New WD SN850 M.2, why?

Nebulous

Nebulous

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 16, 2005
Messages
1,572
Got my shiney new WD SN850 500gb M.2 drive today. Was all happy and installed it and did a fresh, clean OS install along with all the bells. I bench it and I'm no where's near the 7K mark for reads.Not even 6k. Even lower for writes. I bought the dam thing because I was tired of Adata's SX8200P Fiasco shit. It's like 3 different drives and none of them are where they're supposed to be. Dafawk? I am not happy at all.

Drive is installed in #1 M.2 slot. Latest chipset drivers.
 

Attachments

  • wd1.JPG
    wd1.JPG
    89.4 KB · Views: 0
  • wd2.JPG
    wd2.JPG
    62 KB · Views: 0
  • wd3.JPG
    wd3.JPG
    61.6 KB · Views: 0
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
27,037
Nebulous said:
Got my shiney new WD SN850 500gb M.2 drive today. Was all happy and installed it and did a fresh, clean OS install along with all the bells. I bench it and I'm no where's near the 7K mark for reads.Not even 6k. Even lower for writes. I bought the dam thing because I was tired of Adata's SX8200P Fiasco shit. It's like 3 different drives and none of them are where they're supposed to be. Dafawk? I am not happy at all.

Drive is installed in #1 M.2 slot. Latest chipset drivers.
Click to expand...
try crystaldiskmark
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
27,037
Nebulous said:
Fucking bullshit
Click to expand...
write speed is correct there, specs say 4100. read is still low. firmware up to date? although i guess that wouldnt be the issue if its 3 drives like that... ummm... got another m.2 slot to try?
 
Nebulous

Nebulous

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 16, 2005
Messages
1,572
pendragon1 said:
write speed is correct there, specs say 4100. read is still low. firmware up to date? although i guess that wouldnt be the issue if its 3 drives like that... ummm... got another m.2 slot to try?
Click to expand...
I have the secondary slot below the video card. First slot runs straight off cpu. Secondary runs off chipset. How would I go about the firmware update? WD has it's own proggy?
 
Supercharged_Z06

Supercharged_Z06

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 13, 2006
Messages
3,121
Are you running it bare? Or do you have a heatsink on it? This particular drive runs a bit hot to begin with and it will throttle down if it gets too hot.

You should be seeing this according to a benchmark on the drive I looked up:

1620347198139.jpg


So your write performance looks good... but read is a bit low, which may be due to throttling.
 
Last edited:
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
27,037
Nebulous said:
I have the secondary slot below the video card. First slot runs straight off cpu. Secondary runs off chipset. How would I go about the firmware update? WD has it's own proggy?
Click to expand...
worth a shot. yeah, most do. use their dashboard, theres supposed to be an update and not to scare you but i found this: https://tweakers.net/reviews/8434/9...oon-met-slag-om-de-arm-firmwareperikelen.html
hopefully an update sorts it out.
https://wddashboarddownloads.wdc.com/wdDashboard/DashboardSetup.exe

heat, as supercharged just suggested, was my next idea...
edit: but looks like you got that covered. could double check though, with hdtune, hwinfo or crystaldiskinfo...
 
Nebulous

Nebulous

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 16, 2005
Messages
1,572
pendragon1 said:
worth a shot. yeah, most do. use their dashboard, theres supposed to be an update and not to scare you but i found this: https://tweakers.net/reviews/8434/9...oon-met-slag-om-de-arm-firmwareperikelen.html
hopefully an update sorts it out.
https://wddashboarddownloads.wdc.com/wdDashboard/DashboardSetup.exe

heat, as supercharged just suggested, was my next idea...
edit: but looks like you got that covered. could double check though, with hdtune, hwinfo or crystaldiskinfo...
Click to expand...
Roger that. Will report back.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top