AMD stacked V-Cache

JasonLD said: Apple can and they will. Cost will be justified since Apple’s TAM is much higher than Intel or AMD. Heck, Apple makes more money than Intel, AMD, Qualcomm, and Nvidia. Combined. R&D cost is the least of the problem for Apple lol.







Intel, at one point, owned more than 90% of those market you mentioned, only has 1/3 of revenue of Apple. Click to expand...

Every time I read one of Duke's posts, I am reminded that he doesn't realize just how profitable, large, and powerful Apple is.Look, I love Dr. Su and AMD. I bought like 300 something Threadripper cores at work. But Apple could purchase AMD several times over just with itsApple could buy Intel AND AMD and it would barely make a dent in the balance sheet.For reference, AMD's EBITDA was about 2.2b in 2021. Apple has 195B cash on hand. One hundred and ninety five billion dollars inon hand. Even if AMD got an absolutely outrageous valuation of 20x EBITDA, that would only put their value at 40B - meaning Apple could purchase them three times over inAnd businesses at this scale are never purchased in cash.Let's take things one step further and assign a more realistic 10x EBITDA multiple to AMD, Qualcomm, and Nvidia. A 10x multiple would give AMD a valuation of about 20B, Qualcomm about 90B, and Nvidia about 60B. Apple could literally purchase AMD, Nvidia, and QualcommIf you wanted to add Intel to this, Apple would merely need to take on some low interest financing.The guy is just delusional when it comes to understanding how large businesses actually work, and how much of a lead Apple has over literally every other silicon company in the world. Because x86. Or something.