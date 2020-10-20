Microsoft Internal Documents - Permanent Work From Home

neural0
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- May 22, 2011
- Messages
- 375
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/jona...loyees-work-activity-6724303037558513664-FAp6
Is anyone else's companies making this change a permanent one?
Feel free to connect with me if you're in tech and looking for a new company, I help my clients find great talent and would love to help out my hardforum brethren (as you can see from my shameless plug for our site)!
Is anyone else's companies making this change a permanent one?
Feel free to connect with me if you're in tech and looking for a new company, I help my clients find great talent and would love to help out my hardforum brethren (as you can see from my shameless plug for our site)!