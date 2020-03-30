Noctua violates PWM Spec, Causes Problems in Multi-Fan Configs

Intel ATX fan spec, version 1.3 (seems to be the latest)

- I'm wrong, it's not technically ATX spec, rather "4-Wire Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Controlled Fans Specification"Noctua PWM specI didn't run into this problem when designing my own PWM controller for a PWM controlled fan (various modern Noctua PWM and Nidec PWM fans were used). Did you scope your Aquacomputer controller under load (tap one of the 8 channels when loaded up)? Aquacomputer is blaming others, but it's still valid to evaluate their claims and their controller's performance.EDIT: of amusement, unless if there is a later "4-Wire Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Controlled Fans Specification" updating the fan control segment, it seems Noctua misinterpreted Intel's example, when they state "Operation below 20% PWM duty-cycle is not officially supported in the Intel specification (undefined behaviour)." It's only an example, and 20% was chosen arbitrarily as a point below 30% (the allowed maximum value for the minimum fan speed). This has no relevance to the OP's claims, however. It's only an amusing diversion.Followup to the edit, Intel published many specs openly on their website. The Fan control spec ain't one of them. Very strange omission.