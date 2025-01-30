No 5090 - Cool!

Was kinda hopping BestBuys wait in line thing would work but no. Newegg and B&H never showed me stock.
1738246697699.png
 
Newegg only shows anything after there are all gone. Then back to nothing.
1738246814491.png
 
Lot of teasing BB does.... got the 5080 in cart ready to check out then error then sold out
 
Nvidia was right charging 2.5k for their new products. People are queuing up trying to buy this hardware. 🤣
Better for me, old stock will decrease in price and I may go ahead and buy previous generation card, saving hundreds of dollars in the process. Easy. All you need to do is to not to be greedy for a new shiny piece of electronics every single year. 🫣
 
pioruns said:
Nvidia was right charging 2.5k for their new products. People are queuing up trying to buy this hardware. 🤣
Better for me, old stock will decrease in price and I may go ahead and buy previous generation card, saving hundreds of dollars in the process. Easy. All you need to do it not to be greedy for a new shiny piece of electronic every single year. 🫣
Folks that did not look at any reviews maybe or still on a 3080? The rest are bots and scalpers. There is a reddit where they talk about the best bot or paid sites to use and how they can't wait to resale the 5090.

I'm running out of time and am at the what the heck stage with no dependents and a little in savings. But the 5XXX cards are really bad this time and even more money.
At lest the 5090 is 15-25% faster in some games at 4k but uses more power and is $500 more than 4090. I just wanted to give getting one at list a try.
 
cjcox said:
That's not going to happen. But nice thought.
EVGA did it. I don't think anyone else will let you. I guess seeing the site traffic spike is just too "valuable" to them?

Anyone want to start a tech consumers purchasing unio? You would need to put up like 25%(?) but could place a back order. When a company agreed to sell at a chosen price... something, something... profit.
 
Tanquen said:
EVGA did it. I don't think anyone else will let you. I guess seeing the site traffic spike is just too "valuable" to them?

Anyone want to start a tech consumers purchasing unio? You would need to put up like 25%(?) but could place a back order. When a company agreed to sell at a chosen price... something, something... profit.
Some UK stores actually still do preorders. You pay first and then wait 1-2 months. I like that idea more instead of having to waste time checking on stock.
 
Another joke launch. Nothing was even up yet at 6:30 AM PST, and then later everything sold out without any sort of stock alert. Not sure what I expected.
 
I am surprised no one on this forum indicated success for a 5090 purchased. Nvidia lists seems to be only for Microcenter, which had a total for all their stores 230 something combined!

No ideas how many BestBuy actually have and sold. How would AIBs stay in business selling GPUs at this rate?
 
cjcox said:
Given the apparent fact that Nvidia shipped a 5090 FE to every social media "whoever" out there. I think they've covered everyone who wants one :)
Cheap free advertising to create more FOMO. Except maybe not for the 5080, then again 4080S are not readily available as it is :(
 
noko said:
Cheap free advertising to create more FOMO. Except maybe not for the 5080, then again 4080S are not readily available as it is :(
Yeah, it mostly a rebadge with a price increase. Only the 5090 is a little faster than the 4090 but it's $500 more and uses a not small amount, more power to get you that 15-25% bump.
 
I guess I’m surprised people are going out of their way to try to get one of these day one, for multiple reasons.

I’d wait a month or two, this isn’t pandemic era. Nvidia should have stocked if they intended to sell these. It’s not about supply constraints and shipping issues, let’s be clear it’s about Nvidia being Nvidia.
 
Dreamerbydesign said:
I’d wait a month or two, this isn’t pandemic era. Nvidia should have stocked if they intended to sell these. It’s not about supply constraints and shipping issues, let’s be clear it’s about Nvidia being Nvidia.
It took me ten months to get my hands on a 4090 FE, and even then, the cards from that allotment at BestBuy sold out in two minutes.

A month or two?

No way, friendo. Not happening.
 
Hershy said:
It took me ten months to get my hands on a 4090 FE, and even then, the cards from that allotment at BestBuy sold out in two minutes.

A month or two?

No way, friendo. Not happening.
Again this ain’t the pandemic era. Companies are not spouting supply issues and shipping constraints. Nvidia got lucky with the fomo getting people to fear what happened years ago.

If there isn’t supply, it’s a decision by Nvidia.

I’ve waited 1-3 months many times before in the past 25+ years of buying high end video cards. Many of us can remember when it was an actual expectancy to be able to walk in a buy a top end card from microcenter within a month or two of release. I’d just chill and wait to see what supply does vs assuming we are still dealing with a pandemic.
 
The more you believe, the more you obey. - preview of next year's CES keynote
 
The last time Nvidia did not do a paper launch was GTX 1000 series, this should have been expected.
 
Those super expensive, nothing super performance boost GPU will sell what over 20 months 2-3 millions units if they are a big success.... (3000-3500-5000 a day accros the whole world)

The demand is just crazy front-loaded for those high end models, do not ever use availability has a perfect proxy for supply, without knowing the demands (well here we have good clue the day 1 demands were ridiculously high), they could easily sell 400k 5080 just in the first 4 weeks... and people would still call it paper launch... if they see back order skus online.
 
MSI admitted that they didn't make any cards and needed until February to even launch them. Retailers have reported single digit number of cards. It is a paper launch. If it cost over $2000 for an imaginary card imagine how expensive it would be if they peeled their lazy asses off the yacht to actually create a purchasable product.
 
the_sextein said:
Retailers have reported single digit number of cards.
~20 microcenter alone had over 2,333 5080 in their brick&mortar store location the morning of the launch.

