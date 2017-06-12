Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'PC Gaming & Hardware' started by TaintedSquirrel, Jun 12, 2017.
looks somewhat cool...has potential...graphics need improvement...a game like this would benefit from high res textures, advanced water and lighting effects etc on PC
Capcom streamed a Monster Hunter World event earlier today, which included around 24 minutes of gameplay footage (single player gameplay, and some multi-screen four player co-op play)...
More reasons for me to buy a PS4 Pro...behind Horizon: Zero Dawn, Last Guardian, Shadow of the Colossus remake...
A lengthy new Monster Hunter: World gameplay video has been released by Capcom showing a full Anjanath hunt...
If Japanese audio with subs, day 1 buy.
new trailer for Monster Hunter World..this video gives fans their first look at a new area they'll get to explore in the game, Wildspire Waste...
This game looks fucking awesome...definitely need to get a PS4 Pro for this.
Looks awesome, though the wiki is fucked: "while it will only release for PlayStation 4 in Japan, it will launch with both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions in Western markets, with a Microsoft Windows release sometime afterwards."
What the fuck does that mean?
I'm in for JP audio with JP subs. Seriously though, ever hear the English voices in God Eater 2: Rage burst? It's rage inducing.
The sprinting animation in that forest gameplay video is hilarious.
I've never heard anything about it being released on XB1 or PC...that would be amazing but I wouldn't hold my breath.
We’ve played Monster Hunter: World, and it rules
Watch 12 minutes of hands-on gameplay...
it is coming to PC...PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in early 2018, with a Windows PC version to follow at a later date
Huh, you are right...that is awesome.
http://www.pcgamer.com/monster-hunt...on-pc-is-just-a-resources-and-manpower-issue/
I just noticed that this thread is in the PC gaming forum and the first post said it's coming for PC...Feeling kind of retarded now.
In any case, I am super hyped for this game...it looks amazing. Looks like it simplifies tracking the monster, which is something I always found annoying and tedious about the previous titles. Also, it seems like there is no real time limit which is also nice. Seems to have more of a free-form, open-world feel.
hopefully the PC graphics are much improved...all the gameplay footage I've seen looks washed out with poor textures
I am used to the 3DS graphics so...these look amazing to me.
Monster Hunter: World will be released worldwide on January 26th 2018, Capcom confirmed at the Tokyo Game Show...although the PC release will follow at a later date
Monster Hunter World - PGW 2017 Trailer
at the end of the trailer it's revealed that Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy is a playable character...
If Monster Hunter: World doesn't get you into Capcom's incredible series, nothing ever will
Monster Hunter has never had the mainstream, widespread global appeal that Capcom feels it really should have, and that the series most definitely deserves...and so we have this: Monster Hunter World, the most radical step the series has taken since its inception some 13 years ago... Capcom wants everyone to experience the wonder that is a decent Monster Hunter game, and it doesn't dick around in the process...
http://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2...o-capcoms-incredible-series-nothing-ever-will
Monster Hunter: World's story campaign will last 40-50 hours
http://www.pcgamer.com/monster-hunter-worlds-story-campaign-will-last-40-50-hours/
Is this even coming to PC?
"Monster Hunter: World confirmed for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One early 2018! PC version coming at a later date. #MHWorld"
Literally the first thing posted in the thread.
PC at some point eventually, though no solid date.
Didn't see this posted, but they are bringing back the beta, this time for all PS4 users (not just PS Plus subscribers).
If you already have the previous beta loaded, this will be the same thing so you can play again.
So no release date on PC? WTF?
probably will not announce it until after the console versions are released...they don't want to take away any sales from the consoles
Based on what I have read it kinda sounded like a "when we have time/resources" type of thing. So..."when it's done" (Valve Time).
I imagine the vast majority of players will be on the PS4, but if/when this comes out on PC I will probably pick it up anyway, just because.
my guess is that it won't be that long after consoles...within 3 months is my prediction
I'd estimate six months, or more. If work on the port doesn't start until the console versions are out six+ months would be the time needed to do something decent. Since Lost Planet, a lot of Capcom's delayed PC releases have been around six months or more.
If/when it comes to PC, I hope (but don't expect) it has some sort of cross-platform play. I wish more games would support this where it makes sense like in this genre, MMOs, and racing games. But I understand it's usually Sony or the console maker that denies that from ever happening.
Cross-platform would be awesome, but I highly doubt it. Sony also seems hell-bent on preventing cross-platform play on their systems for some reason.
I would agree with Derangel about the 6+ months thing.
I thought I read articles which stated that work on the PC port already started...I think some sites even played parts of the PC version...
Monster Hunter: World 'aiming' for autumn 2018 PC release
http://www.pcgamer.com/monster-hunter-world-aiming-for-autumn-2018-pc-release/
Glad I am picking it up on PS4 if that's the case. Still, nice to have at least a vague timeline on the PC version.
Looks like 6+ months was correct.
As expected. The long wait kind of sucks, but at least its an amount of time that will give them a chance to put a lot of effort into the PC version and roll it out with any patches and balance tweaks that have to be made to the console version.
Monster Hunter: World producer explains PC delay
Tsujimoto explained that Monster Hunter: World is the development team's first PC game, and that considerations tied to PC servers and matchmaking have caused the game to be pushed back...
http://www.pcgamer.com/monster-hunter-world-producer-explains-pc-delay/
Riiiiiiiigggggggggggghhhhhhhhhhtttttt.
aka it's gonna be a right clusterfuck on pc.
definitely has the potential to be bad being that they have admitted to this being their first PC game...usually takes a game or 2 before a developer gets comfortable with the PC side...
Hopefully Capcom loaned them a few employees with PC experience.