NVIDIA 3000-series Resizable BAR support is out.

Resizable BAR support is out today for FE cards and a number of other vendors.
FE card firmware update tool is here: https://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5165
You will also need to update your motherboard BIOS and go into the BIOS and enable Resizable BAR, if you have not done so already.
You also need the latest drivers, available here: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/driver...&ranSiteID=TnL5HPStwNw-VAp5fczebSQL3GpFJhQKPw
I updated my 3090 FE, installed the drivers, and it's enabled and working:
