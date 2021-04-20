New Egg is a ripoff

MikePellegrini
Pure and simple, they're ripoffs. I'm talking about video cards.
The first thing that got me were their combo deals, offering (mostly) shitty, pre-built computers that featured the RTX 3000 cards. Or they'd pair the GPU with something else (mobo, PSU, etc.). When they got a drop, most of the cards would go to their pre-built crap. Only a few would be offered for individual sale.
Then when in January, it was announced that new 25% tariffs on GPUs would take effect in April, New Egg immediately jacked the prices of all their cards up by as much as $300 each. And at the time, they were also hosting scalpers offering you that $1,500 RTX 3090 for $3,500. In my book that's reprehensible. I don't know if they're still doing this; I haven't looked.
After that, they started their "shuffle", which in theory allows everyone an equal chance to buy their overpriced GPUs, and for a while, you actually did have some small chance of getting a card. But now lately, all they're offering on their shuffle are more great combo deals: the video card you want along with a power supply, motherboard or other POS you don't want, don't need and will never use. They're also doing this with the new AMD cards.
I'm sure they absolutely love these combo deals because it's a great way to get those slow movers out the door, instead of sitting there in inventory, gathering dust .
It's a ripoff. They're taking advantage of super high demand and ripping off their own customers - because they can. It's no different than selling flashlight batteries for $20 each during a blackout. New Egg: "You really want this video card, huh kid? Well bend over, and I'll give you a little surprise..."
Best Buy isn't doing this. B&H Photo isn't doing this. eVGA isn't doing this (for the people in their queue). And as far as I've heard Microcenter isn't doing this. They're responsible, good retailers.
New Egg is a piece of shit. If this is what they think of their customers - that we're just stupid marks there for them to rob and plunder as they see fit - then they need to be punished. Severely.
I will NEVER EVER buy anything from them again. Fuck New Egg.
Everybody needs to vote with their wallets, and show them what they think of this bullshit.
#neweggpieceofshit #fucknewegg
