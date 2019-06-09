Halo Infinite

Halo: CE was a great game. Great music, damn good level design, solid gunplay, a good look to the world, a well told (though cliche) story, good enemy verity, enemy AI beyond what ANY shooter had at the time (better than some current ones too). So, no, it wasn't Goldeneye. Even when CE released on the PC with Gearbox's iffy port it was still a great shooter on the PC.Halo was never a great game, it's just at the time console players had never seen anything resembling a modern FPS. Same with 007, so it has the way over hyped legacy but I think in modern times it will be a mediocre game only successful due to nostalgic buys.
There were literal copy and past map sections throughout the campaign.Halo: CE was a great game. Great music, damn good level design, solid gunplay, a good look to the world, a well told (though cliche) story, good enemy verity, enemy AI beyond what ANY shooter had at the time (better than some current ones too). So, no, it wasn't Goldeneye. Even when CE released on the PC with Gearbox's iffy port it was still a great shooter on the PC.
There was but overall it just worked. It just all came together well.There were literal copy and past map sections throughout the campaign.
Maybe for those reminiscing with excessive degrees of nostalgia. All I remember is a tedious borefest coupled with a bland C-grade sci-fi plot. The only real accolade Halo deserved was being the first console FPS game that didn't completely suck being played on a gamepad.There was but overall it just worked. It just all came together well.
I replayed it back when the MCC first came out. Still had a ton of fun with it. But, hey, everyone has different opinions.Maybe for those reminiscing with excessive degrees of nostalgia. All I remember is a tedious borefest coupled with a bland C-grade sci-fi plot. The only real accolade Halo deserved was being the first console FPS game that didn't completely suck being played on a gamepad.
Yeah. I was hoping they would show some actual gameplay or give some real information on what the game is. I'm sure next there will probably be a lot more on it, but I'd rather they give it a lot of time now and then spend next E3 focusing on the other launch titles or what-not instead of needing to get all the Halo info out a handful of months before release.The Halo trailers have always been really good in the past. I've been excited to see the new games, but this trailer didn't get me very excited at all. I actually got bored watching it. Then MC finally came and it was just meh.
They're still trying to figure that out themselves. So far they're still sitting around in a big meeting room, with "New Halo. Ideas?" written on a big white board. A bunch of people looking at their phones and one guy's tossing cards into a hat.Yeah. I was hoping they would show some actual gameplay or give some real information on what the game is.