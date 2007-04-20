Has AMD busted itself trying to beat Intel?

mwarps said: What is with the fan girls lately? God. It's pathetic. If AMD han't bought ATI, they'd still be churning out a healthy profit. I personally thing it was one of the least smart things to do at the time. There were many better ways to spend that sort of money at that time. Click to expand...

I think that if it came right down to it, Intel will buy stock in AMD to keep them going, just like Microsoft did with Apple when they almost went under. Intel can't afford to let AMD fail or the government will slap them with a monopoly fine that will really hurt. Click to expand...

lol. I'm an intel Fan-boy, but I have to say, AMD's acquisition of ATI really fucked em up the ass. AMD would still be in the positives if they didn't decide to ATi. Bravo AMD CEO's, you did a good job screwing up your company. Anyone hear about some company which is looking to buy AMD?As for the "cyclictical behavior" of dominance in the processor market, I don't think AMD's gone down this far before, and even when intel started losing, they didn't make it into the negatives, they still made a relatively good profit. I mean, Intel lost marketshare when netburst started to age, and they lost profit and didn't meet their quarterly marks, but they didn't go so far into debt as to not even being able to pay off loans WITH mortgage. That's some pretty bad financial position.if you've read any of the economic analyzers for AMD, they say AMD would have to spend close to one billion dollars to equal and surpass Intel and regain their marketshare. AMD barely has pennies, one billion dollars just to equal intel makes it impossible for AMD to do that, but we'll see. We may be amazed by AMD's barcelona's. 40% faster than Xeon with that great "MONOLITHIC" quad core, ahaha. yields on that are gonna be shit, but back to the topic. AMD's gonna need a miracle to save them right now.Intel did that before in 2000, and intel still got sued for being a monopoly. AMD should really be grateful Intel funds them to stay alive, and I think a lot of these AMD *!*!*!*!*!*!*!*!*!*!*!*!*!*!*!*!*!*!*!*!*!*!*!*!s also forget that intel paid for that little company to stay afloat once before, and probably again if it gets bad enough. But like i said, there is a prospective buyer on the market right now who might buy AMD, so intel might not have to fork money out for em.