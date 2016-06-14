Playstation VR Thread.

Just getting a jump start here since they had their announcement over the weekend. I'm totally picking one up in Oct.

SONY PlayStation VR



E3 @ the 1:10:12 mark

GIZMODO http://gizmodo.com/ps-vr-launch-date-announced-1781930458

TWITTER FEED News about sony vr on Twitter

PS VR Weakness? PlayStation VR’s weakness is the Move controller

In Stock Alert Sony PlayStation VR Pre-order & In Stock Tracker - NowInStock.net

Standard DualShock controller won’t work with all PlayStation VR games [Updated]

Sony Details PlayStation VR's Cinematic Mode with Uncharted 4's Help

Sony announces PlayStation VR space requirements—is your room big enough?


OTHER THREADS HERE ON HARD:
Bought PS VR...feeling buyers remorse...
PlayStation VR used as a non-vr HMD "cinema mode"
 
I will say this... with the announcement of the new Resident Evil and it being VR capable... very tempting in picking up a headset
 
Man, they're really trying their hardest to get me to spend more on a second headset. . . I'll have to see some demos first, though.
 
Well I havent picked a set up yet so If I can hold out this will be the first one.
 
Preordered my launch bundle on Amazon a while ago, so I am all set. Definitely excited. Can't wait to play Ace Combat and Resident Evil with this. I also am really curious how it'll track 360 degrees if it does at all, and how it compares with my Vive.
 
Definitely willing to try this out over Oculus and the Vive. Way lower cost to entry.
 
Yes but I think the camera and controllers are additional cost?
 
I seriously question if Sony can really continue asking devs to use the PS4 as the baseline metric for VR. Microsoft has consigned to the reality that you need that Polaris muscle and has said that devs will make Scorpio specific games (which undoubtedly will cover VR titles).
It would be horrible for VR if PS4 is not able to cut the mustard to power the PSVR. That thing's $400 just for the headset, and it's $500 to get the mandatory camera and the two optional move controllers on top of that.
The thought of adding another $500-600 in buying a Neo is pushing way too hard at the [H] level dollars we spend on our rigs.
 
Reimu said:
I seriously question if Sony can really continue asking devs to use the PS4 as the baseline metric for VR. Microsoft has consigned to the reality that you need that Polaris muscle and has said that devs will make Scorpio specific games (which undoubtedly will cover VR titles).
It would be horrible for VR if PS4 is not able to cut the mustard to power the PSVR. That thing's $400 just for the headset, and it's $500 to get the mandatory camera and the two optional move controllers on top of that.
The thought of adding another $500-600 in buying a Neo is pushing way too hard at the [H] level dollars we spend on our rigs.
Yea I just don't see how they're going to accomplish decent VR with the current PS4. Don't you need like 90fps for VR to work well? And this is assuming the PSVR is more pixels than 1080p? PS4 can barely handle games with 30fps@1080p. Would think either the games will look like PS3 era, or run at a low res.
 
^ I was under the impression the VR platform was to be used with the upcoming "refresh" of the PS4. Is that not correct?
 
harsaphes said:
^ I was under the impression the VR platform was to be used with the upcoming "refresh" of the PS4. Is that not correct?
They've been claiming the current PS4 will work with it, but that seems more like PR to prop up the old console until they switch focus to the new one. From what I've seen PSVR has its own form of time warp and runs the headset at 120Hz, so technically the games don't have to run at that frame rate, which is fortunate.
 
BeavermanA said:
Yea I just don't see how they're going to accomplish decent VR with the current PS4. Don't you need like 90fps for VR to work well? And this is assuming the PSVR is more pixels than 1080p? PS4 can barely handle games with 30fps@1080p. Would think either the games will look like PS3 era, or run at a low res.
Well, they were using PS4 to power all previous demos, and nobody complained about refresh rate... but yea the resolution and in-game detail wasn't as good as normal PS4 games.

But this is all old news now. I doubt they'll make PSVR backwards compatible with original PS4... maybe?
 
They have always said it will work with the og PS4. I'd assume new games for the 4.5 will just have to be backwards compatible per Sony. Either way ill be buying a ps4.5 day 1, and already have the psvr preordered. Already have a camera and move controllers from PS3 days, so cheap entry.
 
BeavermanA said:
Yea I just don't see how they're going to accomplish decent VR with the current PS4. Don't you need like 90fps for VR to work well? And this is assuming the PSVR is more pixels than 1080p? PS4 can barely handle games with 30fps@1080p. Would think either the games will look like PS3 era, or run at a low res.
I was under the impression that they were also doing upscaling, the games would not be rendered at native resolution.
 
