Is VR even worth it?

My B-Day is coming up and I want to make myself a present. Whatever in $500-700 range should be ok, IF it's actually worth it. I did a quick Google search, and it doesn't look like theres very many "good" VR games out there.. i'm talking truly AAA titles like Fallout 4 or Resident Evil 7. I experienced VR only once, back when the original Oculus rift came out. It was very cool, but not super useful. Very few games supported it, and mostly it was about demos and such.Also, there was this horrible side effect, when after using for 10 min, I had to take it off because it made my head spin/dizzy - very unpleasant. How much have things improved since then? Does it really make a huge difference in games that support it? What else can you do with it? Aside from gaming? Thanks!