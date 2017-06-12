Monster Hunter: World

Discussion in 'PC Gaming & Hardware' started by TaintedSquirrel, Jun 12, 2017.

Page 1 of 17
  1. Jun 12, 2017 #1
    TaintedSquirrel

    TaintedSquirrel [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    9,603
    Joined:
    Aug 5, 2013


     
    TaintedSquirrel, Jun 12, 2017
    TaintedSquirrel, Jun 12, 2017
    #1
    Q-BZ and MavericK like this.
  2. Jun 12, 2017 #2
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,990
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    looks somewhat cool...has potential...graphics need improvement...a game like this would benefit from high res textures, advanced water and lighting effects etc on PC
     
    polonyc2, Jun 12, 2017
    polonyc2, Jun 12, 2017
    #2
  3. Jun 21, 2017 #3
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,990
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    Capcom streamed a Monster Hunter World event earlier today, which included around 24 minutes of gameplay footage (single player gameplay, and some multi-screen four player co-op play)...

     
    polonyc2, Jun 21, 2017
    polonyc2, Jun 21, 2017
    #3
  4. Jun 22, 2017 #4
    MavericK

    MavericK Zero Cool

    Messages:
    29,171
    Joined:
    Sep 2, 2004
    More reasons for me to buy a PS4 Pro...behind Horizon: Zero Dawn, Last Guardian, Shadow of the Colossus remake...
     
    MavericK, Jun 22, 2017
    MavericK, Jun 22, 2017
    #4
  5. Jul 6, 2017 #5
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,990
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    A lengthy new Monster Hunter: World gameplay video has been released by Capcom showing a full Anjanath hunt...

     
    polonyc2, Jul 6, 2017
    polonyc2, Jul 6, 2017
    #5
  6. Jul 11, 2017 #6
    Inu

    Inu [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    2,022
    Joined:
    Jun 29, 2004
    If Japanese audio with subs, day 1 buy.
     
    Inu, Jul 11, 2017
    Inu, Jul 11, 2017
    #6
    Gabriel2, boocake, BiH115 and 1 other person like this.
  7. Aug 18, 2017 #7
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,990
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    new trailer for Monster Hunter World..this video gives fans their first look at a new area they'll get to explore in the game, Wildspire Waste...

     
    polonyc2, Aug 18, 2017
    polonyc2, Aug 18, 2017
    #7
  8. Aug 18, 2017 #8
    MavericK

    MavericK Zero Cool

    Messages:
    29,171
    Joined:
    Sep 2, 2004
    This game looks fucking awesome...definitely need to get a PS4 Pro for this.
     
    MavericK, Aug 18, 2017
    MavericK, Aug 18, 2017
    #8
    BiH115 likes this.
  9. Aug 22, 2017 #9
    BiH115

    BiH115 Gif Guy

    Messages:
    9,371
    Joined:
    May 12, 2011
    Looks awesome, though the wiki is fucked: "while it will only release for PlayStation 4 in Japan, it will launch with both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions in Western markets, with a Microsoft Windows release sometime afterwards."

    What the fuck does that mean?

    I'm in for JP audio with JP subs. :sneaky:(y) Seriously though, ever hear the English voices in God Eater 2: Rage burst? It's rage inducing.

    The sprinting animation in that forest gameplay video is hilarious.
     
    BiH115, Aug 22, 2017
    BiH115, Aug 22, 2017
    #9
  10. Aug 22, 2017 #10
    MavericK

    MavericK Zero Cool

    Messages:
    29,171
    Joined:
    Sep 2, 2004
    I've never heard anything about it being released on XB1 or PC...that would be amazing but I wouldn't hold my breath.
     
    MavericK, Aug 22, 2017
    MavericK, Aug 22, 2017
    #10
  11. Aug 22, 2017 #11
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,990
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    We’ve played Monster Hunter: World, and it rules

    Watch 12 minutes of hands-on gameplay...



    it is coming to PC...PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in early 2018, with a Windows PC version to follow at a later date
     
    polonyc2, Aug 22, 2017
    polonyc2, Aug 22, 2017
    #11
    MavericK likes this.
  12. Aug 22, 2017 #12
    MavericK

    MavericK Zero Cool

    Messages:
    29,171
    Joined:
    Sep 2, 2004
    MavericK, Aug 22, 2017
    MavericK, Aug 22, 2017
    #12
  13. Aug 23, 2017 #13
    Blade-Runner

    Blade-Runner 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,144
    Joined:
    Feb 25, 2013
     
    Blade-Runner, Aug 23, 2017
    Blade-Runner, Aug 23, 2017
    #13
    boocake and MavericK like this.
  14. Aug 23, 2017 #14
    MavericK

    MavericK Zero Cool

    Messages:
    29,171
    Joined:
    Sep 2, 2004
    I just noticed that this thread is in the PC gaming forum and the first post said it's coming for PC...Feeling kind of retarded now. :(

    In any case, I am super hyped for this game...it looks amazing. Looks like it simplifies tracking the monster, which is something I always found annoying and tedious about the previous titles. Also, it seems like there is no real time limit which is also nice. Seems to have more of a free-form, open-world feel.
     
