Insurgency: Sandstorm

I'm getting hyped for this game. insurgency was one of the best fps games I've played

E3 trailer:

helicopter takedown:

reload mechanics:

reload mechanics video got me excited cause the weapon animation looks amazing. release is sometime in 2018. they will probably announce a beta and release date soon.
 
A number of games have tried "more realistic" reloading, but they have always patched it out. Even something as simple as not having a magic bullet pool when "tactical reloading" a half-empty magazine, gets patched out of the game.
 
jeremyshaw said:
A number of games have tried "more realistic" reloading, but they have always patched it out. Even something as simple as not having a magic bullet pool when "tactical reloading" a half-empty magazine, gets patched out of the game.
I take it you never played Red Orchestra 1, 2/Rising Storm, Rising Storm 2, Insurgency: Modern Infantry Combat (the mod), Insurgency (the game)? Or Squad? I do not recall if Project Reality for BF2 had it. A couple of others that didn't take off too well, such as Resistance & Liberation for HL2 had it. Even BF3/4 in hardcore mode to. :p

But interruptible animations are fairly new. BF3/4 does it partway, but this is even more detailed.
 
Yeah ever since I played Left for Dead 2 I've been a fan of what you could do with the source engine.
I would probably pick this up I mean people have been looking for a CSGO substitute for a while. Hell this game could even be just as good as the Battlefield series.
 
Comixbooks said:
Yeah ever since I played Left for Dead 2 I've been a fan of what you could do with the source engine.
I would probably pick this up I mean people have been looking for a CSGO substitute for a while. Hell this game could even be just as good as the Battlefield series.
sandstorm will use unreal engine but you're probably referring to what insurgency runs on which is source. I think unreal engine will do them well. source is outdated, I won't spend my money on another game that uses it.
 
Maybe it's just me but I saw almost no difference in time between the "speed" reload and the normal reload on that MP7. At least, as far as the time between engaging reload and "ready to aim" in the animation.

Cool idea but in practice I wonder how fun it will actually be.
 
MavericK said:
Maybe it's just me but I saw almost no difference in time between the "speed" reload and the normal reload on that MP7. At least, as far as the time between engaging reload and "ready to aim" in the animation.

Cool idea but in practice I wonder how fun it will actually be.
In part because they decided to make it look cool. I'm not sure why the animators decided to roll it over to the right so we can see the finger press the button. It looks cool, but it slows down the reload. Makes it practically the same (well under a second) in terms of reload time. If anything the speed reload shouldn't be rolling it over to check and see if it is clear. If an enemy is in front of me I'd rather get it ready and shoot as soon as possible. Probably not the time to roll it over and see if there is a malfunction...
 
Gabe3 said:
I'm getting hyped for this game. insurgency was one of the best fps games I've played

E3 trailer:

helicopter takedown:

reload mechanics:

reload mechanics video got me excited cause the weapon animation looks amazing. release is sometime in 2018. they will probably announce a beta and release date soon.
What looks good is the camera the stuff up close on the 3rd video the structures close by are out of focus and your direct draw distance enemy in the crosshairs is in focus. You even have movement sway of the gun while in your hands something alot of games in the past haven't used.
 
I only got the first one during this steam sale for dirt cheap, but it is pretty fun for a nearly dead game. I'll keep an eye on Sandstorm now and probably get it when it comes out.
 
I played this back when it was a hl2 mod. There is a level with a bill you have to make it up that was really good. Very well balanced for a shooter.
 
BassTek said:
I only got the first one during this steam sale for dirt cheap, but it is pretty fun for a nearly dead game. I'll keep an eye on Sandstorm now and probably get it when it comes out.
the insurgency community probably moved on to day of infamy which is their new game. its $6.99 right now. I'm tempted to buy. I tried to sell some stuff on the steam market but the market doesn't let you sell unless you have been using the steam mobile authenticator for 7 days. by then the sale will be over. I know its only $7 but free games are nice, lol.
 
AltTabbins said:
I played this back when it was a hl2 mod. There is a level with a bill you have to make it up that was really good. Very well balanced for a shooter.
Yeah I remember that map. The original was pretty fun and this looks a lot more polished.

I'm definitely interested.
 
So this is another multiplayer shooter I take it?
 
M76 said:
So this is another multiplayer shooter I take it?
Both the mod and the retail game were. Sandstorm appears to have a story based SP campaign; how good it will be is unknown. Story is based around a Kurdish female fighter & special forces or CIA if I recall.

The retail Insurgency did have a co-op mode if you're into that kind of thing, but it wasn't that great. Same as the MP maps, move through an area and capture (or blow something up) and defeat a wave of bad guys or so.
 
I reinstalled insurgency and played some today for the hell of it, I wanted a hardcore fps to play besides cs go when I'm not playing pubg. insurgency is not dead at all. has 2100 playing now. their newer game, day of infamy. only has 800
 
I meant nearly dead as in the new game is right around the corner. It still has a few full servers every time I play probably due to the fact it was only $1.50 during the sale this month.
 
