CDW Outlet Finds

Discussion in '[H]ot|DEALS' started by SamirD, Oct 22, 2018.

Page 1 of 13
  1. Oct 22, 2018 #1
    SamirD

    SamirD 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,020
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2015
    Since I seem to find stuff in the CDW Outlet on a regular basis, I'm just going to make this thread for these finds and update it each time. Feel free to post a find if you find one as well. (y)

    CDW Outlet items are brand new, factory fresh but are either open box returns or clearance. They have full factory warranties just like new items.

    CDW Outlet items are not listed in the same manner as normal CDW items as the CDW part# is usually unique to that particular item. Rarely, there are multiple quantities on the same part number, but I've only seen that happen once.

    The outlet items drop in price up to a certain point after which they are are removed from the outlet for liquidation. CDW liquidations are through another site and are a mixed pallet or few of various things at various values. (I personally have found more value in just individual outlet items.)

    You can ship items or typically can pick them up at CDW's Vernon Hills, IL warehouse. Shipping can be a bit expensive, but they can use your shipping number if you have a UPS/Fedex account. I'd recommend picking up anything heavy as I've had several heavy things arrive destroyed even when I ask for extra packing.

    Anyways, on to my find for today.

    MSI GEFORCE GT 1030 2GH LP OC 2GB for $58

    Several of these available. Seems like these new ones are at the going rate for used ones. (y) And my hunch is that these will drop a bit more too.

    https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293600?pfm=srh
    https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293605?pfm=srh
    https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293608?pfm=srh
    https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293554?pfm=srh
    https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293612?pfm=srh
    https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293562?pfm=srh
    https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293594?pfm=srh
    https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293569?pfm=srh
    https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293519?pfm=srh
    https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293597?pfm=srh
    https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293546?pfm=srh
    https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293588?pfm=srh
    https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293565?pfm=srh
    https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293512?pfm=srh
    https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293534?pfm=srh
    https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293583?pfm=srh
    https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293528?pfm=srh
    https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293581?pfm=srh
    https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293524?pfm=srh
     
    SamirD, Oct 22, 2018
    SamirD, Oct 22, 2018
    #1
    AlphaAtlas likes this.
  2. Oct 22, 2018 #2
    SamirD

    SamirD 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,020
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2015
    SamirD, Oct 22, 2018
    SamirD, Oct 22, 2018
    #2
  3. Oct 22, 2018 #3
    joecop120

    joecop120 [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,197
    Joined:
    Nov 12, 2006
    Not bad, I was looking at a GTX 1070 for $250, but realized there are ebay auctions ending lower than that. At least those 1030's aren't the DDR4 version.
     
    joecop120, Oct 22, 2018
    joecop120, Oct 22, 2018
    #3
  4. Oct 22, 2018 #4
    SamirD

    SamirD 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,020
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2015
    SamirD, Oct 22, 2018
    SamirD, Oct 22, 2018
    #4
  5. Oct 22, 2018 #5
    Guarana [BAWLS]

    Guarana [BAWLS] [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,796
    Joined:
    Oct 3, 2001
    Guarana [BAWLS], Oct 22, 2018
    Guarana [BAWLS], Oct 22, 2018
    #5
  6. Oct 22, 2018 #6
    SamirD

    SamirD 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,020
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2015
    SamirD, Oct 22, 2018
    SamirD, Oct 22, 2018
    #6
    coolguy2k and RogueTrip like this.
  7. Oct 24, 2018 #7
    Stormside

    Stormside Gawd

    Messages:
    771
    Joined:
    Jun 27, 2003
    Stormside, Oct 24, 2018
    Stormside, Oct 24, 2018
    #7
  8. Oct 24, 2018 #8
    mazeroth

    mazeroth Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    305
    Joined:
    Oct 2, 2015
    The shipping is killing these deals for me. Cheapest for any item is $14.
     
    mazeroth, Oct 24, 2018
    mazeroth, Oct 24, 2018
    #8
  9. Oct 25, 2018 #9
    SamirD

    SamirD 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,020
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2015
    Yeah, it's gotta be a really deep discount or a local pick up to be super cheap.

