Noctua violates PWM Spec, Causes Problems in Multi-Fan Configs

Bear with me on this one. I don't have a news link to post, because no one seems to be reporting on this yet, but it appears as if Noctua (and possibly EK based on what I have seen in other forums) have started breaking PWM compatibility with their latest fans.
I found this out personally the hard way in my ongoing build.
How PWM Fans Usually work:
There is a lower speed cutoff below which the fan does not spin. Above this cutoff the fan scales linearly with the PWM signal. 50% PWM duty cycle gets you 50% of the rpm. On my old 140mm Noctua iPPC-2000 pwm fans this worked something like this:
The way things with Noctua's new fans:
Single Fan Configutation:
So, it's not too bad in a single fan per PWM channel configuration. Yes, it comes on more slowly and ramps up towards the end, rather than being linear, but most people probably wouldn't even notice.
The problem is, if you have a many fan water cooling solution, you are trying to control using PWM signal splitters, which used to work just fine, with all fans scaling linearly, the problem is much much worse.
Here are the new Noctua fan speeds using an 8-way PWM splitter:
So, you get no fan speed at all below 80% PWM duty cycle, then at 80% you get a very low fan speed, which ramps up exponentially until it hits 100% at 100. This is going to throw off just about every fan controller out there, resulting in a revvy peaky and overly loud fan control.
The really sneaky part about all this is that the change was rolled in without much fanfare, and unless you know the exact cutoff batch, there is no way of knowing if the Noctua fan you are buying has the old proper PWM implementation or the new problematic one. Noctua appears to be aware of the issue, with unconfirmed reports of them assisting other customers by replacing their fans with older models that function properly.
I can confirm this happens with Noctua fans, but according to the Aquacomputer community forums, the latest EK fans are doing the same thing. It is unclear to me why Noctua and EK are doing this (cost savings maybe?) According to the postings over there it has something to do with how/if the PWM signal is pulled up to 5.25V inside the fan per the Intel spec. I am not an electrical engineer - however - and cannot comment on this.
What is clear is, Aquacomputer (the manufacturer of the Aquaero fan controller) says the problem is entirely on the side of the fan. Noctua and EK have violated the PWM specification, and there is nothing they can do on their end to overcome this without risking damage to other fans.
A user in the Aquacomputer forums suggests it might be possible to make these fans behave like they are supposed to by modifying the PWM splitters to "add a +12V to 5.5V switching regulator and then a 5.5V to 5V LDO" or a simpler solution might be to "add a 4,7kOhm resistor or maybe also a 1k resistor between VCC (12V) and the PWM Signal pin"
but these fixes might actually kill other fans that properly implement the PWM spec, so they are not perfect.
I wanted everyone to be aware of this issue before buying fans, and winding up with the mess I am in, where unless Noctua Support comes through for me, I am out almost $500 on fans, and fan accessories and am beyond my Amazon return window, because of my large complicated build taking more than 30 days to get to the point where I had everything hooked up for testing.
I think the safest bet right now is just to avoid all Noctua and EK fans until further notice. An electronic/adapter fix maybe possible, but it is unclear at this point.
Consider this a PSA.
