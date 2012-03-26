Path of Exile

What Diablo 3 should have been? Diablo 3 isn't even out yet! And the beta has less content than what PoE has. I'd call that a generalization.



And I beg to differ. I've been in PoE for months and months. Some of the systems are great, but there is a lot left to be desired IMO. The game lacks substance. The environments are so bland. I leveled to 68 on my main and to 30+ on other alts in that game. It's great that the devs keep updating and changing a few things here and there, but over all, there is a great deal of polishing to be done before it goes live. And the acts, the ones that are completed, feel like they were put together haphazardly.

