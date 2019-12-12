JOHN WICK 4 AND MATRIX 4 THREAD (All Keanu)

Update/Edit #1 - September 15th, 2021
Title and OP changed due to JW4 and M4 NOT releasing on same day as initially thought.

Matrix 4 (Matrix Revolutions)
Release Date - December 24th, 2021
Platform - HBO Max & Theatres

Trailers -
Teaser Trailer -


Official Trailer -





John Wick 4 -
Release Date - May 27th, 2022

Trailers - TBD





Outdated Content -

Probably the most awesome day in recent cinema news.

Both John Wick 4 and Matrix 4 are scheduled to release on the same day.

Surprised this isn't a thread yet.


https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.fo...es-john-wick-4-matrix-4-released-same-day.amp

"This year was a big one for Keanu Reeves, and it's beginning to look like 2021 will be, too -- or at least one weekend will be.

Warner Bros. has announced that "Matrix 4," starring the 55-year-old actor, will be released on May 21, 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

And, "John Wick: Chapter 4" from Lionsgate, which also stars Reeves, will debut on the same day."


I've already emailed the boss about calling off May 21st and 22nd , 2021
 
Why not make it a double feature and just watch them back to back?
 
Seems a bit awkward to do both on the same day. Yes both are different style of films, but both are heavily based on action and have some overlap. Would probably eat into each others ticket sales. Not that it matters to me really.
 
Well count me in the minority and no thanks for Matrix 4. Matrix 2 and 3 were largely bloated fluff that really did not need to exist and while yeah had some moments I felt like all of that could have been done with that Animatrix series and didnt need a full movie
 
The likelihood both these movies will be released on the same day is very, very small. Movie companies do not want to risk possible lost ticket sales due to major competing films being released on the same day/weekend/week. One or both of these movies will have the release day moved and it will probably be a minimum of two weeks between the movies if not longer.
 
I hope Wachowski has a good script. TBH, the sequels weren't great, though I actually thought the 2nd was good until the 3rd came around. That said, I really liked Sense8, so I can only hope that Lana is bringing some of that creativity to this, but I'm prepared to be disappointed. As for Wick, time will tell. I liked the 3rd one a lot, didn't think the 2nd was very good and don't recall my thoughts on the first one.
 
I really liked John Wick 1 and 2 but got so bored after 40 minutes of #3 that I could not finish it.
 
I'm fairly sure that one of those movies is going to move out of that slot...no way will 2 big Keanu franchises open on the same day...my guess is that John Wick 4 will move
 
nilepez said:
I hope Wachowski has a good script. TBH, the sequels weren't great, though I actually thought the 2nd was good until the 3rd came around. That said, I really liked Sense8, so I can only hope that Lana is bringing some of that creativity to this, but I'm prepared to be disappointed. As for Wick, time will tell. I liked the 3rd one a lot, didn't think the 2nd was very good and don't recall my thoughts on the first one.
I think I'm in the minority here. Obviously, the first Matrix was the best. But I thought the 2nd and 3rd were still entertaining and a worthwhile edition to end the story. Making a 4th so far down the line seems like an attempt to milk an IP and I doubt it will be good. Blade Runner was okay because it was an offshoot and ended up good but Matrix 4 is clearly a sequel.

John Wick 1 was very nice, although a simple movie. Number 2 went off the rails and focuses on the silliness of the whole John Wick universe. First was a simple revenge style plot which worked fine. The action in 2 was also silly, John Wick essentially killed everyone with ease unless they had plot armor. The first movie John Wick missed, messed up, and normal bad guys would thwart his attempts. Still not super realistic obviously, but it looked believable. Wick was deadly, very deadly, but human. In the second, he just slaughters people like he has an aimbot. Number three was similar, and delves yet again into the whole in world nonsense which is just silly. Yes, the 2nd and 3rd films were still fun watches but not really that great. I think the first was memorable and is a classic simple action film. Essentially a modern take on movies like Commando.
 
That's a long way away. One of them will run into delays along the way.
 
Eshelmen said:
They typically release at night. I'll take the extra time to reflect on the one out of respect.
Assuming one doesn't change release date...you're setting up your own blue pill or red pill choice.

