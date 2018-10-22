CDW Outlet Finds

It varies on where the price starts out on an item and where it is. Usually the lowest price on something will be about 1/3 of the listed msrp--that's usually the best I see. And the msrp can be much higher than the normal street price so even at a 50% discount that may be the 'normal' price. It's when something heads south of the 50% mark that it gets interesting because you never know when it just might be snapped up by somebody or pulled for liquidation.Like these guys--they look like they're near the bottom and I think they'll head for liquidation soon because $35 for 256GB for a quality brand drive is rare, and is in nearing the same price/performance as the 500GBs for $50:But these also may be too high at these price points so they may drop again and then become a true bargain. Who knows.A lot of times watching a particular item decrease in price until it's gone helps you understand their markdown strategy. But without that history it's tough to get a 'feel' for it.