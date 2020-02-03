Non Traditional Flow through Radiator

Zarathustra[H]
Oct 29, 2000
Hey all,
I am plotting the flow for a new water loop, and I could use some [H] hive mind input.
I have an Alphacool XT45 420mm radiator, I am looking to repurpose into the new loop.
Normally one would use the following ports as in and out:
Is there any reason not to do something like this?
It would make my routing a lot simpler if this isn't a problem, but if it does result in issues, I may have to figure something else out.
Appreciate any input.