    MavericK, Aug 23, 2017
    MavericK, Aug 23, 2017
    #14
  15. Aug 23, 2017 #15
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,990
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    hopefully the PC graphics are much improved...all the gameplay footage I've seen looks washed out with poor textures
     
    polonyc2, Aug 23, 2017
    polonyc2, Aug 23, 2017
    #15
  16. Aug 24, 2017 #16
    MavericK

    MavericK Zero Cool

    Messages:
    29,171
    Joined:
    Sep 2, 2004
    I am used to the 3DS graphics so...these look amazing to me. :p
     
    MavericK, Aug 24, 2017
    MavericK, Aug 24, 2017
    #16
    Kinsaras likes this.
  17. Sep 19, 2017 #17
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,990
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    Monster Hunter: World will be released worldwide on January 26th 2018, Capcom confirmed at the Tokyo Game Show...although the PC release will follow at a later date
     
    polonyc2, Sep 19, 2017
    polonyc2, Sep 19, 2017
    #17
  18. Oct 31, 2017 #18
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,990
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    Monster Hunter World - PGW 2017 Trailer

    at the end of the trailer it's revealed that Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy is a playable character...

     
    polonyc2, Oct 31, 2017
    polonyc2, Oct 31, 2017
    #18
  19. Nov 1, 2017 #19
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,990
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    If Monster Hunter: World doesn't get you into Capcom's incredible series, nothing ever will

    Monster Hunter has never had the mainstream, widespread global appeal that Capcom feels it really should have, and that the series most definitely deserves...and so we have this: Monster Hunter World, the most radical step the series has taken since its inception some 13 years ago... Capcom wants everyone to experience the wonder that is a decent Monster Hunter game, and it doesn't dick around in the process...

    http://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2...o-capcoms-incredible-series-nothing-ever-will
     
    polonyc2, Nov 1, 2017
    polonyc2, Nov 1, 2017
    #19
    MavericK likes this.
  20. Dec 18, 2017 #20
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,990
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    polonyc2, Dec 18, 2017
    polonyc2, Dec 18, 2017
    #20
  21. Dec 18, 2017 #21
    TheToE!

    TheToE! [H] Brewmaster

    Messages:
    6,830
    Joined:
    May 17, 2005
    Is this even coming to PC?
     
    TheToE!, Dec 18, 2017
    TheToE!, Dec 18, 2017
    #21
  22. Dec 18, 2017 #22
    Derangel

    Derangel [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    18,138
    Joined:
    Jan 31, 2008
    "Monster Hunter: World confirmed for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One early 2018! PC version coming at a later date. #MHWorld"

    Literally the first thing posted in the thread.
     
    Derangel, Dec 18, 2017
    Derangel, Dec 18, 2017
    #22
  23. Dec 19, 2017 #23
    MavericK

    MavericK Zero Cool

    Messages:
    29,171
    Joined:
    Sep 2, 2004
    PC at some point eventually, though no solid date.

    Didn't see this posted, but they are bringing back the beta, this time for all PS4 users (not just PS Plus subscribers).

    [​IMG]

    If you already have the previous beta loaded, this will be the same thing so you can play again.
     
    MavericK, Dec 19, 2017
    MavericK, Dec 19, 2017
    #23
  24. Dec 19, 2017 #24
    TheToE!

    TheToE! [H] Brewmaster

    Messages:
    6,830
    Joined:
    May 17, 2005
    So no release date on PC? WTF?
     
    TheToE!, Dec 19, 2017
    TheToE!, Dec 19, 2017
    #24
  25. Dec 19, 2017 #25
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,990
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    probably will not announce it until after the console versions are released...they don't want to take away any sales from the consoles
     
    polonyc2, Dec 19, 2017
    polonyc2, Dec 19, 2017
    #25
  26. Dec 19, 2017 #26
    MavericK

    MavericK Zero Cool

    Messages:
    29,171
    Joined:
    Sep 2, 2004
    Based on what I have read it kinda sounded like a "when we have time/resources" type of thing. So..."when it's done" (Valve Time).

