Prototype 4x Titan V

FlawleZ said: I knew it was a only a matter of time before someone posted quad SLI Titan V. That build is beautiful. Click to expand...

If anyone is wondering, the price of this PC is just about $34,000 according to my calculations.Is that power supply enough for that system? Going by TDP, worst case scenario:Titan V: 250W * 4 = 1000WE5-2699 v4: 145W * 2 = 290W850 Pro (1TB?): 2.4W * 10 = 24W960 Pro 2TB: 1.24W * 1 = 1.24W32GB DDR4 DIMM: 12W * 16 = 192WI don't know what fans you're using on those Noctua D9L, but the ones it comes with operate at 1.2W * 2 = 2.4W.Add that all up and you're at slightly over 1500W. The CPU always actually uses more than its rated TDP under real world loads by as much as 15-20%, so that is another potential 60W.Not SLI. Would have been nice if those NVLink fingers were active, though. 2-way NVLink bridges start at $600 a piece. The bridges are custom order, though, and I can't find a quote on how much a 4-way bridge would cost.