that Ampere is fantastic, but I couldn't give two shits about how much power a GPU pulls so long as I can keep it cool.The RTX 2080 Ti is much faster than the Fury X and still isn't a great card for 4K gaming. I don't know how you "reason" that a Fury X was almost good enough for 4K.