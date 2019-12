Wow! Thanks for the kind words everyone! The system represents weeks and weeks of work, I would constantly find myself running out of heat shrink, or sleeving, or connectors and had to make several orders to get in everything I need. This isn't hard to do, I'm sure most anyone else could have done it as well, it just takes LOTS of planning, and even more time.flat4: The IDE cables are an absolute pain to find, and I can't honestly recall where I got them from. Do a google search for Gladiator RD3XP, they've got floppy cables as well as several lengths and connectors for IDE. I use a seperate IDE cable with only one drive connection for each DVD-RW so that when I do copies they don't fight for bandwidth.The computer was built slowly over about a year and a half, so don't think I'm rich and bought all this at once! A drive here, a sound card there, etc etc etc. The thing is when I build a computer I want it to last several years so I'll invest some money in good tech, I just don't do it all in one shot.As to specs, here they are! Please don't kill me if I get a detail wrong... I'm doing this all from memory, and remember this is an older system so it isn't P4 3.6 with an x800xt pe or the like...CoolerMaster ATC-110 caseIntel 3.06GHz 533MHz busGigabyte GA-8IXHP Motherboard4 Kingston RDRAM 1066 256MB modulesATi Radeon 9700 ProAdaptec SCSI Raid with 128MB cacheSB Audigy 2 Gamer3 Seagate 36GB 15k SCSI Hard Drives (in a RAID 5 array)1 Seagate 150GB 10k SCSI Hard DriveTwo Plextor PX-712A (newest additions)Matrix Orbital MX5 VFD (fan controller with 4 temp probes)PC Power & Cooling Delux 510W Power Supply with Papst fan replacementFour Papst 2k RPM 80mm Fans (2 front intake, top exhaust, rear exhaust)One Papst 1k RPM 80mm Fan ( on the CoolerMaster Hyper 6 Cooler)One Papst 40mm Fan (chipset)Lots and lots of litte parts, heat sinks, fan grills, connectors, etc.edit: flat4, I forgot to report back to you about the black things on the cards. They are called "Card Keepers," and they serve to keep the AGP and PCI cards from shifting out when the case is moved. To be honest... I just like the way they make the cards all look like they fit together better, and they give me a solid mounting point to secure the vid card power cable to and the firewire cable coming off of the SB card.