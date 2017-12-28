Insurgency: Sandstorm

I'm getting hyped for this game. insurgency was one of the best fps games I've played
E3 trailer:
helicopter takedown:
reload mechanics:
reload mechanics video got me excited cause the weapon animation looks amazing. release is sometime in 2018. they will probably announce a beta and release date soon.