    But that being said, I've still made out well when getting something that has been marked down to 30% of normal price. (y)
     
    SamirD, Oct 25, 2018
    SamirD, Oct 25, 2018
    #9
  10. Oct 25, 2018 #10
    Stormside

    Stormside Gawd

    Messages:
    771
    Joined:
    Jun 27, 2003
    Hmmm wonder if I can order from the outlet on my works CDW-G account. We get free shipping on everything.
     
    Stormside, Oct 25, 2018
    Stormside, Oct 25, 2018
    #10
  11. Oct 26, 2018 #11
    SamirD

    SamirD 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,020
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2015
    I don't see why not. That's awesome btw. I wish I had something like that. Makes sense why the rest of the us pay expensive shipping though! o_O
     
    SamirD, Oct 26, 2018
    SamirD, Oct 26, 2018
    #11
  12. Oct 31, 2018 #12
    SamirD

    SamirD 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,020
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2015
    My hunch was right, they're down to $47 now. Not bad performance for the price:
    https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/msi-gt-1030-low-profile-passive-oc.b4603
     
    SamirD, Oct 31, 2018
    SamirD, Oct 31, 2018
    #12
  13. Nov 5, 2018 #13
    SamirD

    SamirD 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,020
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2015
    Looks there's some 1070 8gb cards in there for cheap as the cheapest I could find was $400+ and these are $232:
    https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GTX-1070-AERO-8G-GDDR5/5287606?pfm=srh
    https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GTX-1070-AERO-8G-GDDR5/5287526?pfm=srh
    https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GTX-1070-AERO-8G-GDDR5/5295439?pfm=srh
    https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GTX-1070-AERO-8G-GDDR5/5287601?pfm=srh
    https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GTX-1070-AERO-8G-GDDR5/5287522?pfm=srh
     
    SamirD, Nov 5, 2018
    SamirD, Nov 5, 2018
    #13
    AlphaAtlas likes this.
  14. Nov 5, 2018 #14
    the_servicer

    the_servicer [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,988
    Joined:
    Aug 16, 2013
    I know this is a noob question but I don't get why the same product has several different links.
     
    the_servicer, Nov 5, 2018
    the_servicer, Nov 5, 2018
    #14
  15. Nov 5, 2018 #15
    ssnyder28

    ssnyder28 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,583
    Joined:
    May 9, 2012
    I'm pretty sure its because each listing is for one individual item
     
    ssnyder28, Nov 5, 2018
    ssnyder28, Nov 5, 2018
    #15
    SamirD likes this.
  16. Nov 5, 2018 #16
    motolube

    motolube Gawd

    Messages:
    954
    Joined:
    Dec 18, 2006
    Any particular reason why they are so cheap? could it be because they are not meant to be used for gaming or am I snobbing it because we are used to seeing them with dual fans and fancy piping.
     
    motolube, Nov 5, 2018
    motolube, Nov 5, 2018
    #16
  17. Nov 6, 2018 #17
    SamirD

    SamirD 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,020
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2015
    From the OP:
    My guess is that these were bought to be an upgrade for a set of workstations and they needed something faster so they returned these and got something faster. So now they've just been rotting away in the outlet, probably BNIB or open-box at worse.

    I was curious how fast these were and they're faster than the reference 1070 by a bit even though they have a reference cooler:
    https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/msi-gtx-1070-aero-oc.b3647
     
    SamirD, Nov 6, 2018
    SamirD, Nov 6, 2018
    #17
  18. Nov 6, 2018 #18
    sirmonkey1985

    sirmonkey1985 [H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010

    Messages:
    21,660
    Joined:
    Sep 13, 2008
    sirmonkey1985, Nov 6, 2018
    sirmonkey1985, Nov 6, 2018
    #18
  19. Nov 6, 2018 #19
    SamirD

    SamirD 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,020
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2015
    SamirD, Nov 6, 2018
    SamirD, Nov 6, 2018
    #19
  20. Nov 6, 2018 #20
    sirmonkey1985

    sirmonkey1985 [H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010

    Messages:
    21,660
    Joined:
    Sep 13, 2008
    yeah was just randomly scrolling through the store and saw it.. think there was also an asus rx 580 for 167 or something.. need to find it again.

    nvm it's the 4GB card.. rip.
     
