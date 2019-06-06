GreedFall

Kinsaras

Looks like an interesting mix of history with fantasy. Hopefully we'll see some gameplay soon.

 
polonyc2

the story, setting and world building in this looks really impressive...if the combat is good then this has the potential to be the sleeper hit of 2019
 
Looks like animations aren't on par with today games - but as long as it good game it'll be a good game.

// At first when i saw the name, i thought this is some kind off grilling of today companies like ea, ubisoft etc.
 
Trailer looks good, but I'm not familiar with this studio - good credentials with this group?
 
I'm not familiar with the name either. Maybe they will come through with one game in their career?

Kinda has a Witcher meets Skyrim at first glance.
I'll be looking for reviews for sure. If it isn't all that, meh. Not like I pre order games anymore.
 
polonyc2

Generally, they tend to put out decent but janky games. They published stuff like Plague Tale: Innocence and The Surge.
Focus was only the publisher of those games...not the developer...so I don't think that really has an effect on GreedFall...this looks far more ambitious and story driven then Plague Tale or The Surge
 
Focus was only the publisher of those games...not the developer...so I don't think that really has an effect on GreedFall...this looks far more ambitious and story driven then Plague Tale or The Surge
Possibly, but Focus just tends to have a pattern to the level of quality that the games they publish have. They certainly don't make bad games by any stretch, but you can usually expect some jank to them.
 
This looks pretty cool IMO. It has a Witcher, AC: Origins, and Dragon Age vibe about it. Movement looks very clean and a bit less jerky than the Witcher.
 
After watching some additional videos and checking out some more resources from the devs, I'm really high on this game. Seems like a guaranteed buy unless it's buggy as hell or the PC port is especially bad. Their footage shows PS controller prompts on the screen, so it seems like that's the platform they're targeting. Hopefully the PC port isn't an afterthought. I figure that even if it isn't an amazing port, it's $10 cheaper than the console version and 4K/60 beats upscaled 1080p/30.
 
This game was not even on my radar, and now it has my interest. Possibly even in my top 3 anticipated if the trailers are an accurate representation. I've really been craving the original Mass Effect lately, and this has obvious influences from early BioWare games (among others). If the writing and gameplay hold up, this could be a pleasant surprise... maybe even an under dog hit. Time will tell, but I'm paying attention now.
 
Yeah I don't know looks like Assasins Creed, Dishonored and the Witcher 3.
It might prove to better than all of those.
 
It looks pretty cool, but the UI is complete trash for PC. Is it going to be compatible with the Steam Workshop?
 
polonyc2

Hands-On: ‘Greedfall’ Brings New Life to Western RPGs

Greedfall is an upcoming Action RPG for players who miss the golden age of Bioware…I knew nothing about Greedfall before playing the demo....now, it is one of the games I’m most looking forward to this year...I love the renaissance/baroque-inspired aesthetic of the game...the Age of Exploration vibe is also very cool...what’s most impressive about Greedfall is how a team of twenty created a title that rivals any AAA RPG on the market...

https://www.geek.com/games/hands-on-greedfall-brings-new-life-to-western-rpgs-1800505/
 
polonyc2

Greedfall: Early Impressions (Kotaku)

I walked away from Greedfall extremely curious, for good and for ill...it could be just the sort of RPG that I’ve been craving...companion characters, stats that affect dialog, a unique setting...there’s promise here, a chance to use a familiar video game frame to explore complicated ideas and characters, should the ideas be handled with care...

https://kotaku.com/upcoming-exploration-rpg-greedfall-has-my-attention-1837314321
 
It does look promising in a "man we haven't had anything like Mass Effect is so long" kind of way. I hope it turns out to be good. Their previous stuff was mediocre, but they seem passionate and to have learned a few lessons. I'm eager for the reviews to start rolling out.
 
9 Minutes of GreedFall Gameplay- Gamescom 2019

Character creator is fruit loops looks nice. I never seen a 3rd person game character move so fast backwards and forward. People are complaining on steam about being a single player game.
 
termite

People on Steam complain about everything.

It's only single player, it's only Coop, it has too many colors, whatever.

I love Steam, and will use it until Gabe burns it down, but its forums and user reviews at this point are a worthless toxic shit show filled with petty spoiled children. And no I do not like Epic.
 
People on Steam complain about everything.

It's only single player, it's only Coop, it has too many colors, whatever.

I love Steam, and will use it until Gabe burns it down, but its forums and user reviews at this point are a worthless toxic shit show filled with petty spoiled children. And no I do not like Epic.
Couldn't agree more. The user reviews are actually worse on metacritic. Makes me want to vomit almost every time I read the reviews on that site.
 
I've been playing every game with a controller of late except for Turn based top down games like Pathfinder Kingmaker or Divinity Original Sin or Mechanicus.
 
I'm really excited for this game. My only fear is that it's an unpolished mess. As far as the surface stuff goes, it checks all of right boxes.
They've showed controller prompts on almost all of their videos, so I think that's a focal point for them. I rock a pad for everything except twitch shooters, so that's fine by me.
 
