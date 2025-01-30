No 5090 - Cool!

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Folks that did not look at any reviews maybe or still on a 3080? The rest are bots and scalpers. There is a reddit where they talk about the best bot or paid sites to use and how they can't wait to resale the 5090.Nvidia was right charging 2.5k for their new products. People are queuing up trying to buy this hardware.
Better for me, old stock will decrease in price and I may go ahead and buy previous generation card, saving hundreds of dollars in the process. Easy. All you need to do it not to be greedy for a new shiny piece of electronic every single year.
Or they could stop treating their customers like animals and let folks with long standing accounts in good standing pre/back order one.View attachment 707327View attachment 707328
That's not going to happen. But nice thought.Or they could stop treating their customers like animals and let folks with long standing accounts in good standing pre/back order one.
EVGA did it. I don't think anyone else will let you. I guess seeing the site traffic spike is just too "valuable" to them?That's not going to happen. But nice thought.
There are a number of these on eBay hoping bots buy them. I enjoy the idea of that but still worry some exited kid will buy it.
They're not in stock anyway.
Some UK stores actually still do preorders. You pay first and then wait 1-2 months. I like that idea more instead of having to waste time checking on stock.EVGA did it. I don't think anyone else will let you. I guess seeing the site traffic spike is just too "valuable" to them?
Anyone want to start a tech consumers purchasing unio? You would need to put up like 25%(?) but could place a back order. When a company agreed to sell at a chosen price... something, something... profit.
Willing to help out if interested, I live very close to a micro center, just shoot me a PM and we can work something out.
Cheap free advertising to create more FOMO. Except maybe not for the 5080, then again 4080S are not readily available as it isGiven the apparent fact that Nvidia shipped a 5090 FE to every social media "whoever" out there. I think they've covered everyone who wants one
Yeah, it mostly a rebadge with a price increase. Only the 5090 is a little faster than the 4090 but it's $500 more and uses a not small amount, more power to get you that 15-25% bump.Cheap free advertising to create more FOMO. Except maybe not for the 5080, then again 4080S are not readily available as it is
I’d wait a month or two, this isn’t pandemic era. Nvidia should have stocked if they intended to sell these. It’s not about supply constraints and shipping issues, let’s be clear it’s about Nvidia being Nvidia.
Again this ain’t the pandemic era. Companies are not spouting supply issues and shipping constraints. Nvidia got lucky with the fomo getting people to fear what happened years ago.It took me ten months to get my hands on a 4090 FE, and even then, the cards from that allotment at BestBuy sold out in two minutes.
A month or two?
No way, friendo. Not happening.
~20 microcenter alone had over 2,333 5080 in their brick&mortar store location the morning of the launch.Retailers have reported single digit number of cards.
Please list the other stores that are selling 5090s? Plus what stores are similar to Microcenter here in the US?~20 microcenter alone had over 2,333 5080 in their brick&mortar store location the morning of the launch.
How many would it make for the 1,000+ others similar store in the US, what percentage goes in phyiscal store (vs oem, online sales), what percentage goes in the US ? How many 5080 we think will be available during the first week accross the globe, 400,000-800,000 ? For a product that will sell very slowly for the next 18 months after that.
Maybe you are right, I just do not have much grasp about what volume are and what would not be a paper launch according to people, the day 1 demands is completely out of touch with the average demands for that kind of product. And all claims are made with 0 numbers giving some grasp.
The 5090 feel paperisshh, 5080 not so much, as for MSI making no card, maybe a lot of frauster, but they are some on ebay already.
I tried Best Buy and it gave me an error two times and then it said I was in line and after 3 minutes it gave me an error and said they were sold out. Meanwhile I was on Newegg where all cards instantly went from comming soon to sold out with the exception of corrupt combo deals. Nvidia site said "buy Here" and linked me to a sold out microcenter. Less than 5 seconds and everything was dead. Looking at Wccftech, Rage3d, Toms, ect, nobody has one.Please list the other stores that are selling 5090s? Plus what stores are similar to Microcenter here in the US?
Considering most of the game studios are full of DEI hires and haven't put out a worthwhile game in 10 years I think it's time for me to walk away from this hobby.
If you're not using some of the available Discord servers for notifications, you're behind the 8-ball, unfortunately.Another joke launch. Nothing was even up yet at 6:30 AM PST, and then later everything sold out without any sort of stock alert. Not sure what I expected.
ikr? I that shit pissed me off.. yeah give free cards to all the wealthy YTers.. wonderful. The only reviewer I approved of that was Kyle Bitwit who lost his whole house in the fires.Given the apparent fact that Nvidia shipped a 5090 FE to every social media "whoever" out there. I think they've covered everyone who wants one
I am - they still disappear in seconds. Stock is clearly not enough to keep up with demand.If you're not using some of the available Discord servers for notifications, you're behind the 8-ball, unfortunately.