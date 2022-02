davidm71 said: Hi,



Was wondering where most you guys are going to buy computer parts these days including gpus? Seems Amazon and Especially Ebay is overpriced. Way too many scalpers out there.



Read that local shops are recommended these days.





Sad news. Amazon and eBay are reflective of current market pricing. They aren’t at all individually high compared to other online retailers.You can occasionally find lower priced cards sold directly by Amazon. Some people use the Newegg shuffle but those cards are also over priced and bundled with junk shit.So basically what I’m saying is, there isn’t a place that readily sells video cards at msrp or decent pricing currently.