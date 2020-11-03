Intel 5775c : Still a beast!

Anandtech did a retro review of Broadwell desktop CPUs.These CPUs were made famous by being the first Intel CPU to use 14nm tech and having an on board edram, though Intel did not produce in large quantities.Although the igpu was great for the time, it is mostly hit or miss today. What did blow me away is how well it performed with a dedicated gpu. It often beat the 6700k and even the R5 3600!It really makes you wonder what this CPU would be capable of with 6 or more cores, a more mature 14nm for higher clocks, and/or DDR4 memory.Nothing much to discuss. Just impressed is all.