Has AMD busted itself trying to beat Intel?

Interesting article about the poor financial results from AMD.
I was suprised that there was no mention of ATI. Where are the R600 GPU cards? nVidia rules ATI in GPU performance, just as Intel beats AMD in CPUs. I was willing to overlook performance to get the R600 card for folding and gaming. But maybe not any longer. Not with my C2D doing so well.
Where it matters - price, performance and power consumption - Intel hammers AMD into the ground. That's why AMD has, in the space of 12 months, turned from making a tidy profit into making an eye-watering loss, and unless the company starts listening to what customers want rather than telling them what they need, AMD's going to continue down the plughole.
