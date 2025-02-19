RTX 5070 Ti Reviews + Discussion

https://www.techpowerup.com/review/msi-geforce-rtx-5070-ti-ventus-3x/
average-fps-1920-1080.png


average-fps-2560-1440.png


average-fps-3840-2160.png


power-maximum.png


overclocked-performance.png



View: https://youtu.be/PhtVic3Vm0Y?si=ZA1k5PJQKz1v9_bA

View: https://youtu.be/C0bdO2SLA6c?si=loV7-8es1jg80wtq

View: https://youtu.be/UMPK1SeMEZM?si=4q14JkQHpyaKEv07

View: https://youtu.be/BnHaarxf7pg?si=n_1OkniSjGAhCF_Z
 
GoldenTiger said:
Two years ago, the 4080 was $1200. This is the same performance plus multiframegen for $750.
And that's the kicker. Without any competition, Nvidia is sandbagging in the only reasonable way. Providing just slightly more performance, for roughly the same price, but adding value in features at least.
 
GoldenTiger said:
Two years ago, the 4080 was $1200. This is the same performance plus multiframegen for $750.
And didn't sell, and Nvidia re-released it at $1000, and the 5070Ti is 15% slower and nearly all of them are 849+


So price/performance hasn't REALLY changed. Nvidia says this is a 750$ card but that's like me SAYING I have a huge... IQ. I can say it all I want but the proof is in the real-world price these are selling at.
 
GoldenTiger said:
Two years ago, the 4080 was $1200. This is the same performance plus multiframegen for $750.
And no one bought that card, so they launched the 4080 Super for $1000, which was also functionally almost the identical card, so call it a price cut.

In the meantime, if you manage to find a 5070Ti available, ie one that you can actually buy today, right now, for $750 then please, let the entire world know, because most listings are north of $900, up to one MSI I card I saw that cleared $1000, so yes, as I said, you're getting two years ago performance for what you could have paid two years ago, and that doesn't even consider inflation.

Just a heads up, it's ok to call out BS when you see BS and still like Nvidia cards. Holding your favourite brand to account will make them serve you better as a consumer, not worse.
 
KazeoHin said:
And didn't sell, and Nvidia re-released it at $1000, and the 5070Ti is 15% slower
? pretty much equal with a 4080 I thought..., it move from game to game, but 15% slower, seem a lot ? The 4070ti super was ~15% slower than the 4080.
relative-performance-3840-2160.png
 
A 5070Ti that is only marginally slower than a 4080 for $749 would be a worthy purchase.

But as we all know it's not gonna be available for MSRP. It's going to cost closer to $950, and that's even before we talk about how much SCALPERS will raise that price.

Here's the chart from Jayz2Cents.

1740108721928.png
 
$600 3070ti all over store in 2021 now ;)

https://www.techspot.com/article/2275-gpu-pricing-2021-update/
$1,320 on ebay was more like it with many sku at the store at $950, it kind of sold out in less than 10minutes, many story did not had them, bestbuy went online only.

3060 were $800 around that time, some newegg rafffle had over 100,000 people participating.

This was not that far ago, how soon we forget.
 
So did anyone get this card? Or scalpers swallowed whole stock?

How does 5070Ti FE looks like?
 
phinix said:
So did anyone get this card? Or scalpers swallowed whole stock?

How does 5070Ti FE looks like?
I managed to score one off Newegg in a combo deal with a PSU. However I wanted a "base" card for around $750-800, and I ended up with a Gigabyte Aorus Master for $1000, plus another $134 for a PSU I'm just going to sell. Did I spend substantially more than I intended? Yes, and I'm not happy about it. However my 2080 TI was struggling with my new ultrawide monitor and I didn't really feel like waiting. There is nothing else either, all the old cards are selling at a premium. The new card gets delivered Friday, and if it will hold a 10% overclock I'll be happy for the money. I'm still looking however, and if I manage to score a base 5070 ti or 5080 I'll jump on it.
 
There is a Galax model that seems to be decent, that is supposed to be $750. Review at Tech Power UP.

Cooler is better than the comparable MSI. I assume Galax is a good brand, but they don't seem to be that popular in the US. Haven't seen them for sale at Newegg or Best Buy anytime in the recent past. Don't think I've seen them on Amazon either when I was looking for 4070s.

Any particular reason why the AIBs are charging so much more? I know with the last round of cards margins were getting tight, but the 5*** cards are inflated even more. I can see why Nvidia might be moving in the direction of phasing out AIBs.
 
I have the PNY 5070 ti MSRP model on the way, they finally started selling them a handful at a time on BestBuy Canada this week. Hopefully should be in my hands on it this Friday.
 
