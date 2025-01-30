No 5090 - Cool!

All I know is the 9800X3D is out or scalped, the 9550X3D will be as well. The 3090, 4090, and 5090 were all non existent at launch and we are working our way down to 2nm pretty soon where raster will hit a brick wall. I think this industry is tapped out. The same goons that raided Wal-Mart for Pokémon cards will bot up all stock on their credit cards and hopefully nobody will buy them since 5080's are slower than 3 year old cards for those of us that are not stupid. It's to the point where AMD dropped out and so did Intel. My 4090 is worth more now than it was when I bought it brand new. All I'm saying is they have failed and I'm tired of jumping through hoops to get ripped off for a 30% improvement every 3 years with no SLI options. Considering most of the game studios are full of DEI hires and haven't put out a worthwhile game in 10 years I think it's time for me to walk away from this hobby.