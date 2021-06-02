High Cache "Zen 3+": Last stand for AM4 and Broadwell succesor.

In a suprise announcement Lisa Su revealed plans on releasing Zen 3 with vertically stacked cache giving 3x the amount and higher bandwidth due to the stacked nature.
https://www.techpowerup.com/282835/...vertical-cache-technology-15-gaming-perf-gain
AMD's internal testing claimed a 15% boost on average to games. This seems believable as the old Broadwell 5775c matches current cpus in several modern titles.
https://hardforum.com/threads/intel-5775c-still-a-beast.2003087/
Combine this with the 5x00g apus to battle RKL as well as solid plans for Zen 4 next year, it is looking like AMD is continuing to move along full throttle.