Gabe3 said:
also, they cancelled the story mode. so those 5 people who wanted it, oh well..
That is too bad. I would have liked a semi realistic shooter than had an SP campaign. There are a good number of MP only ones (RO2/RS, RS2, Project Reality, Insurgency, ect.) and the only one for SP is ArmA.
 
Flogger23m said:
That is too bad. I would have liked a semi realistic shooter than had an SP campaign. There are a good number of MP only ones (RO2/RS, RS2, Project Reality, Insurgency, ect.) and the only one for SP is ArmA.
they said it may get added later after release. I'm surprised they decided to not put it in since it was the trailer for E3
 
Comixbooks said:


looks typical must be one the most boring looking maps.
are you talking about the tournament they showed near the end of the video? that was insurgency, not sandstorm. I skimmed through the video, I don't they showed anything from sandstorm.
 
Comixbooks said:
damn, I didn't know there are going to be vehicles, maybe the maps will be bigger than insurgency's which would be sweet. looks like a mix of cgi and actual gameplay in that trailer. the gameplay clip graphics look a little rough but thats ok.

I think they should make the bullet damage a little less than it is in insurgency. it was so easy to kill or be killed that you have to camp like crazy in that game and if you look away to check another angle you get 1 shot. I think it was too hardcore, if they add like 1-3 more shots to kill someone I think it would be a good balance while still being hardcore.
 
Not a fan of vehicles myself; I would have preferred this game stayed infantry focused. I would also prefer if they made it even more hard core than the last one which felt fairly watered down. But seeing that this is also a console game now that is to be expected. I'll probably still get it but I would really like a sequel that stayed true to the original mod (which was lacking to).

Random comment, I do miss the days when massive total conversions like the original Insurgency were a thing. These days we're lucky to get any modding, and most of that is texture packs or other small mods that just enhance the experience. For example Fallout 4 doesn't have a single mod that changes the entire gameplay experience.
 
Looking forward to this. $24 pre-order for those that own the first game.

It looks okay. Hope the polish is a good bit higher than the first game. Just couldn't get into it much, but this looks better.
 
Flogger23m said:
Looking forward to this. $24 pre-order for those that own the first game.

It looks okay. Hope the polish is a good bit higher than the first game. Just couldn't get into it much, but this looks better.
Are you serious lol so I can buy the first game at 2.49 and get the game for 24.00?

Update : Just read if you own insurgency and pre-order you get 20% discount.
 
everything we know so far :

In General
  • Unreal 4 Engine
  • Release date: 2018 September for Windows, Mac/Linux coming later.
  • Price: $30 with a 10% discount for people who already own insurgency, 10% off for pre-order. These discounts stack for a total of 20% off if you do both. Pre-order includes beta access.
  • No direct ports of old maps, but new maps may be "inspired" by existing Insurgency maps
  • Game Modes: Firefight, Capture the Base, Push (PvP) - Checkpoint (Co-op) at launch. Other modes to follow post-release.
  • Maps will be larger compared to Source, but 5v5 Firefight will utilize a smaller playable area on these maps to better suit the mode.
  • Storyline ISN'T 100% cancelled, it may come post-release in an update. Decision was made to devote resources towards making multiplayer the best that it can be at launch, since that's what players actually... play.
  • No cross-play between PC & consoles.
New Features
  • Ballistics that model bullet drop & travel time
  • Hybrid hitscan & projectile based system - hitscan for CQB, projectiles for further out
  • Dismemberment[steamcdn-a.akamaihd.net]
  • Cosmetics, unlocked by ranks and in game currency. Not purchasable with IRL money.
  • Fire support, similar to DOI
  • New game modes: Operations for Co-op and Capture the Base for PvP
  • Doors, door breaching
  • Vaulting
  • New guns... MP7, Uzi, G36K, M24, PKM, G17, remington m24 (replacing m40a1and possibly more
  • Staged reload system
  • Drivable vehicles equipped with light weight weapons. No tanks or other armored fighting vehicles.
  • Matchmaking/Competitive support
  • 6.5K Voiceover lines
  • Can throw nades back.
Post-release plans
  • More game modes, possibly Ambush/Skirmish due to popularity/community pressure.
  • Linux and OSX support
  • Modding/Workshop support
  • Storymode (?)
System Requirements
Not 100% known, but "similar to other shooters using the UE4 engine"

Official Requirements for the Nov 2017 Closed Alpha
(this will most likely change for release)

Minimum
OS: Windows Vista 64-bit or newer
CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 / AMD FX-6300
RAM: 6GB
GPU: nVidia GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7900, DirectX Version 11
HDD: 18GB

Recommended
OS: Windows 7 64-bit or newer
CPU: Intel Core i5-4690 / AMD FX-8350
RAM: 8GB
GPU: nVidia GeForce GTX 970 / AMD RX 480



24$ is very tempting, I need to clone myself or something lol, I wanna play all 3 multiplayer FPSs this year ( Post Scriptum + BF V + Sandstorm )

edit : raw PvE gameplay

 