How many would it make for the 1,000+ others similar store in the US, what percentage goes in phyiscal store (vs oem, online sales), what percentage goes in the US ? How many 5080 we think will be available during the first week accross the globe, 400,000-800,000 ? For a product that will sell very slowly for the next 18 months after that.
Maybe you are right, I just do not have much grasp about what volume are and what would not be a paper launch according to people, the day 1 demands is completely out of touch with the average demands for that kind of product. And all claims are made with 0 numbers giving some grasp.

The 5090 feel paperisshh, 5080 not so much, as for MSI making no card, maybe a lot of frauster, but they are some on ebay already.
 
LukeTbk said:
~20 microcenter alone had over 2,333 5080 in their brick&mortar store location the morning of the launch.

How many would it make for the 1,000+ others similar store in the US, what percentage goes in phyiscal store (vs oem, online sales), what percentage goes in the US ? How many 5080 we think will be available during the first week accross the globe, 400,000-800,000 ? For a product that will sell very slowly for the next 18 months after that.
Maybe you are right, I just do not have much grasp about what volume are and what would not be a paper launch according to people, the day 1 demands is completely out of touch with the average demands for that kind of product. And all claims are made with 0 numbers giving some grasp.

The 5090 feel paperisshh, 5080 not so much, as for MSI making no card, maybe a lot of frauster, but they are some on ebay already.
Please list the other stores that are selling 5090s? Plus what stores are similar to Microcenter here in the US?
 
All I know is the 9800X3D is out or scalped, the 9550X3D will be as well. The 3090, 4090, and 5090 were all non existent at launch and we are working our way down to 2nm pretty soon where raster will hit a brick wall. I think this industry is tapped out. The same goons that raided Wal-Mart for Pokémon cards will bot up all stock on their credit cards and hopefully nobody will buy them since 5080's are slower than 3 year old cards for those of us that are not stupid. It's to the point where AMD dropped out and so did Intel. My 4090 is worth more now than it was when I bought it brand new. All I'm saying is they have failed and I'm tired of jumping through hoops to get ripped off for a 30% improvement every 3 years with no SLI options. Considering most of the game studios are full of DEI hires and haven't put out a worthwhile game in 10 years I think it's time for me to walk away from this hobby.
 
noko said:
Please list the other stores that are selling 5090s? Plus what stores are similar to Microcenter here in the US?
I tried Best Buy and it gave me an error two times and then it said I was in line and after 3 minutes it gave me an error and said they were sold out. Meanwhile I was on Newegg where all cards instantly went from comming soon to sold out with the exception of corrupt combo deals. Nvidia site said "buy Here" and linked me to a sold out microcenter. Less than 5 seconds and everything was dead. Looking at Wccftech, Rage3d, Toms, ect, nobody has one.
 
Dreamerbydesign said:
Again this ain’t the pandemic era. Companies are spouting supply issues and shipping constraints. Nvidia got lucky with the fomo getting people to fear what happened years ago.

If there isn’t supply, it’s a decision by Nvidia.

I’ve waited 1-3 months many times before in the past 25+ years of buying high end video cards. Many of us can remember when it was an actual expectancy to be able to walk in a buy a top end card from microcenter within a month or two of release. I’d just chill and wait to see what supply does vs assuming we are still dealing with a pandemic.
Gaming has grown.
 
the_sextein said:
Considering most of the game studios are full of DEI hires and haven't put out a worthwhile game in 10 years I think it's time for me to walk away from this hobby.
I wish more people here would say this… and actually follow through and leave… because I love this hobby to death… it actually brings me tremendous joy… but I’ve learned that there really are people who love to hate gaming… and that itself has become their hobby.
 
I used to love it before it got ruined by greed and activism. Most likely you will see me move on as most of my interests have shifted toward animation but even that is screwed because of VRAM limitations and no real options outside of spending $6000 on quadro cards. I noticed you seem to enjoy dumbed down games made by imbecels with no talent who were hired for political reasons and it blows my mind but it's your choice and if it brings you happiness contributing to the ruination of this hobby then so be it. You don't see me telling you to leave though and you really should mind your own business.
 
MavericK said:
Another joke launch. Nothing was even up yet at 6:30 AM PST, and then later everything sold out without any sort of stock alert. Not sure what I expected.
If you're not using some of the available Discord servers for notifications, you're behind the 8-ball, unfortunately.
 
Dreamerbydesign said:
Again this ain’t the pandemic era. Companies are spouting supply issues and shipping constraints. Nvidia got lucky with the fomo getting people to fear what happened years ago.

If there isn’t supply, it’s a decision by Nvidia.

I’ve waited 1-3 months many times before in the past 25+ years of buying high end video cards. Many of us can remember when it was an actual expectancy to be able to walk in a buy a top end card from microcenter within a month or two of release. I’d just chill and wait to see what supply does vs assuming we are still dealing with a pandemic.
The decision by Nvidia is to prioritize Blackwell dies to the datacenter, not the consumer.

Their entire current stock valuation is dependent on those sales.
 
Well, this is going great. I just bought a new laptop so not in a huge rush.. Gonna wait until I can get the card I want.. still want a water cooled one but I need to do a large re-org of my case for that... but should be a fun project.. get a new AIO for the cpu while I am at it.. maybe a 14900kf upgrade.. finally give my 1250w psu some work.
cjcox said:
Given the apparent fact that Nvidia shipped a 5090 FE to every social media "whoever" out there. I think they've covered everyone who wants one :)
ikr? I that shit pissed me off.. yeah give free cards to all the wealthy YTers.. wonderful. The only reviewer I approved of that was Kyle Bitwit who lost his whole house in the fires.
 
wicktr0n_ said:
If you're not using some of the available Discord servers for notifications, you're behind the 8-ball, unfortunately.
I am - they still disappear in seconds. Stock is clearly not enough to keep up with demand.
 