You'll have to decide which movie to see first, and either way you're going to let Keanu down...

The only correct thing to do, obviously, is to still take both days off but the first you watch Matrix 4, then Wick 4 and on the second, you watch Wick 4 and then Matrix 4.
 
They need to step up the fight scenes for John Wick 4 since they're the franchise's only real reason for existing, because the fights in 3 bordered on self-parody.

Watching John Wick 3 and Deadpool 2 back-to-back recently, Deadpool made John Wick 3 seem like Three Stooges playfighting by comparison.
 
I don't understand the hype behind any of the John Wick movies. They're all vanilla action movies with no interesting plots or any depth to the character development. They do nothing to stand out from the thousands of other action movies already out there.
 
F.E.A.R. said:
The original Matrix is one of my all time favorite movies. This is one sequel I look forward seeing. I sure hope it has a very strong story line.
Do you really think it can redeem the mediocrity of 2 and 3?
 
FlawleZ said:
I don't understand the hype behind any of the John Wick movies. They're all vanilla action movies with no interesting plots or any depth to the character development. They do nothing to stand out from the thousands of other action movies already out there.
Long realistic frames for starters. The opposite of transformers.
 
Matrix was so good, but the sequels so bad.

IMHO Wick gonna murder Neo.
 
FlawleZ said:
I don't understand the hype behind any of the John Wick movies. They're all vanilla action movies with no interesting plots or any depth to the character development. They do nothing to stand out from the thousands of other action movies already out there.
Then you don’t understand what your watching. Most action movies lack plot, and use multiple cuts to make up for actors lack of physical ability.

Wick doesn’t, it’s all action, all acted, and brilliantly choreographed.

odditory said:
They need to step up the fight scenes for John Wick 4 since they're the franchise's only real reason for existing, because the fights in 3 bordered on self-parody.

Watching John Wick 3 and Deadpool 2 back-to-back recently, Deadpool made John Wick 3 seem like Three Stooges playfighting by comparison.
Different things, JW is all physically acted out, with little reliance on wires, special effects, and CGI. Dead pool 2 is much more in the vein of a super hero movie with all the bells and whistles, just a smaller budget (than other hero movies).

The only gripe I had with JW 3 is that it can feel a little to much like a well choreographed dance than a fight, I’d rather they look to Asian cinema like The Raid than Super hero films for fight inspiration though.
 
They do one thing right then they ruin it with overdoing it with the sequels. Same for John Wick, Deadpool, etc. It is as if children were the storywriters at hollywoo, thinking that bigger explosions make the same joke funnier.
I'm mildly excited for Matrix 4, bun John Wick 4? Boring.
 
You couldn't pay me enough to watch a non sci-fi action movie but I am somewhat excited about the new Matrix. Man, the third one sucked real bad.

They need to blend it to the Animatrix. There's plenty of golden material there, especially the Second Renaissance
 
Maybe it was bad choreography or bad editing but there were several fight scenes in JW3 where you could see the actors literally pulling the punches. If I were an actor I'd not want to have those land on me but neither JW1 and JW2 had so many scenes done that way.
 
I can agree about JW3 that the fight scenes were stretched beyond exaggeration. But that's what the general fans wanted.

Like the knife throwing scene in the gun museum was just caked with LOL choreography. But at the end of the day, a simple plot with probably the most action a single film can have equals a win in my book.
 
Zepher said:
Why not make it a double feature and just watch them back to back?
The media buzz of going head to head is having them deviate from taking turns.

When I was a kid and phones had wires, Most of the seasons movies would come out head to head over a 3-wk window. They actually tried to compete. Now they more or less stay out of each other's way and let their blockbusters have their first weekend uncontested because the competitive atmosphere is gone and they treat movie goers as a captive audience.
 
Flogger23m said:
Seems a bit awkward to do both on the same day. Yes both are different style of films, but both are heavily based on action and have some overlap. Would probably eat into each others ticket sales. Not that it matters to me really.
keep in mind both are different studios. Both just thought that was a great weekend choice. So yes it is odd, but it isn’t like it was planed.
 
