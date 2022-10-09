Goodbye Origin - EA App is now in session

...and if it is mandatory in order to play their games, I'll just pass on their games (or if there is something I am really into, I guess I'll just use the community edition)



I'm sick and tired of required launchers/stores installed on my machine.



If I can't get it on either Steam or GoG without having them install another launcher/store/app or requiring me to create an account, I'll just say "nah".



Sick and tired of forced bloat/spyware.