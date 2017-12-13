Prototype 4x Titan V

Venturi
I decided to build a compact, small but powerful pc in a desktop /mid size .
Here’s what I built tonight
Prototype 1 (my personal pc)
Dual Xeon E5-2699 v4 44 cores / 88HT
Super micro X10DRG-Q ver 1.10
Heavily customized Th P3 case / glass panel
1 960 pro (2TB) (Os drive)
10 Samsung 850 (2TB each) RAIDed (Apps Drive)
512 GB RAM
4x TITAN V
1500W+ digital tiatanium PSU
Ubuntu, MS 2012 Server R2, MS 2016 Server
4k ProArt 329q monitor
Used for research, medical imaging, nuc med, isotopes, DB, and games