    I imagine the vast majority of players will be on the PS4, but if/when this comes out on PC I will probably pick it up anyway, just because.
     
    MavericK, Dec 19, 2017
    MavericK, Dec 19, 2017
    #26
  27. Dec 19, 2017 #27
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,990
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    my guess is that it won't be that long after consoles...within 3 months is my prediction
     
    polonyc2, Dec 19, 2017
    polonyc2, Dec 19, 2017
    #27
  28. Dec 19, 2017 #28
    Derangel

    Derangel [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    18,138
    Joined:
    Jan 31, 2008
    I'd estimate six months, or more. If work on the port doesn't start until the console versions are out six+ months would be the time needed to do something decent. Since Lost Planet, a lot of Capcom's delayed PC releases have been around six months or more.
     
    Derangel, Dec 19, 2017
    Derangel, Dec 19, 2017
    #28
  29. Dec 19, 2017 #29
    T4rd

    T4rd [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,795
    Joined:
    Apr 8, 2009
    If/when it comes to PC, I hope (but don't expect) it has some sort of cross-platform play. I wish more games would support this where it makes sense like in this genre, MMOs, and racing games. But I understand it's usually Sony or the console maker that denies that from ever happening.
     
    T4rd, Dec 19, 2017
    T4rd, Dec 19, 2017
    #29
  30. Dec 19, 2017 #30
    MavericK

    MavericK Zero Cool

    Messages:
    29,171
    Joined:
    Sep 2, 2004
    Cross-platform would be awesome, but I highly doubt it. Sony also seems hell-bent on preventing cross-platform play on their systems for some reason.

    I would agree with Derangel about the 6+ months thing.
     
    MavericK, Dec 19, 2017
    MavericK, Dec 19, 2017
    #30
  31. Dec 19, 2017 #31
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,990
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    I thought I read articles which stated that work on the PC port already started...I think some sites even played parts of the PC version...
     
    polonyc2, Dec 19, 2017
    polonyc2, Dec 19, 2017
    #31
  32. Jan 3, 2018 #32
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,990
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    polonyc2, Jan 3, 2018
    polonyc2, Jan 3, 2018
    #32
    MavericK and cageymaru like this.
  33. Jan 3, 2018 #33
    MavericK

    MavericK Zero Cool

    Messages:
    29,171
    Joined:
    Sep 2, 2004
    Glad I am picking it up on PS4 if that's the case. Still, nice to have at least a vague timeline on the PC version.

    Looks like 6+ months was correct.
     
    MavericK, Jan 3, 2018
    MavericK, Jan 3, 2018
    #33
  34. Jan 3, 2018 #34
    Derangel

    Derangel [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    18,138
    Joined:
    Jan 31, 2008
    As expected. The long wait kind of sucks, but at least its an amount of time that will give them a chance to put a lot of effort into the PC version and roll it out with any patches and balance tweaks that have to be made to the console version.
     
    Derangel, Jan 3, 2018
    Derangel, Jan 3, 2018
    #34
    MavericK and polonyc2 like this.
  35. Jan 10, 2018 #35
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,990
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    polonyc2, Jan 10, 2018
    polonyc2, Jan 10, 2018
    #35
  36. Jan 10, 2018 #36
    TheToE!

    TheToE! [H] Brewmaster

    Messages:
    6,830
    Joined:
    May 17, 2005
    Riiiiiiiigggggggggggghhhhhhhhhhtttttt.
     
    TheToE!, Jan 10, 2018
    TheToE!, Jan 10, 2018
    #36
  37. Jan 10, 2018 #37
    spaceman

    spaceman [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    14,747
    Joined:
    Jan 7, 2005
    aka it's gonna be a right clusterfuck on pc.
     
    spaceman, Jan 10, 2018
    spaceman, Jan 10, 2018
    #37
  38. Jan 10, 2018 #38
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,990
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    definitely has the potential to be bad being that they have admitted to this being their first PC game...usually takes a game or 2 before a developer gets comfortable with the PC side...
     
    polonyc2, Jan 10, 2018
    polonyc2, Jan 10, 2018
    #38
    MavericK likes this.
  39. Jan 10, 2018 #39
    Derangel

    Derangel [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    18,138
    Joined:
    Jan 31, 2008
    Hopefully Capcom loaned them a few employees with PC experience.
     
    Derangel, Jan 10, 2018
    Derangel, Jan 10, 2018
    #39
  40. Jan 17, 2018 #40
    cageymaru

    cageymaru [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    19,817
    Joined:
    Apr 10, 2003
     
    cageymaru, Jan 17, 2018
    cageymaru, Jan 17, 2018
    #40
Page 1 of 17