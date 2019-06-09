Halo Infinite

sharknice said: The Halo trailers have always been really good in the past. I've been excited to see the new games, but this trailer didn't get me very excited at all. I actually got bored watching it. Then MC finally came and it was just meh. Click to expand...

Yeah. I was hoping they would show some actual gameplay or give some real information on what the game is. I'm sure next there will probably be a lot more on it, but I'd rather they give it a lot of time now and then spend next E3 focusing on the other launch titles or what-not instead of needing to get all the Halo info out a handful of months before release.