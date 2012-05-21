Newegg RMA Technicians Are Breaking My Returns

UPDATE 6/5/2012



Just wanted to update this first post for any coming into this discussion right now. After copying this original post into my review at ResellerRatings.com and on the Newegg Facebook page, I was contacted by a "Public Image" representative at Newegg who offered me a full refund on both motherboards. As of 6/1/2012, I have received both refunds, and my Newegg account suspension was lifted once I canceled the Paypal disputes. While this doesn't make the shady practices allegedly occurring at Newegg any better, it at least resolves my specific issue. I will no longer be shopping at Newegg.com as a result of this entire situation, and feel lucky that I got out of this mess with my money. What a demoralizing experience.



I realize the post subject may be inflammatory to some, but I swear that this is what is happening. Some background:



First, on April 15th, I received an Asus P8Z68-V/Gen3 board that would work great until installed a GTX580 of any type. Tried three different 580s, no video. A 560ti, 7970 and numerous other smaller cards would all work great. Took the board out, checked to be sure there was no damage to the CPU socket, carefully placed the plastic socket cover back on and started the "RMA for replacement" process with Newegg.



Long story short, they denied the RMA stated "customer-caused damage to CPU pins". I received the board back and literally 1/4 of the pins in the CPU socket were completely smashed. No way in the world that I caused this damage.



While waiting on the first RMA, on April 25th, I ordered an ASRock P67 EXTREME4 GEN3 motherboard to replace the Asus board, thinking I'd put the Asus board in another build when it was returned. Received the ASRock board and while the packaging was nice, I wasn't pleased with the board quality. Again, started the RMA process, and didn't even remove the plastic CPU socket cover on this one.



Just received notification today that my ASRock board RMA has been denied due to "Customer-caused damage to CPU pins". ARE YOU KIDDING ME? THIS BOARD WAS NEVER EVEN IN MY COMPUTER, NEWEGG.



All I can think is that the techs over there are intentionally damaging returned motherboards to avoid paying out the refund. I've literally begged their customer service reps to give me an avenue to pursue this with their management. I've pulled my hair out. I've started PayPal disputes on both transactions...but have a feeling that will go absolutely nowhere.



I realize that I'm just kind of yelling into the wind here, but I had to vent somewhere. I've used Newegg for a long time, and built computers for even longer...and I know good and damn well when I've done something stupid and bent pins. This is definitely not one (or two) of those times.



My mind is absolutely blown.