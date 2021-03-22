Monster Hunter Rise - Switch Thread

MavericK
Zero Cool
- Joined
- Sep 2, 2004
- Messages
- 30,700
I couldn't find a thread for the Switch release, the only one is in PC gaming for the later PC release, so it made sense to create one here.
4 days! I am hyped. Got the collector's edition on pre-order, hoping it actually shows up on Friday.
Feel free to post Switch friend codes if anyone wants to join up and hunt together. Mine is SW-4831-5782-1704
4 days! I am hyped. Got the collector's edition on pre-order, hoping it actually shows up on Friday.
Feel free to post Switch friend codes if anyone wants to join up and hunt together. Mine is SW-4831-5782-1704