    Last edited: Nov 6, 2018
    sirmonkey1985, Nov 6, 2018
    sirmonkey1985, Nov 6, 2018
    #20
  21. Nov 6, 2018 #21
    SamirD

    SamirD 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,020
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2015
    What's even better is when you find these and then can just go and pick it up locally via their will call. I've actually found cables for cheaper than frys or microcenter when I needed them. :)
     
    SamirD, Nov 6, 2018
    SamirD, Nov 6, 2018
    #21
  22. Nov 28, 2018 #22
    SamirD

    SamirD 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,020
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2015
    SamirD, Nov 28, 2018
    SamirD, Nov 28, 2018
    #22
    cdoublejj likes this.
  23. Nov 28, 2018 #23
    ccityinstaller

    ccityinstaller [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,233
    Joined:
    Feb 23, 2007
    Be advised that mobos are hit or miss from CDW in regards to getting any accessories and espiecally I/O shields...I have been like 2/5 with I/O shields...Then again, you could get lucky and buy a single mobo and get a second one in the box free like a member did here with an EVGA SR-2!
     
    ccityinstaller, Nov 28, 2018
    ccityinstaller, Nov 28, 2018
    #23
    cdoublejj likes this.
  24. Nov 28, 2018 #24
    SamirD

    SamirD 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,020
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2015
    Good to know as some outlet items may be missing stuff like that. You can always call them and ask them to put their hands on it and see what's there/missing before buying it--I've done that a few times on some other stuff. (y)

    I'd love to see the thread where the member got a free one--that's an awesome day. :)
     
    SamirD, Nov 28, 2018
    SamirD, Nov 28, 2018
    #24
  25. Nov 28, 2018 #25
    ccityinstaller

    ccityinstaller [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,233
    Joined:
    Feb 23, 2007
    I do not believe there was a thread, most of the discussion was in the [H]orde's Distributed Computing IRC channel ~4 years ago.
     
    ccityinstaller, Nov 28, 2018
    ccityinstaller, Nov 28, 2018
    #25
  26. Nov 30, 2018 #26
    SamirD

    SamirD 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,020
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2015
    Ah, so it's been a while. I don't think they'd make that mistake today.
     
    SamirD, Nov 30, 2018
    SamirD, Nov 30, 2018
    #26
  27. Nov 30, 2018 #27
    cdoublejj

    cdoublejj Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    320
    Joined:
    Apr 12, 2013
    I went for it and bought one of the cheaper asus linked above as a gift. will see what arrives in the mail. figure it'll be an okay deal or a lump of coal.
     
    cdoublejj, Nov 30, 2018
    cdoublejj, Nov 30, 2018
    #27
  28. Nov 30, 2018 #28
    NovaCloud

    NovaCloud Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    466
    Joined:
    Feb 19, 2005
    Have you seen how often they tend to drop the prices on the items? Just out of curiosity?
     
    NovaCloud, Nov 30, 2018
    NovaCloud, Nov 30, 2018
    #28
  29. Dec 1, 2018 #29
    SamirD

    SamirD 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,020
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2015
    I'd be interested to know. If they haven't shipped it you can ask them to put their hands on it and tell you what's there/not there. I've done that a few times.
     
    SamirD, Dec 1, 2018
    SamirD, Dec 1, 2018
    #29
    cdoublejj likes this.
  30. Dec 1, 2018 #30
    SamirD

    SamirD 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,020
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2015
    It varies on where the price starts out on an item and where it is. Usually the lowest price on something will be about 1/3 of the listed msrp--that's usually the best I see. And the msrp can be much higher than the normal street price so even at a 50% discount that may be the 'normal' price. It's when something heads south of the 50% mark that it gets interesting because you never know when it just might be snapped up by somebody or pulled for liquidation.

    Like these guys--they look like they're near the bottom and I think they'll head for liquidation soon because $35 for 256GB for a quality brand drive is rare, and is in nearing the same price/performance as the 500GBs for $50:
    https://www.cdw.com/product/INTEL-545S-256GB-SATA-6G-M.2-SSD-BS/5338797?pfm=srh
    https://www.cdw.com/product/INTEL-545S-256GB-SATA-6G-2.5IN-SSD/5342593?pfm=srh
    https://www.cdw.com/product/INTEL-545S-256GB-SATA-6G-M.2-SSD-BS/5338246?pfm=srh
    https://www.cdw.com/product/INTEL-545S-256GB-SATA-6G-M.2-SSD-BS/5338250?pfm=srh
    https://www.cdw.com/product/INTEL-545S-256GB-SATA-6G-M.2-SSD-BS/5338796?pfm=srh
    https://www.cdw.com/product/INTEL-545S-256GB-SATA-6G-M.2-SSD-BS/5341467?pfm=srh
    https://www.cdw.com/product/SAMSUNG-860-EVO-250GB-MSATA-SSD-BST/5342319?pfm=srh

    But these also may be too high at these price points so they may drop again and then become a true bargain. Who knows.

