New Egg is a ripoff

Pure and simple, they'reI'm talking about video cards.The first thing that got me were their combo deals, offering (mostly) shitty, pre-built computers that featured the RTX 3000 cards. Or they'd pair the GPU with something else (mobo, PSU, etc.). When they got a drop, most of the cards would go to their pre-built crap. Only a few would be offered for individual sale.Then when in January, it was announced that new 25% tariffs on GPUs would take effect in April, New Eggjacked the prices of all their cards up by as much asAnd at the time, they were also hosting scalpers offering you that $1,500 RTX 3090 for $3,500. In my book that's reprehensible. I don't know if they're still doing this; I haven't looked.After that, they started their "shuffle", which in theory allows everyone an equal chance to buy their overpriced GPUs, and for a while, you actually did have some small chance of getting a card. But now lately, all they're offering on their shuffle are more great combo deals: the video card you want along with a power supply, motherboard or other POS you don't want, don't need and will never use. They're also doing this with the new AMD cards.I'm sure they absolutely love these combo deals because it's a great way to get those slow movers out the door, instead of sitting there in inventory, gathering dust .They're taking advantage of super high demand and ripping off their own customers -New Egg: "Youwant this video card, huh kid? Well bend over, and I'll give you a little surprise..."Best Buy isn't doing this. B&H Photo isn't doing this. eVGA isn't doing this (for the people in their queue). And as far as I've heard Microcenter isn't doing this. They're responsible, good retailers.If this is what they think of their customers- then they need to beI will NEVER EVER buy anything from them again. Fuck New Egg.Everybody needs to vote with their wallets, and show them what they think of this bullshit.#neweggpieceofshit #fucknewegg