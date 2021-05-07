New WD SN850 M.2, why?

Got my shiney new WD SN850 500gb M.2 drive today. Was all happy and installed it and did a fresh, clean OS install along with all the bells. I bench it and I'm no where's near the 7K mark for reads.Not even 6k. Even lower for writes. I bought the dam thing because I was tired of Adata's SX8200P Fiasco shit. It's like 3 different drives and none of them are where they're supposed to be. Dafawk? I am not happy at all.



Drive is installed in #1 M.2 slot. Latest chipset drivers.