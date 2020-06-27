Ryzen 5 2600 high idle temps and temp spikes

Hi everyone, I built a new PC 3-4 days ago. Everything is fine, but the temperatures are kind of high. Under load (gaming) it doesn't go above 75C, but on idle it constantly sits at 57-58C.I also noticed that in certain moments the temperatures suddenly spike up to like 67-68C, the fan ramps up (audible) and then they go down again.I am using ASUS's own fan control software. I just clicked the "Fan Tuning" option and that was it.In the attached picture you can notice the sudden spikes and when those happened all I did was go to a certain website in Chrome. I didn't even open up Chrome, it was already running, I just opened a new tab and clicked on some images on the website.Are these spikes normal? Should I be worried about the idle temp? Before this I was using a PC with Core i7 2600 and I never noticed spikes or temperatures like these.The specs are:CPU: Ryzen 5 2600 with stock Wraith CoolerMB: ASUS Prime B450M-ARAM: Kingston HyperX FURY 2x8GB DDR4 3200MHzGPU: GTX 960 4GB GIGABYTE Wind Force OC edition or somethingCase: Cooler Master MB 520 with 2 fans - 1 intake and 1 ehxaustThank you for any advice!