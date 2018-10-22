CDW Outlet Finds

Since I seem to find stuff in the CDW Outlet on a regular basis, I'm just going to make this thread for these finds and update it each time. Feel free to post a find if you find one as well. CDW Outlet items are brand new, factory fresh but are either open box returns or clearance. They have full factory warranties just like new items. CDW Outlet items are not listed in the same manner as normal CDW items as the CDW part# is usually unique to that particular item. Rarely, there are multiple quantities on the same part number, but I've only seen that happen once. The outlet items drop in price up to a certain point after which they are are removed from the outlet for liquidation. CDW liquidations are through another site and are a mixed pallet or few of various things at various values. (I personally have found more value in just individual outlet items.) You can ship items or typically can pick them up at CDW's Vernon Hills, IL warehouse. Shipping can be a bit expensive, but they can use your shipping number if you have a UPS/Fedex account. I'd recommend picking up anything heavy as I've had several heavy things arrive destroyed even when I ask for extra packing. Anyways, on to my find for today. MSI GEFORCE GT 1030 2GH LP OC 2GB for $58 Several of these available. Seems like these new ones are at the going rate for used ones. And my hunch is that these will drop a bit more too. https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293600?pfm=srh https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293605?pfm=srh https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293608?pfm=srh https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293554?pfm=srh https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293612?pfm=srh https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293562?pfm=srh https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293594?pfm=srh https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293569?pfm=srh https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293519?pfm=srh https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293597?pfm=srh https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293546?pfm=srh https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293588?pfm=srh https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293565?pfm=srh https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293512?pfm=srh https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293534?pfm=srh https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293583?pfm=srh https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293528?pfm=srh https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293581?pfm=srh https://www.cdw.com/product/MSI-GEFORCE-GT-1030-2GH-LP-OC-2GB-B/5293524?pfm=srh