    A lot of times watching a particular item decrease in price until it's gone helps you understand their markdown strategy. But without that history it's tough to get a 'feel' for it.
     
    SamirD, Dec 1, 2018
    SamirD, Dec 1, 2018
    #30
    NovaCloud likes this.
  31. Dec 1, 2018 #31
    NovaCloud

    NovaCloud Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    466
    Joined:
    Feb 19, 2005
    Thanks for the insight bud. I have an eye on a couple of items so that information will give me a good reference to see how low it can go.
     
    NovaCloud, Dec 1, 2018
    NovaCloud, Dec 1, 2018
    #31
  32. Dec 2, 2018 #32
    SamirD

    SamirD 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,020
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2015
    You're welcome. (y) Hope you score something awesome. :)
     
    SamirD, Dec 2, 2018
    SamirD, Dec 2, 2018
    #32
  33. Dec 3, 2018 #33
    cdoublejj

    cdoublejj Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    320
    Joined:
    Apr 12, 2013
    it's not that big of deal i install boards with no i/o shield all the time. i think of it as extra VRM cooling :D Nice to know that's an option!
     
    cdoublejj, Dec 3, 2018
    cdoublejj, Dec 3, 2018
    #33
  34. Dec 3, 2018 #34
    SamirD

    SamirD 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,020
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2015
    Yeah, I've had to do that before too. The only thing that makes me wary is any strain on the jacks goes directly to where they were soldered on the mb. But most of mine are set and forget anyways so not a biggie for me either. :)
     
    SamirD, Dec 3, 2018
    SamirD, Dec 3, 2018
    #34
  35. Dec 3, 2018 #35
    DogsofJune

    DogsofJune 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,131
    Joined:
    Nov 7, 2008
    Hmmmm, I always forget about CDW.
     
    DogsofJune, Dec 3, 2018
    DogsofJune, Dec 3, 2018
    #35
  36. Dec 3, 2018 #36
    BoiseTech

    BoiseTech Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    348
    Joined:
    Mar 15, 2018
    I do too, but I've never found them to have better pricing than Amazon / Newegg.
     
    BoiseTech, Dec 3, 2018
    BoiseTech, Dec 3, 2018
    #36
  37. Dec 3, 2018 #37
    SamirD

    SamirD 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,020
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2015
    Their general pricing is about the same, but their outlet pricing can be downright a steal if you catch an item at the right time.

    Like this 500gb wdc black:
    https://www.amazon.com/Black-500GB-Performance-Mobile-Drive/dp/B00QFXOL5G
    https://www.cdw.com/product/WD-BLK-500GB-7.2K-SATA-6G-2.5IN-32MB/5338642?pfm=srh

    Same thing on amazon is 2x the price with free shipping. CDW shipping would probably make the price about the same--unless you pick up locally, then you've gotten it for 1/2 price.
     
    SamirD, Dec 3, 2018
    SamirD, Dec 3, 2018
    #37
    BoiseTech likes this.
  38. Dec 5, 2018 #38
    cdoublejj

    cdoublejj Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    320
    Joined:
    Apr 12, 2013
    board showed up with sata cable and I/O shield, i did not look beyond that as i could care less. should make a nice gift for a budget build.
     
    cdoublejj, Dec 5, 2018
    cdoublejj, Dec 5, 2018
    #38
  39. Dec 5, 2018 #39
    SamirD

    SamirD 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,020
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2015
    Nice. Was it in the original box as well?
     
    SamirD, Dec 5, 2018
    SamirD, Dec 5, 2018
    #39
  40. Dec 11, 2018 #40
    cdoublejj

    cdoublejj Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    320
    Joined:
    Apr 12, 2013
    it did appear to the be the original box.
     
    cdoublejj, Dec 11, 2018
    cdoublejj, Dec 11, 2018
    #40
    SamirD likes this.
Page 1 of 13