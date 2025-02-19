RTX 5070 Ti Reviews + Discussion

El_Capitan
Two years ago, the 4080 was $1200. This is the same performance plus multiframegen for $750.Oh wow, another card offering performance you could have had 2 years ago for the price you would have paid 2 years ago! Incredible! This generation is so exciting!
And that's the kicker. Without any competition, Nvidia is sandbagging in the only reasonable way. Providing just slightly more performance, for roughly the same price, but adding value in features at least.Two years ago, the 4080 was $1200. This is the same performance plus multiframegen for $750.
And didn't sell, and Nvidia re-released it at $1000, and the 5070Ti is 15% slower and nearly all of them are 849+Two years ago, the 4080 was $1200. This is the same performance plus multiframegen for $750.
Two years ago, the 4080 was $1200. This is the same performance plus multiframegen for $750.
? pretty much equal with a 4080 I thought..., it move from game to game, but 15% slower, seem a lot ? The 4070ti super was ~15% slower than the 4080.And didn't sell, and Nvidia re-released it at $1000, and the 5070Ti is 15% slower
There is no 5070 TI FE.So did anyone get this card? Or scalpers swallowed whole stock?
How does 5070Ti FE looks like?
I see, so nvidia is not releasing Ti FE at all?There is no 5070 TI FE.
It's the same as the 40 series. They're throwing a bone to AIBs.I see, so nvidia is not releasing Ti FE at all?
So only 5070, 5080 and 5090 FE?
