Prototype 4x Titan V

I decided to build a compact, small but powerful pc in a desktop /mid size .

Here’s what I built tonight


Prototype 1 (my personal pc)
Dual Xeon E5-2699 v4 44 cores / 88HT
Super micro X10DRG-Q ver 1.10
Heavily customized Th P3 case / glass panel
1 960 pro (2TB) (Os drive)
10 Samsung 850 (2TB each) RAIDed (Apps Drive)
512 GB RAM
4x TITAN V
1500W+ digital tiatanium PSU
Ubuntu, MS 2012 Server R2, MS 2016 Server
4k ProArt 329q monitor

Used for research, medical imaging, nuc med, isotopes, DB, and games

B26AC72D-508B-47A0-AB75-7853F349C54C.jpeg


7CA82BA1-84FD-410D-A2B8-E92FD8F9ECB1.jpeg


22481E5D-0D2C-4850-A23F-CEDA517DF0A5.jpeg


A851BA6E-987D-44F8-81BE-3985C5E2D66A.jpeg


9863EE69-0336-4C45-9DC3-34E205504B1C.jpeg


35311905-36B8-47BE-99E4-93BC335958BE.jpeg


DAEEAAC7-0377-4B40-9BE0-C6B44B8DB0F8.jpeg



Wow.
 
I knew it was a only a matter of time before someone posted quad SLI Titan V. That build is beautiful.
 
StormClaw said:
How loud such an open build is ?
no, it not loud and runs quite cool:


Its whisper quiet at idle, really.
CPU coolers are from noiseblocker and are motherboard auto throttled to about 600rpm at idle
Titans are quiet at idle

under load, you can hear the titans but its not bad or intrusive

In a 72'F room CPU temps at idle are 75'F-79'F under load they get as high as 96'F (35'C)
In a 72'F room the Titans V's are 97'F under load the get as high as 172' F (78'C)

I made it an open design on purpose
 
Fail. The SSDs could have been some more enterprise grade than 850 pros especially for DB work. Otherwise that’s the most over the top computer I’ve ever seen.

Also the Titan Vs already shipped? Weren’t they just announced?
 
They were in stock and ready to ship the day they announced the card.
 
If anyone is wondering, the price of this PC is just about $34,000 according to my calculations.

Is that power supply enough for that system? Going by TDP, worst case scenario:
Titan V: 250W * 4 = 1000W
E5-2699 v4: 145W * 2 = 290W
850 Pro (1TB?): 2.4W * 10 = 24W
960 Pro 2TB: 1.24W * 1 = 1.24W
32GB DDR4 DIMM: 12W * 16 = 192W

I don't know what fans you're using on those Noctua D9L, but the ones it comes with operate at 1.2W * 2 = 2.4W.

Add that all up and you're at slightly over 1500W. The CPU always actually uses more than its rated TDP under real world loads by as much as 15-20%, so that is another potential 60W.
Not SLI. Would have been nice if those NVLink fingers were active, though. 2-way NVLink bridges start at $600 a piece. The bridges are custom order, though, and I can't find a quote on how much a 4-way bridge would cost.
 
our medical research machines are working 24/7 it's the very same reason why I can't add more machines to the [H] dtcom team.. so I guess he will be in the same status.

about the thread, I just have to say holy mother of jeez.. that's an amazing piece of machine, probably best looking enterprise design ever seen in my life, im not used to see that kind of clean job in such kind of rigs, that's above enthusiast level.
 
We have some extremely high end BOXX systems here at work for Additive simulation that I get to drool over once and a while....

And you just put those to shame. Easily.

Dear lord....
 
Just add a handle up top for taking it to LAN parties and you'd be all set. :p

Nice, clean build. Shame that those Titan V's don't SLI... for you know, properly applying them to the "and games" bit.

That's a lot of computer in a small package. Impressive!
 
Well, they could still do multi-gpu rendering in DX12/Vulkan if any game ever supports it.
 
This is honestly one of the more impressive things I have seen posted on this site. Just amazing
 
Not bad at all considering how much gpu power is wrapped into a small area. Awesome build.
 
In a 72'F room CPU temps at idle are 75'F-79'F under load they get as high as 96'F (35'C)
In a 72'F room the Titans V's are 97'F under load the get as high as 172' F (78'C)
 
