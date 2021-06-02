High Cache "Zen 3+": Last stand for AM4 and Broadwell succesor.

Nightfire

In a suprise announcement Lisa Su revealed plans on releasing Zen 3 with vertically stacked cache giving 3x the amount and higher bandwidth due to the stacked nature.
https://www.techpowerup.com/282835/...vertical-cache-technology-15-gaming-perf-gain

AMD's internal testing claimed a 15% boost on average to games. This seems believable as the old Broadwell 5775c matches current cpus in several modern titles.
https://hardforum.com/threads/intel-5775c-still-a-beast.2003087/

Combine this with the 5x00g apus to battle RKL as well as solid plans for Zen 4 next year, it is looking like AMD is continuing to move along full throttle.
 
bobzdar

It'd be great if it were am4 - I'll honestly probably grab whatever the top am4 chip is and hang tight for a couple of years - if that's the current 5950x, fine, if it's a 6950x, even better. I'll wait to go to am5 for when we have pcie-5 peripherals that can use the speed and then do a full system build. That's probably 4-5 years away given pcie-3 is barely being saturated.
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

I don't see them moving to a new socket until they move to DDR5 memory. What AM4 boards support it though will be up for grabs.
 
Dan_D

kirbyrj said:
I don't see them moving to a new socket until they move to DDR5 memory. What AM4 boards support it though will be up for grabs.
Cache increases shouldn't really cause any issues as far as AM4 motherboard support. It won't take much to add support for them.
 
