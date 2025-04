Buys under the influence of market presence; in practice, what is offered to him, what is available in stores.

Might believe that features he sees inside games, in marketing or elsewhere are important.

Asks a friend on what to buy, or buys the same, or asks online or reads others' posts online.

Wishes to make a secure purchase, since troubleshooting may be out of his ability; accordingly for him may be recommened Geforce.

Does something on his computer that requires CUDA or other Geforce feature that he is aware of.

Considers resalability.

Stagnation

is not all negative

This is the perfect time to witness if reviews actually have meaningful impact in swaying gamers to the other option, Radeon, or alternatively make people avoid RTX 5070 before a price cut. Of course the price will be cut if they stand on shelves and by that a Super variant will come much sooner to fill the big price gap between 5070 and 5070 Ti. I don't personally see RTX 5070 as a negative release as many of the outlets, because it all depends on where are you coming from (I have no dGPU at all!), but indeed it barely moves the needle forward in the price class, but Gamer's Nexus had some results where in practice it is on par with either RTX 4070 Ti or RX 7900 XT (game dependent). Once the new consoles come out, even without the Radeons existing at all in the desktop market, Nvidia has to offer some improvements in value to keep the PC audience occupied and the PC platform the leading one visually, which is their field, and for the sentiment in the first place to be a PC gamer other than the PC specific titles, so a stopgap generation fits their situation quite well, when they can boust in the next generation already with some gains perhaps.Is AMD moving the needleto the wider audience of potential shoppers in this price class? Of course theitself means nothing, the moaning we see is purely from hobbyists and enthusiasts, because to the regular customer, once again, applies the following:I have built Radeon systems for my friends, but this is because I can help them if need be when issues happen. For others, at least today, I rather recommend Geforce to avoid any possible hassle, like the Windows update replacing your driver on Radeon, which borks the software suite. Reviews about any product categories are viewed, so the regular gamer likely checks some GPU reviews too online, but I don't think bashing Geforce ensues anything other than slight confusion. Anybody, non-tech people too, can understand from them that the enthusiast sentiment is against Geforce, but it only spells the feelings around the products, since in the conclusion of any proper review there are the value charts, which are favorable for the 5070. The Radeon reviews will affect this aspect of course, but do they make 5070 clearly a bad purchase, even if you get something like 20 % less performance for the same money? No, of course not, the product does what it is supposed to, even if it's not as valuable from the perspective of rasterization performance. The situation still simply is that only thing Radeon offers over Geforce, is extra VRAM and rasterization performance - that's about it. I'm all for the VRAM, but it would take effort to present the benefits of it for the pondering buyer, since usually reviews only speculate on the need of it.My aim is not to defend the RTX 5070, since it represents stagnation quite strikingly, but there are no guilty parties here unless you believe that the duopoly agrees together on all of this. Neither party is wishing to make major value products, the other suffering from low trust factor and is behind in some other aspects, while the other has no incentive to offer anything better. Since progress is slower, games are fitted to the hardware people cling on, so games continue to run in any case, and if 8 GB cards are still to be sold widely in this generation, what the RTX 5060 might have, then this amount of VRAM is taken into account for longer. I always wish that higher amounts of VRAM is taken into account also, but what I mean is, there is no need to worry about anything or complain too much, because the customer base defines what they are wishing to pay for, which is likely not an RTX 5070 for the majority. Also, I'm a bit surprised that so little kudos are given to Nvidia for offering DLSS upscaling in it's latest iteration all the way down to the RTX 2000 owners. In the case of these customers it can extend the lifespan of the product, and someone who is on, let's say RTX 2070 or 2070 Super, which both have 8 GBs of VRAM, 8 GBs being taken into consideration further is a happy thing for them.to those hungry for advancements is a negative thing surely, but it- there's not much reason to complain in the end, since nobody forces you to upgrade. It hurts me too to pay for RTX 5070, since I'm quite set on that, but ifandadequately, I'm sat.