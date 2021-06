Smashing Young Man said: I don't at all agree with your second paragraph. Nvidia aren't just mindlessly filling orders. You better believe they have some very smart people there who are planning for the longer term. They've seen where short-term thinking landed Intel.



Crypto might be here to stay, but mining on home rigs almost certainly isn't. With these LHR cards, Nvidia is both maintaining the goodwill of gamers in the present, while also positioning themselves for crypto's future. Click to expand...

Do you know why there are so few 3080's out now? The same 102 dies that go to 3090, 3080Ti and 3080 now go to mining cards that no gamer can use to game on. Is that helping gamers? Sure, miners can buy the miners cards, that will not help the gamers get more cards since the same GPU is used on one sku. Those mining cards have no video outputs, GPU made for graphics not being used ever for graphics, yeah that is really helping gamers.The LHR cards have zero bearing on trying to help gamers, it helps Nvidia not have a glut of used gaming capable cards hit the street driving down the cost so that gamers have viable great options to buy cheap gaming cards and driving down the cost of new cards. That won't happen now, gamers are now happy? Not only that, why is the card cost so high as it it? I would think Nvidia would reduce the card price which has limitations imposed, is that helping the gamer too? I would say not. Now that miners are out of the picture, they are not, dealing with the 3080 Ti -> they will be plentiful and at MSRP right?