JOHN WICK 4 AND MATRIX 4 THREAD (All Keanu)

nilepez said: I hope Wachowski has a good script. TBH, the sequels weren't great, though I actually thought the 2nd was good until the 3rd came around. That said, I really liked Sense8, so I can only hope that Lana is bringing some of that creativity to this, but I'm prepared to be disappointed. As for Wick, time will tell. I liked the 3rd one a lot, didn't think the 2nd was very good and don't recall my thoughts on the first one.

I think I'm in the minority here. Obviously, the first Matrix was the best. But I thought the 2nd and 3rd were still entertaining and a worthwhile edition to end the story. Making a 4th so far down the line seems like an attempt to milk an IP and I doubt it will be good. Blade Runner was okay because it was an offshoot and ended up good but Matrix 4 is clearly a sequel.John Wick 1 was very nice, although a simple movie. Number 2 went off the rails and focuses on the silliness of the whole John Wick universe. First was a simple revenge style plot which worked fine. The action in 2 was also silly, John Wick essentially killed everyone with ease unless they had plot armor. The first movie John Wick missed, messed up, and normal bad guys would thwart his attempts. Still not super realistic obviously, but it looked believable. Wick was deadly, very deadly, but human. In the second, he just slaughters people like he has an aimbot. Number three was similar, and delves yet again into the whole in world nonsense which is just silly. Yes, the 2nd and 3rd films were still fun watches but not really that great. I think the first was memorable and is a classic simple action film. Essentially a modern take on movies like Commando.