RTX 5070 Ti Reviews + Discussion

GoldenTiger said: Two years ago, the 4080 was $1200. This is the same performance plus multiframegen for $750. Click to expand...

And no one bought that card, so they launched the 4080 Super for $1000, which was also functionally almost the identical card, so call it a price cut.In the meantime, if you manage to find a 5070Ti available, ie one that you can actually buy today, right now, for $750 then please, let the entire world know, because most listings are north of $900, up to one MSI I card I saw that cleared $1000, so yes, as I said, you're getting two years ago performance for what you could have paid two years ago, and that doesn't even consider inflation.Just a heads up, it's ok to call out BS when you see BS and still like Nvidia cards. Holding your favourite brand to account will make them serve you better as a consumer, not worse.