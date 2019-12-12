JOHN WICK 4 AND MATRIX 4 THREAD (All Keanu)

Eshelmen
Supreme [H]ardness
Update/Edit #1 - September 15th, 2021
Title and OP changed due to JW4 and M4 NOT releasing on same day as initially thought.
Matrix 4 (Matrix Revolutions)
Release Date - December 24th, 2021
Platform - HBO Max & Theatres
Trailers -
Teaser Trailer -
Official Trailer -
John Wick 4 -
Release Date - May 27th, 2022
Trailers - TBD
Outdated Content -
Probably the most awesome day in recent cinema news.
Both John Wick 4 and Matrix 4 are scheduled to release on the same day.
Surprised this isn't a thread yet.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.fo...es-john-wick-4-matrix-4-released-same-day.amp
"This year was a big one for Keanu Reeves, and it's beginning to look like 2021 will be, too -- or at least one weekend will be.
Warner Bros. has announced that "Matrix 4," starring the 55-year-old actor, will be released on May 21, 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
And, "John Wick: Chapter 4" from Lionsgate, which also stars Reeves, will debut on the same day."
I've already emailed the boss about calling off May 21st and 22nd , 2021
