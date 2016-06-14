Playstation VR Thread.

4saken said: First to own, i have used the vive and occulus enough to have a good sense of what to expect, but not to be able to compare side by side. Click to expand...

I will be curious to hear what you think of it compared to the others. I have played the Vive enough to prepare myself for the negativity surrounding the tracking, but we'll have to wait and see. I am still debating whether I should just sell it on Ebay. The bundle after tax cost me $534, but they're selling on Ebay right at this moment on average for about $650. I was debating either selling it now, or waiting until it's closer to the holidays and selling it then hoping that there will be a shortage or higher demand. I was also thinking of opening it up and testing it, but that'll hurt the resell value. Idk what to do! lol