I thought something had come out recently saying there was an additional side unit that comes with the PSVR unit and it would offload most of the work? Was this just a rumor or maybe I was mislead?
 
m33pm33p said:
I thought something had come out recently saying there was an additional side unit that comes with the PSVR unit and it would offload most of the work? Was this just a rumor or maybe I was mislead?
Side unit is for 3d audio processing only. There is no additional cpu/gpu/etc horsepower to be had from it.
 
Sounds like it's not going to be capable of much, if any, room space gaming.
 
Well, I for one hope PSVR is a huge success. The more VR gets into the public eye and gains acceptance, the further it will drive the tech to become cheaper, faster and more powerful. Tracking for the PSVR looks like it's pretty crappy, but for the cost of entry, it appears Sony has done a bang up job as to what it offers given the limited console hardware.

The Rift and the Vive are way ahead when it come to tracking tech and controllers, but it seems only slightly ahead when it comes to the HMD'S overall. Really looking forward to gen 2 PC VR hardware running with Volta, but that's a good couple of years out as to arrival... ok maybe 18 months.
 
Jim Sterling seems to like it, but a large part of that is that he's got a back issue and standing too long/doing room scale doesn't work for him.

Definitely sounds like it could be well received, but it's limited by the lack of 360 degree tracking and it appears the tracking is not as responsive as the Rift or Vive. But given that it's about half the price...not bad.
 
Most of the reviews to come out today and past few days have painted the PSVR as the sweet spot as far as price/accessibility/features/function between all current headsets, minus its obvious technical limitations Thats definitely good news as far as the success of VR as a whole. We really need the adoption to be high with the PSVR for the trickle down affect to higher end VR solutions. The optics have been said superior, even with more limited graphics, and comfort of the headset rated much higher thus far. Should be interesting to see how well it sells. Mine is in tomorrow.
 
Mine is arriving today from Amazon. I already have a Vive, but I am debating on just selling mine. I might set it up and try it just to be able to compare it with the Vive for you guys but that's the only reason.
 
4saken said:
Most of the reviews to come out today and past few days have painted the PSVR as the sweet spot as far as price/accessibility/features/function between all current headsets, minus its obvious technical limitations Thats definitely good news as far as the success of VR as a whole. We really need the adoption to be high with the PSVR for the trickle down affect to higher end VR solutions. The optics have been said superior, even with more limited graphics, and comfort of the headset rated much higher thus far. Should be interesting to see how well it sells. Mine is in tomorrow.
4saken, will this be your first VR headset?
 
4saken said:
First to own, i have used the vive and occulus enough to have a good sense of what to expect, but not to be able to compare side by side.
I will be curious to hear what you think of it compared to the others. I have played the Vive enough to prepare myself for the negativity surrounding the tracking, but we'll have to wait and see. I am still debating whether I should just sell it on Ebay. The bundle after tax cost me $534, but they're selling on Ebay right at this moment on average for about $650. I was debating either selling it now, or waiting until it's closer to the holidays and selling it then hoping that there will be a shortage or higher demand. I was also thinking of opening it up and testing it, but that'll hurt the resell value. Idk what to do! lol
 
zamardii12 said:
I will be curious to hear what you think of it compared to the others. I have played the Vive enough to prepare myself for the negativity surrounding the tracking, but we'll have to wait and see. I am still debating whether I should just sell it on Ebay. The bundle after tax cost me $534, but they're selling on Ebay right at this moment on average for about $650. I was debating either selling it now, or waiting until it's closer to the holidays and selling it then hoping that there will be a shortage or higher demand. I was also thinking of opening it up and testing it, but that'll hurt the resell value. Idk what to do! lol
By the time you pay ebay, paypal and ship it, youre not going to net much out of it. Considering amazon, BB and GS all have stock today I doubt youll see a shortage.

Open that piece of kit up and see what you think of it!
 
wadec22 said:
By the time you pay ebay, paypal and ship it, youre not going to net much out of it. Considering amazon, BB and GS all have stock today I doubt youll see a shortage.

Open that piece of kit up and see what you think of it!
I think you're right. Been watching the Ebay listings and they are already decreasing in value. Sony must have a lot of stock. In fact, I just saw a listing sell for $494! Crazy. Sony must have a LOT of stock.
 
