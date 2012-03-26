Path of Exile

At first I was skeptical.... but holy shit! This is seriously what Diablo 3 should have been. Let me make this very clear right now: this game is awesomely complex. (Check out my post for more info: http://hardforum.com/showpost.php?p=1038590152&postcount=154) http://www.pathofexile.com/ The graphics are great/very dark and grim and the UI is very high quality. The skill tree is MASSIVE. http://www.pathofexile.com/passive-skill-tree/ I really haven't heard anybody talking about this game at all, which is really sad. I am really really really urging you guys to check this out. There's so many cool features about this game, the skill/gem system is unique and the characters are very distinguishable and different. I cannot pull myself off this game. I think there's a huge public stress test coming up this week, but if you want a beta key you have a high chance if you post in the forums.