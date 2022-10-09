Goodbye Origin - EA App is now in session

https://www.pcgamer.com/eas-origin-is-officially-dead/
The EA app is now out of open beta, and you'll soon be 'invited' to upgrade. (But it's good, so that's okay.)
1665279249684.png



Back in 2020, Electronic Arts announced that its Origin launcher was being updated and rebranded as the EA App(opens in new tab). More than two years later, it's finally ready to go: EA announced today that the app is now out of open beta and will soon step over Origin's corpse to take its place as EA's "primary PC platform."

"The EA app is our fastest and lightest PC client to date," EA said. "With the new streamlined design you will easily find the games and content you’re looking for and discover your new favorite games. With automatic game downloads and background updates you can ensure that your games are ready to play when you are."
Along with all the usual launcher stuff, the EA app will also connect to other platforms, including Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox, so users will be able to integrate their friend lists and stay on top of what everyone else is doing.


Now if only they could start putting some focus on releasing decent games...


For those wanting to download directly - https://www.ea.com/news/ea-app

Otherwise your Origin app should "eventually" do it automatically.
 

Origin works fine for what it is, a basic game launcher. I assume this will be a step back. Ubisoft's Connect is worse than Uplay. Stutters and has lots of pop ups. I don't really need anything more than something that launches games. Personally I would have preferred them to keep Origin as is or just go to Steam only in the future.
 
Zarathustra[H]

...and if it is mandatory in order to play their games, I'll just pass on their games (or if there is something I am really into, I guess I'll just use the community edition)

I'm sick and tired of required launchers/stores installed on my machine.

If I can't get it on either Steam or GoG without having them install another launcher/store/app or requiring me to create an account, I'll just say "nah".

Sick and tired of forced bloat/spyware.
 
EA app subscription also gets included with Microsoft game subscription too.
Not a bad deal if you are so inclined.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Microsoft is another account I will never have :p
Buddy wanted me to play sea of thieves with him so I got the sub as it was cheaper.

Lots of my friends don’t play any one game for long so the sub is cheaper for me than trying to keep pace with my steam library.
 
DooKey

Lakados said:
Buddy wanted me to play sea of thieves with him so I got the sub as it was cheaper.

Lots of my friends don’t play any one game for long so the sub is cheaper for me than trying to keep pace with my steam library.
The PC game pass is an excellent deal.
 
