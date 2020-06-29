iPhone 12 Won't Include Charger Or EarPods In Box

I find this likely.



One of the issues was that Apple was trying to find ways to eliminate ewaste. You can look it up. Basically people at this point are getting chargers on top of chargers on top of charges as well as the same with headphones. It was an issue when there was the transition to lightning, but now everyone has their favorite set of headphones and a bunch of chargers. This is an even bigger issue in Europe, where essentially this stuff is just getting thrown away. They'll continue to ship the cable in the box and skip the charger.

I do believe that for iPhone Pro though they will ship it with 18/20w chargers. But the other thing is I also think Apple is going to start its regular iPhone 12 at a much lower price than previous generations. With a 4 phone launch with the 5th being the SE2 at the bottom, I expect there will be a much lower entry level even for the latest tech. Meaning, if you really do need a charger/headphones, you'll still be able to get your phone and the charger and headphones separately for less than you could before with it all included in the box. Or more to the point, skip buying headphones that are just "in the box headphones" and invest all your money in a set you actually want (like air-pods, and yes obviously Apple knows the adoption rates).