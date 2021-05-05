I'm not going to buy a GPU with a hash limiter

I know it's rough for gamers with miners snatching the cards, but I call bullshit on that.

I do not think miners are using scripts to snatch cards (instead scalpers are doing that). I think Nvidia is selling those cards to miners directly.



I mine with my gaming card when I'm not at my PC.

It's a fun way to learn something and get some profit back. If it pays for internet, electricity and eventually the card, why not? Top end GPU has tripled in price over the course of 10 years.



And I also think that limiting something on a card is a good reason for a lawsuit.