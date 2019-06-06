Guess you missed this post:Trailer looks good, but I'm not familiar with this studio - good credentials with this group?
Generally, they tend to put out decent but janky games. They published stuff like Plague Tale: Innocence and The Surge.ehhh Focus.
I doubt he missed the post, he probably wasn't familiar with the name just as I wasn't.Guess you missed this post:
Focus was only the publisher of those games...not the developer...so I don't think that really has an effect on GreedFall...this looks far more ambitious and story driven then Plague Tale or The Surge
Possibly, but Focus just tends to have a pattern to the level of quality that the games they publish have. They certainly don't make bad games by any stretch, but you can usually expect some jank to them.
It might, it also might be the worst of the bunch..Yeah I don't know looks like Assasins Creed, Dishonored and the Witcher 3.
It might prove to better than all of those.
Character creator is fruit loops looks nice. I never seen a 3rd person game character move so fast backwards and forward. People are complaining on steam about being a single player game.9 Minutes of GreedFall Gameplay- Gamescom 2019
Couldn't agree more. The user reviews are actually worse on metacritic. Makes me want to vomit almost every time I read the reviews on that site.People on Steam complain about everything.
It's only single player, it's only Coop, it has too many colors, whatever.
I love Steam, and will use it until Gabe burns it down, but its forums and user reviews at this point are a worthless toxic shit show filled with petty spoiled children. And no I do not like Epic.
it's currently $43.49 on GMG and even cheaper if you're signed up for their e-mails where they always send out discount codesMight pick this game up unless 3rd party sites have it cheaper.