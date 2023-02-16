RTX 4090 open box swap...

Hi so i bought an open box rtx asus 4090 oc today from microcenter , I really only play ms flight sim, I also have in my house a gigabyte 4090 oc and an asus 4080 oc, The gigbyte under the same sceens in msflight sim is getting 79 fps, the asus 4090 open box is getting 49 and my asus 4080 oc getting 49. Does anyone know is the board inside the asus 4090 and 4080 the same can u swap them ? i feel like the open box 4090 that is what they did if it is possible to switch...? And if so is there anyway for me to tell?
 
ralphie1313 said:
Hi so i bought an open box rtx asus 4090 oc today from microcenter , I really only play ms flight sim, I also have in my house a gigabyte 4090 oc and an asus 4080 oc, The gigbyte under the same sceens in msflight sim is getting 79 fps, the asus 4090 open box is getting 49 and my asus 4080 oc getting 49. Does anyone know is the board inside the asus 4090 and 4080 the same can u swap them ? i feel like the open box 4090 that is what they did if it is possible to switch...? And if so is there anyway for me to tell?
GPU-Z

https://www.techpowerup.com/gpuz/

Also, the driver control panel for Nvidia, has an information tab to see which GPU is installed.
 
wow sorry guys if i knew what i was doing i would of know to download this!!! but i did and yes it says 4090 !!!! maybe i got some setting off, but thank u guys!!!!
 
ralphie1313 said:
wow sorry guys if i knew what i was doing i would of know to download this!!! but i did and yes it says 4090 !!!! maybe i got some setting off, but thank u guys!!!!
I would DDU and clean install drivers and retest.
 
