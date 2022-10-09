Goodbye Origin - EA App is now in session

https://www.pcgamer.com/eas-origin-is-officially-dead/
The EA app is now out of open beta, and you'll soon be 'invited' to upgrade. (But it's good, so that's okay.)
Back in 2020, Electronic Arts announced that its Origin launcher was being updated and rebranded as the EA App(opens in new tab). More than two years later, it's finally ready to go: EA announced today that the app is now out of open beta and will soon step over Origin's corpse to take its place as EA's "primary PC platform."
"The EA app is our fastest and lightest PC client to date," EA said. "With the new streamlined design you will easily find the games and content you’re looking for and discover your new favorite games. With automatic game downloads and background updates you can ensure that your games are ready to play when you are."
Along with all the usual launcher stuff, the EA app will also connect to other platforms, including Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox, so users will be able to integrate their friend lists and stay on top of what everyone else is doing.
Now if only they could start putting some focus on releasing decent games...
For those wanting to download directly - https://www.ea.com/news/ea-app
Otherwise your Origin app should "eventually" do it automatically.
